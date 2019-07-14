I wasn't your typical auto buyer, if there is such a thing. After 5 decades of life on this rocky planet I've never had a new car - always bought used. And most of those from private individuals. But I decided now was the time to experience a nice, fresh, new car, at least once before I die. My criteria (affordable, all-wheel drive, looks) put Subaru at the top of my list. In my area, unless you want to travel to Cincy or C-Bus you have two dealers to choose from. The Wagner decal was on the cars of the Subaru owners I spoke with as I was doing my research (never owned a Subaru before). Figured they must be doing something right, so when circumstances necessitated that I get a car RIGHT NOW, I made the 25 minute drive to Fairborn and met with Will.
You hear the horror stories of buying a car from other dealerships: the dickering, the time wasting, being handing off to the F&I guy, the sales manager, the janitor, etc. Well, you don't get that treatment at Wagner. Once you meet your salesperson you deal with him/her from start to finish. After my test drives (3 different models) he ran the numbers on my 1st choice. It was just out of reach for me financially. Drat. Ran the numbers on my 2nd choice. WINNER. All fees were disclosed up front and when I had a question about an item it was explained to my satisfaction (NOTE: I worked for GMAC for a time in my youthful past, so the auto financing business is not foreign territory to me).
The time from where I first entered the dealership to signed deal was about 2 hours (this includes the test drives, which for me was about 25 minutes per vehicle). Took delivery the next day. I don't know if this is a Subaru thing or specific to Wagner, but they take the time to show you the various functions and features of the car before you drive off the lot. And, they have you come back in a couple of weeks to talk with another person to make sure you're happy with the car. Maybe they did this with me because I'm a first-time Subaru owner. Regardless, I liked it.
Next month I'll reach the 6-month milestone. Time to change the oil and rotate the tires. I'll be taking it to Wagner. If their service department has the same focus on the customer as did the sales staff, then I should be in good hands.
BOTTOM LINE: if you're in the market for a Subaru, Wagner deserves a crack at your business.
I wasn't your typical auto buyer, if there is such a thing. After 5 decades of life on this rocky planet I've never had a new car - always bought used. And most of those from private individuals. But I decided now was the time to experience a nice, fresh, new car, at least once before I die. My criteria (affordable, all-wheel drive, looks) put Subaru at the top of my list. In my area, unless you want to travel to Cincy or C-Bus you have two dealers to choose from. The Wagner decal was on the cars of the Subaru owners I spoke with as I was doing my research (never owned a Subaru before). Figured they must be doing something right, so when circumstances necessitated that I get a car RIGHT NOW, I made the 25 minute drive to Fairborn and met with Will.
You hear the horror stories of buying a car from other dealerships: the dickering, the time wasting, being handing off to the F&I guy, the sales manager, the janitor, etc. Well, you don't get that treatment at Wagner. Once you meet your salesperson you deal with him/her from start to finish. After my test drives (3 different models) he ran the numbers on my 1st choice. It was just out of reach for me financially. Drat. Ran the numbers on my 2nd choice. WINNER. All fees were disclosed up front and when I had a question about an item it was explained to my satisfaction (NOTE: I worked for GMAC for a time in my youthful past, so the auto financing business is not foreign territory to me).
The time from where I first entered the dealership to signed deal was about 2 hours (this includes the test drives, which for me was about 25 minutes per vehicle). Took delivery the next day. I don't know if this is a Subaru thing or specific to Wagner, but they take the time to show you the various functions and features of the car before you drive off the lot. And, they have you come back in a couple of weeks to talk with another person to make sure you're happy with the car. Maybe they did this with me because I'm a first-time Subaru owner. Regardless, I liked it.
Next month I'll reach the 6-month milestone. Time to change the oil and rotate the tires. I'll be taking it to Wagner. If their service department has the same focus on the customer as did the sales staff, then I should be in good hands.
BOTTOM LINE: if you're in the market for a Subaru, Wagner deserves a crack at your business.
This is the 7th car I have negotiated, it was a remote purchase and it could not have gone any smoother. I negotiated with 13 different dealers and Greg Sagasser got me the best price. Their fees were the lowest and he was honest from the start! NO GAMES! Thanks Greg.
Dealer offered me a higher then MSRP price acting like I was getting a discount, then they failed to respond to my counter offer. Customer service promised me Bo Wagner will call me but, he never did. Based on those reasons I do not recommend this dealership.
I've been looking to lease a new Subaru for a long time and the time finally presented itself. I visited a large dealership in Columbus, OH and was treated poorly. I was pretty discouraged and almost gave up looking for a car. I then found Wagner Subaru on the Edmunds website and read the reviews. I was contacted very quickly by the dealership and was put into contact with Will Xue. We exchanged emails and put the deal together in a few days. Today I took delivery of my new 2018 Crosstrek 2.0i Limited from Will. This was the absolute best car buying experience I have ever had and will never buy a Subaru anywhere else! It doesn't matter that the dealership is almost an hour away from my home. It is worth the drive and I will definitely return for service as well. You will not be disappointed if you buy from Wagner!
