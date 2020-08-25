Excellent Purchase experience
by 08/25/2020on
I purchased an LS500 and got it shipped to Texas. I worked directly with the GM, Mark. He ensured the that everything was taken care of from initial paperwork, to sending photos, shipping and TX registration and license plates. Whenever I buy my next Lexus, I will prefer to work with them instead of any of the 4 local dealers in Houston.
Purchased a 2015 Lexus IS 250
by 04/21/2020on
All I have to say is I did my first online vehicle purchase and trade in with Lexus of Albuquerque with Chris Montoya. I was nervous but Chris made the transaction so easy and we never had to leave my house. He picked up our trade in and delivered the car we purchased. Chris stayed in communication with us and answered any questions for us anytime we asked him. This included after hours and on a Sunday when Lexus was closed. Chris made us feel like we were friends for a long time and not just some customers. Thank you Chris for everything. Christopher Montoya is a great asset to Lexus of Albuquerque!
Purchased 2020 NX
by 03/06/2020on
Jan 2020, we purchased 2020 NX 300 online from Wright Zimmerly / Lexus of Albuquerque. I cannot believe I purchased a car online (which included a trade in transaction) but Wright made the transaction completely painless and very timely. Wright was very responsive to (all) of my emails / texts and then even delivered the car to me in Amarillo, Texas!! Cannot recommend this dealership enough. Oh yeah, and the car is awesome too!
Great Experience
by 08/05/2016on
I was certainly busy and trying to find a new car. Rick made it easy and seamless. The first visit was 45 minutes with a test drive. The second visit with the purchase was about an hour and half. That made it so much easier for my busy life. Great car and great company.
Super Dealership
by 01/09/2016on
Even though I live in another state and have a nice Lexus dealer, I return to Lexus of Albuquerque for an excellent sales experience. The knowledgeable, courteous and friendly staff made the purchasing process seamless. Their willingness to provide a fair deal and deliver the new vehicle to me (all interactions done over the phone) made for a great experience.
Car Purchase Can Be a Pleasant Experience
by 12/19/2015on
Thank you Lexus of Albuquerque for making the purchase of our new Lexus an awesome experience. Not only are we now driving this fantastic vehicle but there were absolutely no hassles involved in the transaction. Instead of the stress you sometimes encounter when faced with a new car purchase, we deal with pleasant people with smiling faces who provide professional service. Zachary is an absolute super salesman. Reve makes the paperwork a breeze and Dalet is willing to spend hours explaining this giant computer on wheels to two people who are not very tech savvy - and make the whole process not seem intimidating! We are grateful to this sales team, not only for the superiority of the product they sell and the service they provide, but also for the way they treat their customers. This makes the 4th Lexus we have purchased from this dealership and there is a reason we drive four hours from our home to this dealership when we are in the market for a new Lexus. Thanks Albuquerque!
December to remember
by 12/16/2015on
Great experience, got into two vehicles. Our sales consultant Zach was very patient and provided excellent customer service. We were in and out of the finance department fairly quickly. Worked hard to get us great deals. Other staff was very friendly. Our December to remember. We will continue to return to dealership.
Love Lexus
by 12/04/2015on
Everyone at Lexus of Albuquerque are very professional and ready to answer any questions you may have. There is no pressure or stress when buying or servicing your vehicle. It's the reason I bought another Lexus. Plus the car is fantastic,
NX 200t
by 12/04/2015on
Professional/smooth experience without undue sales pressure. Efficient explanation of the technology incorporated in the new model.
Trade from one Pre-Cert to another
by 12/02/2015on
Miraculously the entire process was handled in about 3.5 hrs, from first look to paper signing - a miracle of "expedition" and service. I came in to have my current car washed with the idea of a possible trade - my husband met me after my former salesman and I looked at what available, and presto-chango.
car lease....
by 10/27/2015on
Good experience and the sales man Ed was courteous and amicable.
Good Experience
by 10/19/2015on
It was a tough bargaining session, but I left with the RX350 that I wanted. My sales person, Eric Diaz was wonderful and informative and worked with me to get the price I wanted. It doesn't take much to convince me of the superior quality of the Lexus product. This is my fourth Lexus.
Dealer dishonest and unethical
by 10/31/2013on
This dealer is totally dishonest and unethical. Bought a new 2013 lexus ES300h. Dealer called later and said they had made a mistake in the paperwork and that I owed another $3000. I received a number of phone calls on this. Then took the car in to have the front license plate holder removed and the holes filled in. Called three days later and was told that the car was still at the body shop. Finally got another call from the owner Tom about the $3000. I asked about the car and was told that I could pick it up the next morning. When I was at the dealer I paid the extra $3000. Then got my car only to discover that they had done no work on it. They basically held my car hostage for a week just to get the $3000. I feel that their actions in this case were not only dishonest, but underhanded and very unethical. Unless you must just have a lexus and live in Albuquerque, stay away from this dealer.
Nice car + fair price = Happy customer!
by 04/16/2012on
I read the Edmunds.com article, Confessions of a Salesman and half expected to have this kind of experience buying my first car. Quite the opposite at Lexus of ABQ though. When my husband and I arrived, a polite gentleman named Jimmy Adams greeted us and asked us if we needed any help. We told him we came to look at a used car that we saw on the internet. It was an unbearably windy day so he told us we could wait inside the dealership while he pulled the car around nice! After we decided to purchase, it was time for the scary negotiating part. Heres how awful it was: The sticker price said $20,000, the third-party internet site we saw the car on said $20,000, and the going price on these cars is about $19 or $20,000, so we offered $18,500. Jimmy went to the boss guys with our offer and came back with their counter-offer of $18,397. Huh? Well, their own website listed it for this price and even though we obviously didnt know this, they gave this lower price to us. In summary, we got the car we wanted at a better price than we expected and would highly recommend Lexus of ABQ. And ask for Jimmy Adams!
Nice Cookies but Grossly Overpriced Service
by 11/20/2011on
I own a number of Lexus vehicles and love them. I've taken my vehicles to this dealership for service on occasion and have found their service prices to be outrageous. I can generally get the same quality of service at a local Toyota dealer for about 1/2 of the Lexus dealer cost and at a very good independent mechanic for about 1/3 the Lexus dealer cost. Bet you can guess where I DON't GO for service any longer.
