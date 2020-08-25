sales Rating

I read the Edmunds.com article, Confessions of a Salesman and half expected to have this kind of experience buying my first car. Quite the opposite at Lexus of ABQ though. When my husband and I arrived, a polite gentleman named Jimmy Adams greeted us and asked us if we needed any help. We told him we came to look at a used car that we saw on the internet. It was an unbearably windy day so he told us we could wait inside the dealership while he pulled the car around  nice! After we decided to purchase, it was time for the scary negotiating part. Heres how awful it was: The sticker price said $20,000, the third-party internet site we saw the car on said $20,000, and the going price on these cars is about $19 or $20,000, so we offered $18,500. Jimmy went to the boss guys with our offer and came back with their counter-offer of $18,397. Huh? Well, their own website listed it for this price and even though we obviously didnt know this, they gave this lower price to us. In summary, we got the car we wanted at a better price than we expected and would highly recommend Lexus of ABQ. And ask for Jimmy Adams! Read more