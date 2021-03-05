1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to look at a car at the dealership that I found on Edmunds.com. The advertisement suid it was 12,500 which was a fairly good price. We went to look at it and were originally given a price with all of the add-ons of almost $20,000. After it was all said and done we had to pay for $250 4 nitrogen filled tires an additional $600 fee for covid and window etching anti-theft which they didn't do and when I tried to call them to get it figured out they didn't return my phone calls. Additionally from the price on the website to what they charge they actually marked up the price and it included the taxes but it also included more money than what they were asking for the car unfortunately I'm no math wizard so I didn't figure it out immediately and by the time they gave me my paperwork that they forgot to give me initially the website ads were all taken down. Save yourself some aggravation I won't even go into the attempt at fixing the air conditioner and having it last long enough for me to get it home and because I bought the car as is out and it was overcharged just so it would last long enough for somebody to use it to buy it. I don't even recall buying from a roadside do name dealer and having them pull something like that.Avoid! Read more