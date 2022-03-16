Lexus of Albuquerque
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Albuquerque
Quick & Professional
by 03/16/2022on
My experience with Isaiah was prompt, professional, and completed with the out of town delivery of my vehicle in a timely fashion. Excellent job!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I recomend Lexus Of Albuquerque!!!!!
by 09/12/2021on
This was the easiest and best car buying experience I have ever had at a dealership, Christopher Montoya was awesome he was very nice and knowledgeable, Christopher was ready for us when we got there keys in hand for the vehicle we came to look at. The entire staff down at Lexus Of Albuquerque was extremely helpful and very nice to us, we didn't come down to buy a Lexus, but I felt as though they treated us like we were buying the most expensive vehicle there but we weren't just a very fairly priced mini van which we love it, it is perfect for our disabled son to get in and out of easily. What can I say but thank you Christopher and Lexus of Albuquerque for making this experience the best experience my wife and I have ever had, Fast Friendly team work that made an impact on us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Best experience!!!
by 04/08/2021on
Best car buying experience I ever witnessed/been through! I recently purchased a used Lexus Ux at the Lexus of Albuquerque and was extremely surprised with how everyone was professional, knowledgeable and attentive! My family and I have had our share of bad experiences from other car dealerships and this experience has blown them out of the park! I highly recommend Chris Montoya for any car buying needs! The second I called him, he was professional, respectful and understanding of my needs! He was able to find the exact car I was looking for and we made a deal over the phone. From when I came in a few days later, to take a look at the car and get the ball rolling, he stayed true to what deal we made and did not hackle me for my bottom line or trade in! I was very surprised, I thought I would have a different experience when finally coming in, but no he stayed true to his word! Not once did I feel uncomfortable during my purchase experience. Sean in finance was very knowledgeable and helpful as well! I highly recommend this dealership and sales team! Thank you Chris Montoya and Lexus of Albuquerque, you now have a life long customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
disappoint by a reputable dealership
by 04/04/2021on
Went to ABQ dealership on 04/02/2021 around 3pm to look at three different vehicles but was interested in buying a 2018 Honda Accord with 7800 miles. everything was good with Tony our sales guy. Had gone to Garcia Honda and were treated awful I told this to Tony's finance manager and he swore up and down he was going to take care of us it was all a lie. Wife and I accepted for the dealership to run our credit. Tony took my information and started filling out the credit application. Tony asked my wife to sit in his chair and fill out her work and reference which my why and i though was weird. here we are doing the sales persons job. Tony ran our credit and said great and left to the finance manger office. After like 10 minutes he came back with a white paper that showed the breakdown of the trade in amount and title and license fees and it also showed three basic payment options with no money down and with $500 down or $1000 down. I told Tony we were currently pay $ 275 a month for our car and wanted to have affordable payment for our kid that was graduating from high school. Tony said these are the options you. Wife and I thought okay will start negotiating at this point but Tony got up from his chair told us thank you and left to his finance manager office basically slammed the door. I told my wife okay I guess that is our cue to leave. So we got up and left. Listen I have a top tier credit that what we also been told and we bought a Lexus LS430 about 10 years ago from and we weren't treated this way. We felt we were targeted possibly because we are Hispanics and not given a equal fair treatment. Lexus should be ashamed to have employees that do not display pride in commitment to their customers and hire employees who lack helping customers find their dream car like it says on their website. Listen I get it this is a business I am not asking to give the vehicle for free but at least try to find a solution maybe another car. I had doubts about writing this review but at the end of the day I didn't go into the dealership to ask for freebie I was going to pay for the car and the fact we were treated this way I felt like other people needed to know. If the dealership wants more info they can contact me they have my information saved in their database.
Happy with my purchase
by 03/04/2021on
Coming into a dealership you have so many questions. As a first time buyer I was a bit nervous, but to tell you the truth I was in good hands. Chris Montoya was very helpful and understanding in what I wanted in a car. Happy they had the vehicle I was looking for. The whole process in buying a car here was super fast and easy. Chris and his co-workers were very helpful and patient with me because of course buying a car means lots of paper work. So I give this place a 5 star rating for Chris & great customer service. I do recommend anyone who is planning to purchase a car at Lexus ABQ.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer service is not a priority
by 02/11/2021on
I purchased a 2018 Lexux NX about a week ago at Lexus of albuquerque. I love the vehicle; however, the sales rep (Tony) did not offer to show me how to set up the electronic side of the vehicle once the sale was completed and I'm still struggling to learn the operations. The General Manager, Mark, sent a guy (Jacob) from the dealership to my residence to connect the garage door opener to the Lexus. After Jacob completed this 30 second task, I attempted to ask him questions about the interior electronic operations but he quickly brushed me off and told me he had to go to another appointment and to call the dealership to set up an appointment. He was rude and very unhelpful. The dealership personnel did not go out of their way to assist me during or after the sales process was completed.
