DCH Paramus Honda Another great experience at DCH Paramus Honda with Hamad Deeb. We’ve bought several cars at this dealership through Hamad, and found him to be very personable, and able to answer any questions we had. We traded in a 2017 CRV and bought a new 2020 Passport. Hamad guide us through the trade in process, purchase process, and tour, explanation & demonstration of all the features of the new Passport. He always offered his contact information for any future questions. We have been going to DCH Paramus for service with all out Honda products, and always had excellent service. Thanks for making the process easy & satisfying. We’ll be back. Read more