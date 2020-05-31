DCH Academy Honda

Thank you Enrique

by CivicFan on 05/31/2020

Enrique Castaneta is a great salesman and very knowledgeable about honda cars i am leasing my cars from Enrique and every time Is easygoing and definitely I recommend to anyone who is looking for a car to Enrique

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

by Dhamo on 01/28/2020

by Dhamo on 01/28/2020

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

by ClaudiaH on 08/14/2019

by ClaudiaH on 08/14/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!

Great service!

by CivicGirl on 06/30/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service

by SH on 06/22/2019

by SH on 06/22/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service

Great service

by Lovemycar1 on 06/06/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
great salesman

great salesman

by Odyssey2019 on 06/01/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience

by Laura on 05/13/2019

by Laura on 05/13/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

by Luthra on 05/01/2019

by Luthra on 05/01/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Dealer

Great Dealer

by Lovehonda1 on 04/08/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bad experience

Bad experience

by Dbrewin on 04/05/2019

• Recommend this dealer? No

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy Honda Days

Happy Honda Days

by HondaFamily on 03/31/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

by David on 03/31/2019

by David on 03/31/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

by Flywheel on 03/28/2019

by Flywheel on 03/28/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So happy!!

So happy!!

by Hondabest91 on 02/28/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you!

Thank you!

by Dorothy1 on 02/27/2019

• Recommend this dealer? Yes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

by John on 02/07/2019

by John on 02/07/2019

• Recommend this dealer? No

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Professional

by JBravano on 01/01/2019

by JBravano on 01/01/2019

I recently purchased a vehicle from Ryan at DCH Academy Honda and I was quite pleased with the experience that I had. I had zero expectations considering my previous experiences were horrendous at other dealerships but I was pleasantly surprised by Ryanâs professionalism and honesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Moms New Vehicle

by Moms1stvehicle on 12/22/2018

Well run professional dealership. Bryan was personable, customer focused, knowlegeable and made the vehicle purchase experience stress-free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ryan is best

by Yu110011 on 11/29/2018

Ryan give best price. We go to 4 other dealers and they did not give good price. Ryan give best price. He also showed us the features of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Honda Accord

by Hamdiii on 11/25/2018

Great experience purchasing my Honda Accord. Best price fantastic salesperson Andre Yulfo. Finance didnât try to to up my payments. But did offer me selections of protection. Definitely would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

