by 05/31/2020on
Enrique Castaneta is a great salesman and very knowledgeable about honda cars i am leasing my cars from Enrique and every time Is easygoing and definitely I recommend to anyone who is looking for a car to Enrique
"Best deal got ever in a month car search in the market"
by 01/28/2020on
"Best deal got ever in the 1 month car search in the market". I live in south NJ and inquired almost most honda dealers for the pricing but some how I left this dealership in my search. Finally lucky day had arrived where I reached for their internet price and surprise to see their best price even without negotiation. "Wow" drove the car over 90 miles and finished the deal on the same day (2 days back). Busy dealership but have dedicated sales person and finishes the purchase max in 5 hours (from test drive of new car, old car trade-in valuation, negotiation for trade-in, final price, loan process and approval and delivery). They more more inventory definitely everyone will be satisfied with the price, model and color of the car one expects. Look forward to refer more friends.
2016 Honda Accord Sport - Love it!
by 08/14/2019on
Daviti Pilishvili was awesome! Very knowledgeable about the vehicles we requested to see. Daviti also made first time car buying for my son educational and fun. Extremely helpful even after the purchase. This was my family’s second Honda purchase from this dealership within 2 years. When my daughter is ready, I will be returning for a third purchase.
Great service!
by 06/30/2019on
My salesman Mina was extremely helpful in finding the right car for me. I was soo happy I found the car I wanted in the right color. I love my new car and will be sure to send all my friends to Mina.
Great Service
by 06/22/2019on
I worked with Khalil at DCH Honda and he was extremely knowledgeable and helpful and assisted me with finding great deal for a lease.
Great service
by 06/06/2019on
Thank you Enrique for all your help, the whole process was easy and simple, I did have great experience. I love my car and definitely I will recommend all my friends and family. Highly recommended..
great salesman
by 06/01/2019on
I had been looking. For a new Odyssey and compared a few diiferents dealerships, My Salesman at DCH academy made the difference for me, he is truly professional an extremely knowledgeable if you looking for am car ask for Enrique Castaneta, highly recommended.
Great experience
by 05/13/2019on
Every one at the dealer were great, my salesman Enrique was very patient listened to my needs and help me to get the right car, I love my car, I highly recommended Enrique if any body is looking for a car
THE only place to buy your Honda
by 05/01/2019on
don't make a mistake by not going to DCH Academy Honda -- this is THE only place to buy your Honda. Ask for Khalil Quraishi & you are guaranteed to get the best service and the best deal possible. Trust me!
Great Dealer
by 04/08/2019on
I want to thank Enrique Castaneta for all his help he is very patient and dedicated with lot of knowledge he explained about all the technology on the car. Highly recommende
Bad experience
by 04/05/2019on
Bought a used Chevy Malibu from here about a month ago. Buying experience was ok but took longer than it probably should have given it was a cash purchase. As I pulled out of the parking lot I noticed the gas tank wasn't full and oil life was at 32% which I would normally expect to be done as a courtesy but not the end of the world. I called last week to check on the status of my title, tags and registration and was told it wasn't in yet and then left a message for my salesman Bryan. Since I still hadn't heard anything from Bryan and given it's 4 weeks from purchase and my temporary registration is expiring I called again to find out it still wasn't in. I received a call back from Peter to be told there was a "title issue" that needed to be resolved which is why there had been a delay. No reason given for why they would sell a used car that they didn't have a clear title on, or why after 4 weeks nobody had bothered to call me to let me know there was a delay. Now I'm being told I have to drive 90 minutes back to the dealership for the new temporary tags and registration while they try to figure out what is going on, apparently sending it to me overnight is not an option. So glad they charge the extra $300 processing fee!
Happy Honda Days
by 03/31/2019on
My salesman Mina Suryil was such a pleasure to deal with... I have been comparing the price with several dealers and came to DCH to see the other details. I loved the car and the pricing was straight forward. Also, Mina's friend Sanjay and manager Brian were also wonderful. Buying a car was so easy this time around, I would highly recommend DCH to anyone.
Best Honda dealership in New Jersey!!
by 03/31/2019on
Finally got my 2019 Honda Civic.I want to thank to Agustin, Anthony and everyone else at the dealership. these guys are truly helped me getting approved! love my car!! A phenomenal experience. go see my guys at DCH Academy best deals in town!!