Excellent Purchase experience
by 08/25/2020on
I purchased an LS500 and got it shipped to Texas. I worked directly with the GM, Mark. He ensured the that everything was taken care of from initial paperwork, to sending photos, shipping and TX registration and license plates. Whenever I buy my next Lexus, I will prefer to work with them instead of any of the 4 local dealers in Houston.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased a 2015 Lexus IS 250
by 04/21/2020on
All I have to say is I did my first online vehicle purchase and trade in with Lexus of Albuquerque with Chris Montoya. I was nervous but Chris made the transaction so easy and we never had to leave my house. He picked up our trade in and delivered the car we purchased. Chris stayed in communication with us and answered any questions for us anytime we asked him. This included after hours and on a Sunday when Lexus was closed. Chris made us feel like we were friends for a long time and not just some customers. Thank you Chris for everything. Christopher Montoya is a great asset to Lexus of Albuquerque!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased 2020 NX
by 03/06/2020on
Jan 2020, we purchased 2020 NX 300 online from Wright Zimmerly / Lexus of Albuquerque. I cannot believe I purchased a car online (which included a trade in transaction) but Wright made the transaction completely painless and very timely. Wright was very responsive to (all) of my emails / texts and then even delivered the car to me in Amarillo, Texas!! Cannot recommend this dealership enough. Oh yeah, and the car is awesome too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 08/05/2016on
I was certainly busy and trying to find a new car. Rick made it easy and seamless. The first visit was 45 minutes with a test drive. The second visit with the purchase was about an hour and half. That made it so much easier for my busy life. Great car and great company.
Super Dealership
by 01/09/2016on
Even though I live in another state and have a nice Lexus dealer, I return to Lexus of Albuquerque for an excellent sales experience. The knowledgeable, courteous and friendly staff made the purchasing process seamless. Their willingness to provide a fair deal and deliver the new vehicle to me (all interactions done over the phone) made for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Purchase Can Be a Pleasant Experience
by 12/19/2015on
Thank you Lexus of Albuquerque for making the purchase of our new Lexus an awesome experience. Not only are we now driving this fantastic vehicle but there were absolutely no hassles involved in the transaction. Instead of the stress you sometimes encounter when faced with a new car purchase, we deal with pleasant people with smiling faces who provide professional service. Zachary is an absolute super salesman. Reve makes the paperwork a breeze and Dalet is willing to spend hours explaining this giant computer on wheels to two people who are not very tech savvy - and make the whole process not seem intimidating! We are grateful to this sales team, not only for the superiority of the product they sell and the service they provide, but also for the way they treat their customers. This makes the 4th Lexus we have purchased from this dealership and there is a reason we drive four hours from our home to this dealership when we are in the market for a new Lexus. Thanks Albuquerque!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
December to remember
by 12/16/2015on
Great experience, got into two vehicles. Our sales consultant Zach was very patient and provided excellent customer service. We were in and out of the finance department fairly quickly. Worked hard to get us great deals. Other staff was very friendly. Our December to remember. We will continue to return to dealership.
Love Lexus
by 12/04/2015on
Everyone at Lexus of Albuquerque are very professional and ready to answer any questions you may have. There is no pressure or stress when buying or servicing your vehicle. It's the reason I bought another Lexus. Plus the car is fantastic,
NX 200t
by 12/04/2015on
Professional/smooth experience without undue sales pressure. Efficient explanation of the technology incorporated in the new model.
Trade from one Pre-Cert to another
by 12/02/2015on
Miraculously the entire process was handled in about 3.5 hrs, from first look to paper signing - a miracle of "expedition" and service. I came in to have my current car washed with the idea of a possible trade - my husband met me after my former salesman and I looked at what available, and presto-chango.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car lease....
by 10/27/2015on
Good experience and the sales man Ed was courteous and amicable.
Good Experience
by 10/19/2015on
It was a tough bargaining session, but I left with the RX350 that I wanted. My sales person, Eric Diaz was wonderful and informative and worked with me to get the price I wanted. It doesn't take much to convince me of the superior quality of the Lexus product. This is my fourth Lexus.
Dealer dishonest and unethical
by 10/31/2013on
This dealer is totally dishonest and unethical. Bought a new 2013 lexus ES300h. Dealer called later and said they had made a mistake in the paperwork and that I owed another $3000. I received a number of phone calls on this. Then took the car in to have the front license plate holder removed and the holes filled in. Called three days later and was told that the car was still at the body shop. Finally got another call from the owner Tom about the $3000. I asked about the car and was told that I could pick it up the next morning. When I was at the dealer I paid the extra $3000. Then got my car only to discover that they had done no work on it. They basically held my car hostage for a week just to get the $3000. I feel that their actions in this case were not only dishonest, but underhanded and very unethical. Unless you must just have a lexus and live in Albuquerque, stay away from this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nice car + fair price = Happy customer!
by 04/16/2012on
I read the Edmunds.com article, Confessions of a Salesman and half expected to have this kind of experience buying my first car. Quite the opposite at Lexus of ABQ though. When my husband and I arrived, a polite gentleman named Jimmy Adams greeted us and asked us if we needed any help. We told him we came to look at a used car that we saw on the internet. It was an unbearably windy day so he told us we could wait inside the dealership while he pulled the car around nice! After we decided to purchase, it was time for the scary negotiating part. Heres how awful it was: The sticker price said $20,000, the third-party internet site we saw the car on said $20,000, and the going price on these cars is about $19 or $20,000, so we offered $18,500. Jimmy went to the boss guys with our offer and came back with their counter-offer of $18,397. Huh? Well, their own website listed it for this price and even though we obviously didnt know this, they gave this lower price to us. In summary, we got the car we wanted at a better price than we expected and would highly recommend Lexus of ABQ. And ask for Jimmy Adams!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Cookies but Grossly Overpriced Service
by 11/20/2011on
I own a number of Lexus vehicles and love them. I've taken my vehicles to this dealership for service on occasion and have found their service prices to be outrageous. I can generally get the same quality of service at a local Toyota dealer for about 1/2 of the Lexus dealer cost and at a very good independent mechanic for about 1/3 the Lexus dealer cost. Bet you can guess where I DON't GO for service any longer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments