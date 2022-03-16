1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to ABQ dealership on 04/02/2021 around 3pm to look at three different vehicles but was interested in buying a 2018 Honda Accord with 7800 miles. everything was good with Tony our sales guy. Had gone to Garcia Honda and were treated awful I told this to Tony's finance manager and he swore up and down he was going to take care of us it was all a lie. Wife and I accepted for the dealership to run our credit. Tony took my information and started filling out the credit application. Tony asked my wife to sit in his chair and fill out her work and reference which my why and i though was weird. here we are doing the sales persons job. Tony ran our credit and said great and left to the finance manger office. After like 10 minutes he came back with a white paper that showed the breakdown of the trade in amount and title and license fees and it also showed three basic payment options with no money down and with $500 down or $1000 down. I told Tony we were currently pay $ 275 a month for our car and wanted to have affordable payment for our kid that was graduating from high school. Tony said these are the options you. Wife and I thought okay will start negotiating at this point but Tony got up from his chair told us thank you and left to his finance manager office basically slammed the door. I told my wife okay I guess that is our cue to leave. So we got up and left. Listen I have a top tier credit that what we also been told and we bought a Lexus LS430 about 10 years ago from and we weren't treated this way. We felt we were targeted possibly because we are Hispanics and not given a equal fair treatment. Lexus should be ashamed to have employees that do not display pride in commitment to their customers and hire employees who lack helping customers find their dream car like it says on their website. Listen I get it this is a business I am not asking to give the vehicle for free but at least try to find a solution maybe another car. I had doubts about writing this review but at the end of the day I didn't go into the dealership to ask for freebie I was going to pay for the car and the fact we were treated this way I felt like other people needed to know. If the dealership wants more info they can contact me they have my information saved in their database. Read more