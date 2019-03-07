Loyal customer
07/03/2019
Very prompt professional and friendly as well as thorough.
Always 5 star service
03/19/2019
While we did not purchase our vehicle from this dealership we do use it for our service and have always been extremely happy. Their service center is always warm and inviting, they greet us promptly and their communication is very timely and thorough.
Great service
01/28/2019
Friendly and knowledgeable service department, comfortable waiting area, and most importantly, my car fixed right the first time.
wrong size tire
08/09/2018
the dealership fixed there mistake they put the wrong size tire on my vehicle when I bought it then I rotated the tires the wrong size on the back did not fit on the front it rubbed but they gave it to me to take home the tire started to smell from rubbing so I returned it and they repaired it
Unsatisfied
07/23/2018
What good is a appointment if you are 50 min late starting? Oil change and rotation was ALL it was.
Good and Bad
04/12/2013
On a positive note, James and Jay were polite and professional from sales. I sent about five emails requesting information/pricing on vehicles, two were answered. Also, when I went from a $20,000 used to a $10,000 the interest in my business dropped. I went in to look at a car and noticed another in the back of the lot. I was pushed towards the car I originally came in for and was told that the model of the other car often suffered from "frame rot" and not to count on it. Interestingly enough the "frame rot" car was out on the lot one week later. When I contacted the dealership about it they told be the out the door price. I told them what I felt the 11 year old car was worth out the door. This was not an offer, simply a discussion. The sales person got mad. They then began to bad mouth other dealers in the area because of their discounting methods. Why get mad when I wasn't talking offer? Why run down other dealers? If they didn't have the price I want then they don't have to sell from me and I do not have to buy from them. Simple, not personal. They will treat you well. They treat you better in person. They have good, clean cars. Go in and make your own decision.
New car purchase
04/03/2013
The dealership has moved onto Chester Road in Avon, Ohio. It is a very nice new facility. The salesman (Terry G.) treated us very well. This is our 4th purchase from him and through Joyce. They are friendly and easy to work with. The selection of cars is good and a test drive really helped to choose the options on the vehicle we just bought. We'll be back when it's time for another car.
Most Enjoyable Experience
12/06/2011
My sales associate, Karl Witt was very courteous, friendly and genuinely warm. He explained everything, was honest and so very patient with me, and most of all, helped ease my stress, confusion and fears. In the past, I had never leased a vehicle, nor ever sought a new vehicle; so the process and information being fed to me was overwhelming. Mr. Witt realized this, took me through everything slowly, and took time to be sure I understood everything. Ray Miller in the finance area was also wonderful -- sincere and friendly. I had fun with the product specialist, Maricruz,who showed me the user interface of the vehicle. She knows her stuff -- even Mr. Witt learned a few things from her. I can't say enough good things about Mr. Witt and Joyce Buick GMC. I have extensive experience in customer service and value those who share my high standards. This dealership seems built on the same ethics and values on which I was raised. They feel like family, and have found a repeat customer and friend in me.
