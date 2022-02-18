5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted sales at Bob Howard dealership, somewhat interested but undecided on a new Jeep. My sales rep, Zack Forbes, was extremely courteous and very professional. The in-depth information Zack provided on the new Wranglers convinced me to come in for a test drive. Zack met me in the parking lot with a smile and a hand shake. Good first impression! Vehicle quality and handling were very impressive to say the least. Zack went over every feature and diligently explained the operation of the various systems. Zack's confidence in the value of Jeeps and first rate engineering sold me on a 2022 Wrangler Sport. Jeep has definitely maintained the time tested durability while upgrading a host of new features. Zack made me a great offer and true to his word, he honored that deal to the penny. That was a big plus for me! I greatly appreciate and insist on doing business with honest people. Zack walked me through the paperwork formalities, carefully explaining everything in detail. Always a chore but he made it very painless. The vehicle was delivered to me spotless in showroom condition. I came to the dealership by myself so Zack offered to drive my new Jeep home for me. Ever the consummate professional, Zack was accommodating to a fault. His demeanor and sincere desire to get me an excellent product for a great price made this a memorable experience. Zack Forbes is the kind of sales rep every customer hopes to do business with. Thank you Mr. Forbes for your outstanding customer service! Read more