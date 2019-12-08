sales Rating

I went to test drive car listed at 15995. I loved it, made my max offer of 15600 (due to bad credit I had to get private financing). They said no, price is no haggle after 20 minute test drive and wasting my evening going there. What [violative content deleted], they said they owned car for 14900, yeah right. Nobody lists car for 1000 dollar profit on 15000. These [violative content deleted], I went to Lincoln mercury earlier in the day. I walked around the whole lot. Nobody came out to see me. I guess blue jeans and regular shirt are not impressive enough. I make 50k a year now, I just had past issues. I had a salesman from Kings Subaru already on the hook. So, I called him and went to test drive, but even he did not mention "no haggle" until after test drive. My two experiences in my life with Kings auto mall are horrible. If you do not look like some rich yuppie, they do not want to deal with you. [violative content deleted] Kings auto mall once and for all.