Enrique great salesman
by 03/28/2019on
After shopping around a few dealers I went to Dch Academy Honda and I was great by Enrique He give us the price what we were looking and show us all the options and very detailed on all the future about the car . Thank you Enrique Highly recommend
So happy!!
by 02/28/2019on
My experiences at academy Honda have always been great. My salesman Mina honest and straight up and my deal was quick I was driving my new car in 2 hours... thanks!
Thank you!
by 02/27/2019on
Enrique was extremely helpful and made the experience an easy one. The. Whole team They were extremely knowledgeable about the vehicles and very kind during the whole process. I will only purchase my vehicles from DCH academy Honda whenever I need another vehicle, definitely I will recommend my friends and family to Enrique
Disappointing Experience
by 02/07/2019on
For a used car (2009 Toyota Prius) experience--purchased in November. Issue 1) Hidden Fees: Tried to attach almost $2,000 in ‘accessories’ and additional fees. Obviously some are explainable and necessary (sales tax, etc) and others negotiable. However, still had to pay $200 for Nitrogen Tire air fills which are supposed to help air in tires last longer…side note: 2 weeks after purchase my check pressure light went off for the tire pressure. Document Fees: The temporary registration expired after a month in the very beginning of December. Dealership did not receive my registration until right before New Years. I live over 2 hours away from the dealership and asked for the registration to be mailed but was told that mailing had been slow and to ask car salesman to see if it could be sent in expedite mail. Salesman was unresponsive and after 2 weeks I contacted dealership directly again and registration was sent out. Issue 2) Car Light: The car headlight turned on for the test drive. However was pulled over because one of the lights was out a week after purchase. Turns out it was an old light. The light came on for about a minute after the car started before turning off. These are expensive bulbs to replace (over $120)-- both for the part and due to the location on the passenger side require a mechanic to replace. Light over the license plate was also out. Issue 3) Inspection Quality: One of the questions I asked the salesman, Andre, during the test drive was about what inspection the car went through and if it was up to date. Was told that cars underwent inspection and checked and all was up to date. Trusted the salesmans answer being from a dealership. Reality: The car inspection expired in October. The test drive took place in November. Test drive took place in car with expired sticker. Inspection: Took the car to get inspected due to expired sticker and accrued $650 in costs to pass which were noted by mechanic as items that should have been noticed and addressed by dealership inspection prior to vehicle sale. Those were cost just to get vehicle to pass minimum inspection standards. Recommendations were also given for repair in the near future due to dry rot cracks, lower control arm bushings, and front shocks. Note: had to wait for delayed registration to be received in order to get car inspected. Issue 4) Communication: Tried for over a month to contact salesman for support with matters and, upon hearing back after this period, received little substantive response. Overall those things added up to what used car buyers tend to fear, which I hoped to avoid with this dealership. There was apparent dishonesty, carelessness, and deception in the sale approach and overall experience I had ---and lack of ability to gain help with issues and receiving documents. And no communication with delays for the registration. I was excited upon initial meeting of the staff here but am very disappointment with the outcomes and customer service follow through. There are understood assumed risks when purchasing a used vehicle-but when those risks are clearly amplified and masked through dishonest sales tactics, poor office management, and overall unethical impression that could have been easily avoided through better and more transparent practice.
Very Professional
by 01/01/2019on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Ryan at DCH Academy Honda and I was quite pleased with the experience that I had. I had zero expectations considering my previous experiences were horrendous at other dealerships but I was pleasantly surprised by Ryanâs professionalism and honesty.
Moms New Vehicle
by 12/22/2018on
Well run professional dealership. Bryan was personable, customer focused, knowlegeable and made the vehicle purchase experience stress-free.
Ryan is best
by 11/29/2018on
Ryan give best price. We go to 4 other dealers and they did not give good price. Ryan give best price. He also showed us the features of the car.
Honda Accord
by 11/25/2018on
Great experience purchasing my Honda Accord. Best price fantastic salesperson Andre Yulfo. Finance didnât try to to up my payments. But did offer me selections of protection. Definitely would recommend.
