Customer Reviews of Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Purchase
by 05/09/2022on
Steve Meyers was great to deal with and made everything so easy.He’s the best for sure.
Purchase
by 05/09/2022on
Steve Meyers was great to deal with and made everything so easy.He’s the best for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Yark is a top notch dealership
by 02/22/2022on
Yark & Mel Knapich are absolutely amazing. I just bought my 3rd car from them and I will say I love how I always leave more thank happy. I highly recommend going to Yark and asking for Mel Knapich . You will leave there feeling like you are part of their family and with a new vehicle..Thanks Mel and Yark I love my new JEEP...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super great
by 02/19/2022on
Wonderful working with Corey. Super great to deal with and makes sure you leave with the car you want and a smile on your face.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Yark Autobody
by 07/15/2021on
My BMW wasHit in a parking lot causing extensive damage to the driver side quarter panel and grill. Yark was very timely and getting my car in and restore it to its original image. I am very satisfied with the the end result I would highly recommend them to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very satisfied in new vehicle, Yark, and Dave Duncan!
by 04/21/2021on
I have been coming to Yark for my last 3 vehicles and have worked with Dave Duncan. He has been great, he helped me in a crunch get into a new 2021 Jeep Cherokee and I am very happy with my purchase! Dave is easy to talk to and do business with. He stayed in my price range and helped me get the new vehicle I wanted! Go to Yark, New or used and ask for Dave Duncan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 04/12/2021on
Ben Swonger made my experience of purchasing my new Gladiator stress free and fun. He worked hard to get me a fair price and took ample time explain all the features of my vehicle. The entire process was pain free. I am very impressed with my sales advisor and Yark Auto.
deceived on upgrades before buying a car
by 09/17/2018on
I had a relatively nice experience at first. I bought a 2017 journey and even added the extended warranty for 6 years. The agent explained everything nice and explained if I wanted to add navigation to my vehicle that it would roughly be 600 or so. I was excited but then when I reached out to the service department they told me it would be more in the range of 2000 dollars. That obviously is a big difference in price and is equivalent to a down payment. They told me instead of adding nav that I could switch out the vehicle I wanted to get nav, however it was not the color I wanted, rather then making it right and adding nav at the 600 dollar price range regardless if it truly is 2000. They should not have claimed something if they were not 100 percent positive on what I could add to my vehicle.. Seems very deceiving because I would have shopped around for one that did have navigation instead of planning on adding navigation to the vehicle you sold me. I was contacted and informed that now they would be able to get it 500 dollars cheaper and that they talked to all managers to ensure they got the best price possible, that still is not even close to what I was originally told...You guys make tons of money from people daily and we are spending thousands of dollars on your expertise, the least you can do is be honest with a mistake and make it right. very unfortunate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
David Angel made our experience terrible. Would not return.
by 09/04/2018on
My wife and I worked with David Angel. He was rude, sexist, and even sexually harassed my wife with me sitting right there. He stated that he gets most girl's phone numbers from work. He told us several times that we would not be buying a car as it was close to closing time. We returned the next day to try again, asked for a different salesman, and was told no and taken right back to David Angel, with them stating, "He's a good guy". We left immediately and were very upset with the whole experience, especially since we have had a great experience at Yark Toyota while we bought 2 cars, one in December 2017 and one just about a week ago.
Dave Sgro is the BEST in the Business!
by 06/20/2018on
Have worked with Dave on our car-buying needs for many years. Wouldn't work with anyone else! Exceptional service, no BS, no hassles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service at Yark Jeep / Dodge
by 05/21/2018on
I had an sporadic and unidentifiable problem with my 2011 Jeep Wrangler''s brakes. After thorough testing, Yark service techs found an extensive problem and resolved it completely and under budget to my great satisfaction. My Wrangler runs and brakes like new again. Thank you Yark!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Factory Recall
by 09/05/2017on
Got a recall notice for our car, and called Yark at the instruction of the manufacturer. Yark said they did not have the parts on hand but will call to make an appointment once the parts came in. A few days later, got the call to come in on September 1 at 8am. Got there early and watched Angela go through diagnostics on the car, then was led to the waiting room. 40 minutes later, I am informed that nobody ever ordered the parts and that they will have to be ordered. Asked Angela if I could speak with a manager and she said that the manager will tell me the same thing. Still no resolution, other than being asked by email to provide a review. Well, here it is. You have earned it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Definitely recommend this place!
by 06/15/2017on
I dealt with David Duncan and I would recommend him as the guy to see. Overall my experience was seem less! I never felt pressured or rushed in any way. They had plenty of cars to choose from which made finding my new Jeep Grand Cherokee easy! Thank you David and the entire Yark team! I will be back for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New whip!
by 06/06/2017on
Amazing service! David Duncan was so professional and was able to work a deal out to where we got our dream car without breaking the bank! I would definantly be sending my friends and family to join the Yark family and also David Duncan's way!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Selection & Sales Review
by 05/24/2017on
We had a lease turn-in this week. Throughout the process my sales contact Jerry Mehling sought what types of vehicles we might be interested in considering next. Because of the Yark Auto Group's unique capability of managing 7 or 8 different vehicle lines, we were able to draw from a wide selection, conveniently conduct test drives and make a well thought out decision. We are very pleased with the vehicle that we selected and the sales support received from this well trained dealership. Yark Auto Group continues to EARN my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service
by 05/23/2017on
Christopher Dupree made my experience amazing from start to finish and I am forever grateful for the time he spent making sure i got exactly what I wanted. i'll definitely make sure everyone I know knows if they want someone that listens and will do everything in his power to please them to visit Chris at Yark. everyone was amazing and very through, and really cared, I can tell they absolutely love what they do.....thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good customer service
by 05/23/2017on
Dave Lauder was great and did everything he could to help me lease a new Ram. Will definitely come back here over Monroe Superstore.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car
by 05/22/2017on
Excellent customer service Madaline was a great sales lady will recommend Yark to my friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Experience!
by 05/22/2017on
I can not thank Yark and David Duncan enough! David Duncan and his team really worked with me, I did not feel pressured at all and I really felt like they genuinely cared and got me into lease a 2017 dodge journey and i absolutely love it. Thanks you guys so much for all of your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Truck Lease
by 05/12/2017on
I just signed a new lease on a 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn and like most new or used car purchases it took awhile to get everything figured out but my salesmen Miguel was very professional he kept the monthly payment with my budget of what I was able to afford he explained everything so I could understand how a lease worked this being my first lease, it was an overall great experience and i would recommend anyone looking for a new used car go to Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 05/02/2017on
I purchased a new Ram 1500 from here last night, and the service was great. They worked with the numbers that I wanted, and they made it happen. Shane Snyder is a great salesman, and I recommended going to see him. Yark altogether is a wonderful place to car shop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
KC Snyder
by 04/22/2017on
KC has helped me purchase several vehicles. He is friendly and knowledgeable, and makes the process go smoothly. I highly recommend him if your looking for a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments