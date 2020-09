sales Rating

I read the Edmunds.com article, “Confessions of a Salesman” and half expected to have this kind of experience buying my first car. Quite the opposite at Lexus of ABQ though. When my husband and I arrived, a polite gentleman named Jimmy Adams greeted us and asked us if we needed any help. We told him we came to look at a used car that we saw on the internet. It was an unbearably windy day so he told us we could wait inside the dealership while he pulled the car around – nice! After we decided to purchase, it was time for the scary negotiating part. Here’s how awful it was: The sticker price said $20,000, the third-party internet site we saw the car on said $20,000, and the going price on these cars is about $19 or $20,000, so we offered $18,500. Jimmy went to the boss guys with our offer and came back with their counter-offer of $18,397. Huh? Well, their own website listed it for this price and even though we obviously didn’t know this, they gave this lower price to us. In summary, we got the car we wanted at a better price than we expected and would highly recommend Lexus of ABQ. And ask for Jimmy Adams! Read more