The best car buying experience Ive had in over 40 years. Just completed the purchase of a 2018 Subaru Forester at Wagner Subaru in Fairborn, Ohio. After having done our research online on the makes and models we were considering, we reached out to dealers for price quotes and settled on Wagner as the dealer that had our top vehicle at the best price. Product Specialist, Will, took our emails and responded to our request for his lowest out-the-door price without delay. He even arranged to find the vehicle we wanted in the color we wanted. We spent less than 1 1/2 hours at the dealer; 45 minutes for paperwork and 45 minutes for an in-car tutorial on vehicle functions led by Will, who was extremely knowledgeable and courteous in our dealings. This is the way car buying should be.
Working with Mr. Xue for the right vehicle at the right price was by far our most stress free buying experience for a new vehicle. We were provided excellent customer service and the questions were answered and demonstrations of the new safety features provided. Wagner Subaru only sells Subarus and their expert knowledge of this vehicle was apparent. We highly recommend the professional and friendly Mr. Will Xue for your next vehicle. We drove over an hour based on word of mouth recommendations. We will bring our vehicle back for the scheduled maintenance and any routine care based on our initial experience. Certainly worth the drive !
We came several times to test drive and discuss both the Outback and the Forrester. We were allowed to take multiple test drives with no restriction and no sales person on board. Pricing was straightforward and making a down payment with a personal check late on a Saturday enabled us to drive away with our gleaming new Forrester which allowed us to not have to drive home in our 14 year old car to come back on a weekday. Thanks go especially to Will for doing all the work without having a sales manager put the pressure on for additional unwanted items.
Just today got a 2018 Crosstrek Limited. The vehicle is better than I could have hoped for and the staff at Wagner is top notch. Sales Manager Mike Reed made the whole process painless, if not instantaneous :). My first visit there to look at cars was just on Monday, they were quite busy but everyone was cheerful... staff and customers alike. Many seemed to be repeat Subaru buyers as well, something you really feel they care about at Wagner. Thanks for a great experience.
I just bought a 2018 Crosstrek from Wagner Subaru. I was so impressed with the way the sale and final paperwork was handled. My salesperson gave me absolutely no pressure. She gave practical advise and had thorough knowledge of the cars. The manager of the dealership was a cool guy too. At the time of delivery, they went beyond expectation to make sure you understand how to operate/use all the features of the car, and then they followup after you have driven it for a few weeks. I shopped all types and models of cars at other dealerships before I made this decision. Now that I have driven my new car for several weeks, I feel I made the BEST decision when I chose the SUBARU CROSSTREK. LOVE the car and will go back to this dealer for future purchases and service!
We bought our new Forester from Wagner Subaru because they are just great to deal with. No pressure and all the help and advice to make buying as painless as possible. We highly recommend Wagner Subaru for your next new car!
I've purchased 3 new cars from this dealership in less than two years. No pressure sales tactics - very relaxed, friendly atmosphere. You'll work with the same person from start to finish - no dreaded visit with a finance manager. Service dept is great as well.
Bought a 2018 Outback on 12/29/17 from Wagner Subaru and we were very pleased with our experience at this dealership. Susan our sales specialist went above and beyond our expectations. We have bought 10 new vehicles over the years at GM and Toyota Dealerships, this was the first time purchasing one at Wagner Subaru. This dealership ranks #1 in customer service, variety of inventory and what made it very unique is that we dealt with Susan throughout the entire process including financing/completing all necessary paperwork. This alone sets them apart from all other dealerships that we have been to!
My sister and father both purchased from this dealership and both said they would do so again. My sister dealt with Sue and my father dealt with Robyn. I was there for my father's interaction with Robyn and she took a ton of time to work with him (he's elderly and hard-of-hearing) - she was so thorough and patient, listened to his stories but still kept the process moving. I would buy a car from that woman in a heartbeat, and hope to do so in the future. If you want to be treated like a real human being, go see Robyn or Sue at Wagner Subaru.
I sold cars for 2 years and was a finance manager for 6 years. Wagner is THE BEST car buying experience I have ever had! Susan was fantastic and answered all my questions honestly. The sales manager Mike is very easy to work with. I will never and I mean NEVER buy anywhere else. Kudos to the whole staff at Wagner Subaru.
