LEMON 2014 Outback
by 08/12/2019on
I bought a 2014 Outback and had repeated problems with random acceleration. For 2-1/2 years, I fought this problem and repeatedly brought the car back to this dealer. They hardly drove it so they said they could not reproduce the problem. I had at least 10 instances of this recorded on a GoPro camera. There were several parties involved in this process, all in joint denial mode: - Subaru Corporate Safety - Linda Fouch - Kings Subaru - GM - Darrell Russell - Kings Subaru - Svc. Mgr. - Chris Moore - Bosch 3rd party inspector - Tom Muthig Finally, I gave up. I am driving another Subaru now, a good one that I am confident will not kill me like the goddam lemon that you [non-permissible content removed] at Kings Subaru refused to acknowledge. Incidentally, this is on record with the NHTSB under Case No. 11004884. Subaru makes great cars. I just got a LEMON - and the dealer/Subaru stuck their heads in the sand.
Very professional
by 12/31/2016on
My husband and I worked with Richard at Kings Subaru, and were very impressed with his knowledge and professionalism. Buying a car can be very stressful, but Richard made our experience a joy. Get more salespeople like him!
Fast, courteous, professional. Brandyn was a joy to work with.
by 09/17/2016on
I have some experience with dealerships from the mid 90's and went in to this experience expecting the worst. The 4-square financing game. The negotiation ping pong as your salesman fights for you against his big mean sales manager. Talking payments instead of purchase price. Last minute add-ons to the purchase agreement. But there was none of that. The entire process from test drive to purchase agreement to financing to driving off took less than 4 hours. And much of that was due to my insistence that I read AND UNDERSTAND every word on every paper I signed. Brandyn Butler was a joy to work with and I'd do it again in a heartbeat. Also, their internet pricing was amazingly low. And the zero percent financing is a great bonus (not in lieu of any rebates).
I Love My New JEEP
by 05/27/2016on
I have been looking for a jeep for a long time and recently got serious, after months of fruitless search and being disappointed time after time a friend found the perfect jeep at Subaru in Ohio, 3 hrs away!!! I began working with jered in the internet sales dpt and ended at the dealership with sean, 1 day later signing papers for my perfect new jeep! The price was awesome, so far it drives like a dream, it has everything I wanted and the closing was the quickest ive ever had. everyone I dealt with was friendly and helpful and it was a most smooth transaction, no nonsense and no hidden fees or costs (I am a finance manager I know what to look for :)
Rewarding expreince
by 03/22/2016on
Sean D. was helpful and patient. we ended up finding the perfect used car for us, and purchased it at a fair price. I couldn't be more pleased. Would do it all again, an all around good experience.
Kings Subaru
by 02/27/2016on
I worked with Richard at this dealership, and he was absolutely wonderful. He helped me find the used car that met my needs, it was the right size, and just the right price to fit my budget. There was some damage on the body the manager agreed to fix. 2 days after I bought this car, I brought it back to have the damage repaired, and it was like new. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.
Great Sales Representative!
by 02/24/2016on
My husband and I have been working with Rob Fredericks at Subaru of Kings Automall for several weeks. He's been super accommodating and incredibly helpful. Rob seems to be willing to go out of his way at any time to make this purchase experience a pleasurable one. Rob has not only helped our family but our dear friends as well. We would definitely buy our next car from Rob and would recommend others see Rob as well. ~Gina Pfister
Outstanding Customer Service
by 09/04/2013on
I shopped, or tried to, at three dealerships before arriving at this one. I was looking for a base model WRX and had a really difficult time locating one. When I got there I met a salesman named Kyle, who instead of bombarding me with numbers he took the time to talk about his personal experience with the car and the brand. He made every effort to answer every question I asked in the right amount of detail. It was a pleasant buying experience and I didn't feel hassled or rushed to make any decisions. As my friend and I were driving away with the new car we couldn't help but make a serious point, this is the first guy we've ever met at a dealership who was an actual "car guy" and not some salesman being thrown at you. Highly recommend you give the place a try.
