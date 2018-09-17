deceived on upgrades before buying a car
I had a relatively nice experience at first. I bought a 2017 journey and even added the extended warranty for 6 years. The agent explained everything nice and explained if I wanted to add navigation to my vehicle that it would roughly be 600 or so. I was excited but then when I reached out to the service department they told me it would be more in the range of 2000 dollars. That obviously is a big difference in price and is equivalent to a down payment. They told me instead of adding nav that I could switch out the vehicle I wanted to get nav, however it was not the color I wanted, rather then making it right and adding nav at the 600 dollar price range regardless if it truly is 2000. They should not have claimed something if they were not 100 percent positive on what I could add to my vehicle.. Seems very deceiving because I would have shopped around for one that did have navigation instead of planning on adding navigation to the vehicle you sold me. I was contacted and informed that now they would be able to get it 500 dollars cheaper and that they talked to all managers to ensure they got the best price possible, that still is not even close to what I was originally told...You guys make tons of money from people daily and we are spending thousands of dollars on your expertise, the least you can do is be honest with a mistake and make it right. very unfortunate.
David Angel made our experience terrible. Would not return.
My wife and I worked with David Angel. He was rude, sexist, and even sexually harassed my wife with me sitting right there. He stated that he gets most girl's phone numbers from work. He told us several times that we would not be buying a car as it was close to closing time. We returned the next day to try again, asked for a different salesman, and was told no and taken right back to David Angel, with them stating, "He's a good guy". We left immediately and were very upset with the whole experience, especially since we have had a great experience at Yark Toyota while we bought 2 cars, one in December 2017 and one just about a week ago.
Dave Sgro is the BEST in the Business!
Have worked with Dave on our car-buying needs for many years. Wouldn't work with anyone else! Exceptional service, no BS, no hassles.
Excellent Service at Yark Jeep / Dodge
I had an sporadic and unidentifiable problem with my 2011 Jeep Wrangler''s brakes. After thorough testing, Yark service techs found an extensive problem and resolved it completely and under budget to my great satisfaction. My Wrangler runs and brakes like new again. Thank you Yark!
Factory Recall
Got a recall notice for our car, and called Yark at the instruction of the manufacturer. Yark said they did not have the parts on hand but will call to make an appointment once the parts came in. A few days later, got the call to come in on September 1 at 8am. Got there early and watched Angela go through diagnostics on the car, then was led to the waiting room. 40 minutes later, I am informed that nobody ever ordered the parts and that they will have to be ordered. Asked Angela if I could speak with a manager and she said that the manager will tell me the same thing. Still no resolution, other than being asked by email to provide a review. Well, here it is. You have earned it.
Definitely recommend this place!
I dealt with David Duncan and I would recommend him as the guy to see. Overall my experience was seem less! I never felt pressured or rushed in any way. They had plenty of cars to choose from which made finding my new Jeep Grand Cherokee easy! Thank you David and the entire Yark team! I will be back for sure!
New whip!
Amazing service! David Duncan was so professional and was able to work a deal out to where we got our dream car without breaking the bank! I would definantly be sending my friends and family to join the Yark family and also David Duncan's way!!!
Selection & Sales Review
We had a lease turn-in this week. Throughout the process my sales contact Jerry Mehling sought what types of vehicles we might be interested in considering next. Because of the Yark Auto Group's unique capability of managing 7 or 8 different vehicle lines, we were able to draw from a wide selection, conveniently conduct test drives and make a well thought out decision. We are very pleased with the vehicle that we selected and the sales support received from this well trained dealership. Yark Auto Group continues to EARN my business.
Amazing service
Christopher Dupree made my experience amazing from start to finish and I am forever grateful for the time he spent making sure i got exactly what I wanted. i'll definitely make sure everyone I know knows if they want someone that listens and will do everything in his power to please them to visit Chris at Yark. everyone was amazing and very through, and really cared, I can tell they absolutely love what they do.....thanks again
Good customer service
Dave Lauder was great and did everything he could to help me lease a new Ram. Will definitely come back here over Monroe Superstore.
New car
Excellent customer service Madaline was a great sales lady will recommend Yark to my friends and family
Amazing Experience!
I can not thank Yark and David Duncan enough! David Duncan and his team really worked with me, I did not feel pressured at all and I really felt like they genuinely cared and got me into lease a 2017 dodge journey and i absolutely love it. Thanks you guys so much for all of your help!