We started out last Summer looking for a replacement for our 13 year old Honda Element. We stopped at Wagner Subaru even though it is over an hours drive from where we live and I'm glad we did! Many of the Product Specialist there are former customers of Wagner so they know how to treat people the way they were treated. We did not buy at that point although all our questions were answered and we got a great overview of the entire Subaru product line. Here we are nearly a year later and the same Product Specialist helped us again to order a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. We were confident that this would be the vehicle that would fulfill all of our needs. The price was fair and the Crosstrek came in before schedule exactly as we had ordered it. All the operations and systems in the vehicle were carefully explained and while we knew there would be further questions we were confident that the folks a Wagner would answer them all. Even though it took us a long time to make a final decision we are happy that when the time came we went back to Wagner Subaru.
I want to thank Leonard and the entire staff at the used car lot. They were very 'no pressure" oriented, very accommodating, and made the transaction the smoothest I've ever had. As far as car buying goes, it was a great experience.
This was my 6th new car buying experience and it was hands down the best. Mike Reed and his staff now have a customer for life. I generally don't write reviews unless the product/service is exceptional or horrid. I decided to write this review because of the overall excellent experience that I had. I am not a big fan of the general haggling process and dealing with the salesperson. Mike made it easy which was a relief. We agreed very quickly to a fair price (all done on the internet & phone) for my new 2016 Forester. He then listed all the costs (there were no hidden fees) which was a first from my perspective and there was absolutely no pressure. There were opportunities to pad his price that others car dealers have used on me but Mike didn't do it. He delivered exactly what he said and from the moment we arrived at his office he made the process as fun as it could be. I actually drove an hour rather than deal the Subaru dealership that was 7 miles from my house because of the way they nickeled and dimed me on my last new car purchase. Overall, my wife and I were very happy and we will be back when we need our 4th Subaru in the future. Well done Wagner Subaru.
First the car. I purchased a Subaru 2015 2.0i Limited. I love this car! It's handsome, loaded with features I wanted, handles well -especially on snow and ice.
Now, about the dealership. Best experience I've had buying a car. I dealt with Greg Sagasser and Mike Reed. I took my time making choices and experienced absolutely no pressure! When I had questions they were quite helpful. When I decided to make a purchase Greg assisted me in getting a car the same day, based on my preferences for options and color. This involved making arrangements to have the car delivered from a dealership 70 miles away. Working through financing,title, and registration was a snap. Got a thorough introduction and orientation from Greg about features of the vehicle.
Since my purchase I had some questions about installing some accessibility devices and got prompt answers and a referral from the service department.
This is my first Subaru. Based on my experience with this dealership, I'd recommend the brand and the dealership. Altogether a very satisfying experience. Thanks, Wagner Subaru.
I went to several other dealerships on my way to Wagner Subaru.
Their high
pressure, gotta make a commitment, pricing games and overall BS drove me crazy.
I could not even get them to give me a price on any car on their lot or one that I might order, unless I committed to buying that day, and putting everything in writing.
I just got up and tried to walk out of all of them, but they sent in "the big guns" to pressure me some more.
When I went to Mike at Wagner, the difference was day and night.
He answered every question, gave me his bottom line prices, told me what my trade in was worth with no pressure, haggling, games, or struggles.
After I decided the exact car I wanted, he did not have the color on the lot, so he said he could have one brought into his lot by the next day.
I asked him if I had to sign an agreement or anything for him to get the car I wanted brought onto his lot, and he told me no, to just come down and look at it when it arrived and if I was still interested, we could write it up.
WHICH I DID.
If was so quick and easy.
He even wrote up the paperwork for the loan at my own credit union where I knew I wanted to get my loan at.
The lack of pressure and BS was absolutely wonderful, and I will never deal with anyone else again.
Doc Wagner, who lived in his mechanic's uniform every day, believed that people deserve great SERVICE. Here at Wagner Subaru, we strive to provide an outstanding customer experience during every phase of the vehicle ownership lifestyle. This dealership has worked on every Subaru model ever produced, and we strive to be capable and knowledgeable about all our products- just ask one of our product specialists. With our tremendous selection of new Subaru models, we can help you find a Subaru to meet every need, budget, and lifestyle- and we can do it with ease.
what sets us apart
GREEN DEALER: We support the environment, and we take pride in our status as a Green Dealer! Please utilize our single-stream recycling center, our low-flow faucets, and our various environmentally-focused events throughout the year!
COMMUNITY: By supporting SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Roads to Recovery, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Nightingale Montessori, and more, we feel like we can provide a better experience for everyone in our community.
ONE-TOUCH AND NO-PRESSURE SALES PROCESS: You'll deal with one person throughout the entire car-buying experience. You'll never even be transferred to a financing department- our Product Specialists are trained to help you from start to finish!
EXPRESS SERVICE: You don't have to make an appointment for an oil change or tire rotation! Feel free to stop by our drive-in service department, at your convenience, and let our brilliant service department do the rest!
STELLAR CARE AWARD: Only the most dedicated Subaru retailers earn the Subaru Stellar Care Award. Those who earn the coveted Stellar Care Award demonstrate excellence in all areas of customer-focused performance.