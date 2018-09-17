sales Rating

We came from Metro Detroit and leased a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit from Yark with the help of Brett Forster. We were in a pinch and pressed for time on finding our Jeep so we began by calling around to our local Metro Detroit dealerships for lease estimates and availability. Surprisingly, most of the dealerships around us were very leary to provide any estimates unless we came into the dealership. Eventually most did, except Golling. I called Yark because they had the exact model I wanted and was contacted by Brett within 30 minutes. After explaining the situation to him on a Thursday he took some information from me and after a little elbow grease on his end he came back with a great price. Even our local Detroit dealers, where one of the owners is actually a family friend, could not come close to matching Yark. Even if pricing had been the same we still would have gone with Yark just because the sales process is so friendly and not pushy at all. They understand that some people don't tolerate the usual sales shenanigans and were right to the point. After we received our quote from Brett we did some research and took a little time. No harassing phone calls or emails from Yark showed up. In that 24 hour period we had other dealers call us every hour, repeatedly trying to assure us they were the way to go. Mind you, that every dealer who contacted us more than once in a four hour period were removed form our list. So on Friday at 3:00PM I called Brett to confirm that we would like to lease through Yark. I later came to find out that he had good Friday off and still answered his phone and went in to work to mark the vehicle as sold for us. Then we drove down Saturday on a time crunch to take delivery. When we arrived we were very surprised that when you walk in you are greeted by actual sales people and not the typical front desk and receptionist that treats you as if you are walking into a secure facility. It was very pleasant. After a few seconds Brett came forward and greeted us very professionally and escorted us to his desk where he pulled afile with all of the information ready to go. He explained everything in great detail and let us know what to expect through our process at Yark. On a side note, I have never experienced a dealership so organized, friendly, and efficient as Yark. I could see how it may be a little unsettling to meet three different people through the purchasing process, but I couldn't help but be impressed how each person operated as finely tuned cog in the machine that is Yark. I could go on for hours about the professional courtesy, friendliness, and expertise of the employees at Yark, or the warm, clean, and organized facilities. We line roughly 100 miles away from Yark and are already looking for our next purchase from this dealership. I am still baffled at how a Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership in Toledo, OH is so far above the experience of the American brand Metro Detroit dealerships and even the German dealerships (my wife and I have both driven nothing but Audi until this Jeep.) Read more