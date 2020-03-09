We had a very friendly, knowledgeable sales person, Demoy, and there was an issue with the air conditioning in the car, and Demoy asked the service department for an estimate on how much it would cost to fix, and that was very helpful in making our decision to buy the car.
This is definitely the dealership to buy from . Wonderful service all around the board . I purchased a 2017 used Honda Civic with 28.000 . I picked my car within 5minutes. Ask for Harold Martin , he’s amazing and will get you the best deal and help you need . This is my first car and it was the greatest experience with Harold as we know buying a car can be stressful. Good luck to you
I was totally ready to buy a Mazda and walked into DCH on a whim. The customer service by the salesman (Hamad Deeb) was so good that I walked out (drove out!) with a brand new Honda. The honesty, price, service, and safety closed the deal!
DCH Paramus Honda
Another great experience at DCH Paramus Honda with Hamad Deeb. We’ve bought several cars at this dealership through Hamad, and found him to be very personable, and able to answer any questions we had. We traded in a 2017 CRV and bought a new 2020 Passport. Hamad guide us through the trade in process, purchase process, and tour, explanation & demonstration of all the features of the new Passport. He always offered his contact information for any future questions. We have been going to DCH Paramus for service with all out Honda products, and always had excellent service. Thanks for making the process easy & satisfying. We’ll be back.
I highly recommend visiting Manny at Paramus Honda. I have leased several cars from Manny, he is always easy to work with. He listens to what I need and makes it happen, never any pressure.
I just leased a HRV this month and the experience was pain less. Manny had me in my new car in less than 3 hours.
Thanks Manny
We worked with Hamad Deeb. The process did not feel rushed and Hamad took the time to answer all our questions. We had a long waiting time with the insurance company over the phone and Hamad patiently waited with us and problem solved with us to make sure the insurance company resolved the problem effectively.
This was our 3rd time working with Hamad Deeb and once again he made buying a car a quick and painless experience. We walked into the dealership unannounced last Thursday, he brought the car to our home for a test drive on Friday and by Monday at noon we drove off in our new car. Paperwork and financing were a breeze and he had our roof rack and running boards installed in record time. Hamad is truly the best!
This dealership's employees are friendly and helpful. They answer your questions and seeks out answers they don't know already. Hamed is professional and thinks about your comfort throughout your visit. The dealership is clean and followed recommended mask and distance requirements.
I would like to thank Alex Bernabe for his excellent customer service! I have been going to him the last 16 years for my four leases and my last finance. Each time he has delivered and I always leave as a satisfied and happy customer. Alex is always professional, knowledgeable and courteous. Whenever I have a question, he answers it. I would highly recommend him if you are ever to buy a car. Thank you Alex and DCH Paramus Honda!
DCH Paramus Honda made my experience amazing, first time car buyer and I didn't feel overwhelmed at all. Hamad mad the experience wonderful and was extremely helpful and explains everything. I would highly recommend Paramus Honda.
DCH Paramus Honda is the flagship store of Lithia Motors, which is the 3rd largest auto group in the USA, as well as one of the top ten largest Honda dealerships in the USA. This feat was accomplished through aggressive pricing and a fanatical dedication to customer service. Our name (DCH) stands for Delivering Customer Happiness. Come experience our transparent and hassle-free experience for the sale or servicing of you vehicle.
what sets us apart
Edmunds 5 Star Dealer Award winner every year that the award has been in existance
Dealerrater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner every year that the award has been in existance
Proud sponsor of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) with donations from every vehicle sold to several local High School chapters
DCH Paramus Honda is the flagship store of Lithia Motors, which is the 3rd largest auto group in the USA, as well as one of the top ten largest Honda dealerships in the USA, accomplished through aggressive pricing and dedication to customer service!