New Truck Lease
I just signed a new lease on a 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn and like most new or used car purchases it took awhile to get everything figured out but my salesmen Miguel was very professional he kept the monthly payment with my budget of what I was able to afford he explained everything so I could understand how a lease worked this being my first lease, it was an overall great experience and i would recommend anyone looking for a new used car go to Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
Great service
I purchased a new Ram 1500 from here last night, and the service was great. They worked with the numbers that I wanted, and they made it happen. Shane Snyder is a great salesman, and I recommended going to see him. Yark altogether is a wonderful place to car shop.
KC Snyder
KC has helped me purchase several vehicles. He is friendly and knowledgeable, and makes the process go smoothly. I highly recommend him if your looking for a new vehicle!
Best sales crew in the business
KC Snyder and Ryan Ritzler are absolutely AWESOME! They helped me take home the truck I always wanted! It's because of their customer service and hard work that keeps me a customer at Yark!
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
We came from Metro Detroit and leased a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit from Yark with the help of Brett Forster. We were in a pinch and pressed for time on finding our Jeep so we began by calling around to our local Metro Detroit dealerships for lease estimates and availability. Surprisingly, most of the dealerships around us were very leary to provide any estimates unless we came into the dealership. Eventually most did, except Golling. I called Yark because they had the exact model I wanted and was contacted by Brett within 30 minutes. After explaining the situation to him on a Thursday he took some information from me and after a little elbow grease on his end he came back with a great price. Even our local Detroit dealers, where one of the owners is actually a family friend, could not come close to matching Yark. Even if pricing had been the same we still would have gone with Yark just because the sales process is so friendly and not pushy at all. They understand that some people don't tolerate the usual sales shenanigans and were right to the point. After we received our quote from Brett we did some research and took a little time. No harassing phone calls or emails from Yark showed up. In that 24 hour period we had other dealers call us every hour, repeatedly trying to assure us they were the way to go. Mind you, that every dealer who contacted us more than once in a four hour period were removed form our list. So on Friday at 3:00PM I called Brett to confirm that we would like to lease through Yark. I later came to find out that he had good Friday off and still answered his phone and went in to work to mark the vehicle as sold for us. Then we drove down Saturday on a time crunch to take delivery. When we arrived we were very surprised that when you walk in you are greeted by actual sales people and not the typical front desk and receptionist that treats you as if you are walking into a secure facility. It was very pleasant. After a few seconds Brett came forward and greeted us very professionally and escorted us to his desk where he pulled afile with all of the information ready to go. He explained everything in great detail and let us know what to expect through our process at Yark. On a side note, I have never experienced a dealership so organized, friendly, and efficient as Yark. I could see how it may be a little unsettling to meet three different people through the purchasing process, but I couldn't help but be impressed how each person operated as finely tuned cog in the machine that is Yark. I could go on for hours about the professional courtesy, friendliness, and expertise of the employees at Yark, or the warm, clean, and organized facilities. We line roughly 100 miles away from Yark and are already looking for our next purchase from this dealership. I am still baffled at how a Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership in Toledo, OH is so far above the experience of the American brand Metro Detroit dealerships and even the German dealerships (my wife and I have both driven nothing but Audi until this Jeep.)
Great service
This is our 5th vehicle bought through Yark. We've had Corey Morris as our sales rep and highly recommend him. But if he's not available I'm sure you would have great service from anyone.
Great sevice!!
This is our third vehicle through Yark. Every experience has been great. We decided to start leasing with our last two with Dave Sgro. Highly recommend him to anyone. He works hard to keep things moving and is just all around great guy.
Todd Schulz is the bomb!
I had a wonderful experience at Yark with Todd as my salesman. He accommodated my husband's and I's work schedules and even stayed after closing time for me one day! I'd also like to mention how wonderful the finance department is also! Ross worked very hard for several hours trying to get us the best options we could get and he did a wonderful job! Thank you all so much! I will never shop anywhere else for a vehicle again! I was also pleased to find out the history of the company through Ross. I learned that Yark is locally owned and operated and that is wonderful! Thank you all for your wonderful customer service and hard work! I love my Jeep!
Wonderful wonderful wonderful experience!!
We had a wonderful experience getting my dream car at Yark Jeep! I couldn't have a better person to help this journey be smooth and have the out ome it did! Mike Scott, like I said if I could thank you to the moon and back i would. I appreciate the patience you had with us and just how happy and wonderful you are! Thank you thank you thank you!
