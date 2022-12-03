1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took our 2017 Honda CR-V for oil change, tire rotation and NYS inspection today car has only 26,000 miles on it. Got a text from Babylon Honda stating the car needed additional work within 15 minutes of dropping it off. Called them up and spoke to Steve Ferchak, the service advisor, and he stated they heard squealing coming from brakes and in order to pass inspection we need a $300 front brake job. We never heard the brakes squealing and never felt that brake pedal going down nor any issue with stopping the car. We told them not to do the the brakes and not do the inspection either. Steve informed since his paperwork said do inspection we had to pay for and that we failed the inspection do to front brakes being worn out. He told us if we didn’t pay they wouldn’t release the car back to us even though they didn’t do the inspection. We have a regular mechanic that we use for all repairs and took the car to him. He told us the brakes were low and shouldn’t have caused an inspection failure, he also said Honda should have provided a failure notice from NYS inspection stating the car failed. We were not given that by Honda service. Basically Babylon Honda Service tried to rip us off for two inspections and a $300 brake job that our mechanic said should be around $200 dollars. Of course, different services stations have different hourly rates. The bottom line is we didn’t need a brake job and had to pay for 2 inspections. Babylon Honda is just trying to rip off customers. Will never go back to Babylon Honda for service of our cars and wouldn’t recommend them, as they are going to rip you off. One additional point: since 2011, all Honda CR-V come from the factory with fully synthetic oil. When we looked at our receipt, Babylon Honda replaced the oil with regular non synthetic oil. One would think they would replace with the mfg recommended oil. Now I need to look at replacing the oil since they put in the wrong oil. It will not harm the engine but it is the point that Babylon Honda is not replacing the car with the correct type of oil. Read more