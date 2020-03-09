Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

DCH Paramus Honda

120 NJ-4, Paramus, NJ 07652
(877) 719-8528
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Customer Reviews of DCH Paramus Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(124)
Recommend: Yes (121) No (3)
sales Rating

Great Service

by Yascara on 09/03/2020

Marc Garcia was the best salesman! He was very helpful and patient with us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Our sales person was extremely helpful

by The Stephensons on 09/01/2020

We had a very friendly, knowledgeable sales person, Demoy, and there was an issue with the air conditioning in the car, and Demoy asked the service department for an estimate on how much it would cost to fix, and that was very helpful in making our decision to buy the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience at Paramus Honda

by Regina W on 08/31/2020

This is definitely the dealership to buy from . Wonderful service all around the board . I purchased a 2017 used Honda Civic with 28.000 . I picked my car within 5minutes. Ask for Harold Martin , he’s amazing and will get you the best deal and help you need . This is my first car and it was the greatest experience with Harold as we know buying a car can be stressful. Good luck to you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by DBW on 08/23/2020

I was totally ready to buy a Mazda and walked into DCH on a whim. The customer service by the salesman (Hamad Deeb) was so good that I walked out (drove out!) with a brand new Honda. The honesty, price, service, and safety closed the deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Employees

by Pete B on 08/22/2020

DCH Paramus Honda Another great experience at DCH Paramus Honda with Hamad Deeb. We’ve bought several cars at this dealership through Hamad, and found him to be very personable, and able to answer any questions we had. We traded in a 2017 CRV and bought a new 2020 Passport. Hamad guide us through the trade in process, purchase process, and tour, explanation & demonstration of all the features of the new Passport. He always offered his contact information for any future questions. We have been going to DCH Paramus for service with all out Honda products, and always had excellent service. Thanks for making the process easy & satisfying. We’ll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Manny

by Sherry on 08/22/2020

I highly recommend visiting Manny at Paramus Honda. I have leased several cars from Manny, he is always easy to work with. He listens to what I need and makes it happen, never any pressure. I just leased a HRV this month and the experience was pain less. Manny had me in my new car in less than 3 hours. Thanks Manny

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good service

by Vivikdp on 08/20/2020

We worked with Hamad Deeb. The process did not feel rushed and Hamad took the time to answer all our questions. We had a long waiting time with the insurance company over the phone and Hamad patiently waited with us and problem solved with us to make sure the insurance company resolved the problem effectively.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great experience with Hamad Deeb

by Andrew S on 08/18/2020

This was our 3rd time working with Hamad Deeb and once again he made buying a car a quick and painless experience. We walked into the dealership unannounced last Thursday, he brought the car to our home for a test drive on Friday and by Monday at noon we drove off in our new car. Paperwork and financing were a breeze and he had our roof rack and running boards installed in record time. Hamad is truly the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Maria Alcantara

by Bella Morrow on 08/18/2020

Ask for sales rep Maria Alcantara She is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience with Hamad

by Nicole C on 08/18/2020

Hamad is the guy to see at DCH honda of Paramus. He treated you as a friend and wanted you to walk out of there with the car you wanted with the best deal. Hamad made the experience great and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

DCH Paramus Honda

by Waleed0055 on 08/16/2020

I had an amazing experience at this dealership. Hamad Deeb was an great person to deal with and a big help. I’ll definitely be recommending this dealership and Hamad to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Salesman Demoy Woolley

by Freddy Cruceta on 08/15/2020

Great salesman highly helpful and professional as well.. very thankful for all his services.. very kind individual gave me a full breakdown couldn’t ask for a better sales person

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales

by NJ on 08/15/2020

This dealership's employees are friendly and helpful. They answer your questions and seeks out answers they don't know already. Hamed is professional and thinks about your comfort throughout your visit. The dealership is clean and followed recommended mask and distance requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience!

by Sherlee Pupa on 08/15/2020

I would like to thank Alex Bernabe for his excellent customer service! I have been going to him the last 16 years for my four leases and my last finance. Each time he has delivered and I always leave as a satisfied and happy customer. Alex is always professional, knowledgeable and courteous. Whenever I have a question, he answers it. I would highly recommend him if you are ever to buy a car. Thank you Alex and DCH Paramus Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Al on 08/06/2020

John T. really knows his stuff and is extra helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Car buying experience

by BriannaP on 07/25/2020

DCH Paramus Honda made my experience amazing, first time car buyer and I didn't feel overwhelmed at all. Hamad mad the experience wonderful and was extremely helpful and explains everything. I would highly recommend Paramus Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Go to DCH Paramus Honda!!

by mrosario on 07/25/2020

Such a great experience with DCH Paramus Honda! Manny M. went above and beyond to help my husband and I purchase our Honda Pilot 2021. Exceptional customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

excellent buying experience

by Marianne Esposito on 07/22/2020

Thank you DCH Honda and our salesman, Hamad Deeb for a wonderful customer, buying experience. We give Hamad a 5 star rating for his knowledge, and answering so many of our questions. !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Christy Berenbach on 07/12/2020

Hamad Deeb was awesome! Very helpful and professional and we love our 2020 Honda Civic Sedan! Hamad was very thorough and answered all of our questions. 5 stars!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Highly Recommended: David Kim

by Eric on 07/04/2020

My family worked with David Kim for our first car deal. It's a hassle-free and happy experience. DCH Paramus is way much professional than other dealerships within the NJ&NY metro area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Highly recommend

by Gigi on 07/03/2020

Definitely recommend! Our salesman Hamad got us a great deal on our new lease! He was extremely helpful and patient. Great customer service all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

DCH Paramus Honda is the flagship store of Lithia Motors, which is the 3rd largest auto group in the USA, as well as one of the top ten largest Honda dealerships in the USA. This feat was accomplished through aggressive pricing and a fanatical dedication to customer service. Our name (DCH) stands for Delivering Customer Happiness. Come experience our transparent and hassle-free experience for the sale or servicing of you vehicle.

what sets us apart
Edmunds 5 Star Dealer Award winner every year that the award has been in existance
Dealerrater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner every year that the award has been in existance
Proud sponsor of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) with donations from every vehicle sold to several local High School chapters
DCH Paramus Honda is the flagship store of Lithia Motors, which is the 3rd largest auto group in the USA, as well as one of the top ten largest Honda dealerships in the USA, accomplished through aggressive pricing and dedication to customer service!
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

