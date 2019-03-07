sales Rating

On a positive note, James and Jay were polite and professional from sales. I sent about five emails requesting information/pricing on vehicles, two were answered. Also, when I went from a $20,000 used to a $10,000 the interest in my business dropped. I went in to look at a car and noticed another in the back of the lot. I was pushed towards the car I originally came in for and was told that the model of the other car often suffered from "frame rot" and not to count on it. Interestingly enough the "frame rot" car was out on the lot one week later. When I contacted the dealership about it they told be the out the door price. I told them what I felt the 11 year old car was worth out the door. This was not an offer, simply a discussion. The sales person got mad. They then began to bad mouth other dealers in the area because of their discounting methods. Why get mad when I wasn't talking offer? Why run down other dealers? If they didn't have the price I want then they don't have to sell from me and I do not have to buy from them. Simple, not personal. They will treat you well. They treat you better in person. They have good, clean cars. Go in and make your own decision.