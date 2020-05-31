sales Rating

For a used car (2009 Toyota Prius) experience--purchased in November. Issue 1) Hidden Fees: Tried to attach almost $2,000 in ‘accessories’ and additional fees. Obviously some are explainable and necessary (sales tax, etc) and others negotiable. However, still had to pay $200 for Nitrogen Tire air fills which are supposed to help air in tires last longer…side note: 2 weeks after purchase my check pressure light went off for the tire pressure. Document Fees: The temporary registration expired after a month in the very beginning of December. Dealership did not receive my registration until right before New Years. I live over 2 hours away from the dealership and asked for the registration to be mailed but was told that mailing had been slow and to ask car salesman to see if it could be sent in expedite mail. Salesman was unresponsive and after 2 weeks I contacted dealership directly again and registration was sent out. Issue 2) Car Light: The car headlight turned on for the test drive. However was pulled over because one of the lights was out a week after purchase. Turns out it was an old light. The light came on for about a minute after the car started before turning off. These are expensive bulbs to replace (over $120)-- both for the part and due to the location on the passenger side require a mechanic to replace. Light over the license plate was also out. Issue 3) Inspection Quality: One of the questions I asked the salesman, Andre, during the test drive was about what inspection the car went through and if it was up to date. Was told that cars underwent inspection and checked and all was up to date. Trusted the salesmans answer being from a dealership. Reality: The car inspection expired in October. The test drive took place in November. Test drive took place in car with expired sticker. Inspection: Took the car to get inspected due to expired sticker and accrued $650 in costs to pass which were noted by mechanic as items that should have been noticed and addressed by dealership inspection prior to vehicle sale. Those were cost just to get vehicle to pass minimum inspection standards. Recommendations were also given for repair in the near future due to dry rot cracks, lower control arm bushings, and front shocks. Note: had to wait for delayed registration to be received in order to get car inspected. Issue 4) Communication: Tried for over a month to contact salesman for support with matters and, upon hearing back after this period, received little substantive response. Overall those things added up to what used car buyers tend to fear, which I hoped to avoid with this dealership. There was apparent dishonesty, carelessness, and deception in the sale approach and overall experience I had ---and lack of ability to gain help with issues and receiving documents. And no communication with delays for the registration. I was excited upon initial meeting of the staff here but am very disappointment with the outcomes and customer service follow through. There are understood assumed risks when purchasing a used vehicle-but when those risks are clearly amplified and masked through dishonest sales tactics, poor office management, and overall unethical impression that could have been easily avoided through better and more transparent practice. Read more