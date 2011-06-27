Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus

Jack Daniels Audi Paramus is a family owned and operated dealer, serving our customers and community for over 45 years. Shop with ease and confidence!
123 NJ-4, Paramus, NJ 07652
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus

25 sales Reviews
9 cars in stock
0 new9 used0 certified pre-owned
videos
View our Dealership at Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus
View our Service Facility on McBride Avenue in Fair Lawn
about our dealership

Why buy from Jack Daniels Audi Paramus? Jack Daniels Motors was originally founded in 1972 by Jack Daniels Sr. His belief was that the customer's needs come first. This belief has been the cornerstone of Jack Daniels Motors success, and 45 years later it continues to be our focus.

Jack Daniels Motors is the first dealership in Northern NJ to to commit to producing its own Solar Electricity, in our multiple dealerships, and one of select auto dealerships nationwide, to commit at such a significant level.

Included amongst our many industry awards, we proudly support many national and local community projects including The Diabetes Foundation, Toys for Tots, Bergen Academies Theater Program, Hurricane Sandy Relief, Homes for Hero's, United Cerebral Palsy Foundation and Don Bosco Prep High School.

At Jack Daniels Audi, you will feel at home, and confident that there is no one better, to purchase your next vehicle from.

what sets us apart
Jack Daniels Audi Paramus, has a robust service department, providing factory certified technicians, factory OEM parts, service loaner cars, shuttle service, complimentary breakfast and lunch snacks, WiFi, hot coffee and beverages.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