Good experience
by 08/27/2013on
We went to Subaru of Kings Automall as first time customers and first time Subaru owners. The brand was recommended to us by friends and family. We dealt with Greg D. He was knowledgeable, professional and did not try any of the pressure or price games on us like used to be so common at dealerships. We purchased our Outback for a reasonable price that we determined by extensive online comparison including the "what others are paying" feature of Edmunds. The internet has given the customer an even playing field in dealing with car dealers and Subaru of Kings Automall appears to have embraced this.
A Very Pleasant Buying Experience
by 08/27/2013on
I purchased my 2005 Honda Accord at Kings Subaru. It had come in as a trade for one of the dealership's own autos. It was a one-owner used car and very well maintained (as described online at cars.com). I carefully reviewed the Carfax and decided to at least go look at this model. Since I had a rather narrow purchase margin, the sales team worked with me to help 'make it happen'. I am very satisfied with the outcome. If anyone is in the market to purchase a vehicle, it would be worth your time to give Kings Subaru a try.
Never Again!
by 05/30/2013on
Sales manager provided a lease proposal on an Outback to my elderly parents that was several thousand dollars over the market rate. They unfortunately agreed verbally. Manager required a $375 deposit (unheard of from my experiences) - probably to deter them from seeking proposals from other dealers. I stopped the deal same day. Demanded a refund of the depost. They required my parents to return to the dealership to process a credit to their credit card. Upon arrival, the finance officer initially bluntly refused to refund the deposit then after some argument with my father grudgingly allowed the credit. What a scam. Is this any way to treat a customer in their late 80's? Their position is get the money any way you can and screw the customer at any opportunity. Absolutely shamefull ethics from all possible angles.
A good car buying experience
by 11/04/2012on
Our salesperson was helpful, informative, and respectful. The price on which we settled was fair, and was determined without undue stress.
Great Shopping Experience.
by 09/01/2011on
Dustin Fry was helpful in our shopping experience. He made arrangements to have a 5spd Forester to test drive even though all of them on the lot were sold. He quoted a great price right away no haggling. He answered all of our questions, and if he did not have the answer to our questions he found it. Dustin is a great salesman, knows the product and is patient and kind to those who are slow to make up their mind.
A Good shopping experience
by 04/14/2011on
This is my first experience with this dealer. I've purchased a number of new cars so I'm not a rookie when dealing with sales people. The rep I dealt with was actually listed for Used Cars ( Greg Donaldson ) , but he also handles New Car Sales duties as needed. I was satisfied with the overall deal, and very satisfied with Greg. I thought it was interesting that a previous reviewer for this site was irate about their experience when shopping for a used car. It couldn't have been Greg. Another reviewer for a new car purchase mentioned that their salesman was "Greg", and how pleasant he was . Had to be the same person I dealt with. I've had no dealings yet with the Service Dept. and almost no driving time yet on our 2011 Forester, but I can highly recommend the salesman. He explained everything clearly and didn't try to "Sell" anything-just a pleasure to do business with.
by 03/09/2011on
I went to test drive car listed at 15995. I loved it, made my max offer of 15600 (due to bad credit I had to get private financing). They said no, price is no haggle after 20 minute test drive and wasting my evening going there. What [violative content deleted], they said they owned car for 14900, yeah right. Nobody lists car for 1000 dollar profit on 15000. These [violative content deleted], I went to Lincoln mercury earlier in the day. I walked around the whole lot. Nobody came out to see me. I guess blue jeans and regular shirt are not impressive enough. I make 50k a year now, I just had past issues. I had a salesman from Kings Subaru already on the hook. So, I called him and went to test drive, but even he did not mention "no haggle" until after test drive. My two experiences in my life with Kings auto mall are horrible. If you do not look like some rich yuppie, they do not want to deal with you. [violative content deleted] Kings auto mall once and for all.
Great buying experience
by 08/22/2010on
The dealership and our salesperson (Greg) were very friendly and accommodating with no sales-pressure at all. We took several test drives without being hounded to "buy now". We then did our homework on pricing, made one offer, which they accepted, and we were done. They located the car exactly as we wanted, had it within 2 days, didn't try to add anything we didn't discuss and our transaction, including getting the advertised 2.9% financing went smoothly and quickly. And, when a few fit & finish items weren't quite right, they immediately took care of them. Excellent buying experience.