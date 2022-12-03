Customer Reviews of Babylon Honda
Terrible Service
by 03/12/2022on
Took our 2017 Honda CR-V for oil change, tire rotation and NYS inspection today car has only 26,000 miles on it. Got a text from Babylon Honda stating the car needed additional work within 15 minutes of dropping it off. Called them up and spoke to Steve Ferchak, the service advisor, and he stated they heard squealing coming from brakes and in order to pass inspection we need a $300 front brake job. We never heard the brakes squealing and never felt that brake pedal going down nor any issue with stopping the car. We told them not to do the the brakes and not do the inspection either. Steve informed since his paperwork said do inspection we had to pay for and that we failed the inspection do to front brakes being worn out. He told us if we didn’t pay they wouldn’t release the car back to us even though they didn’t do the inspection. We have a regular mechanic that we use for all repairs and took the car to him. He told us the brakes were low and shouldn’t have caused an inspection failure, he also said Honda should have provided a failure notice from NYS inspection stating the car failed. We were not given that by Honda service. Basically Babylon Honda Service tried to rip us off for two inspections and a $300 brake job that our mechanic said should be around $200 dollars. Of course, different services stations have different hourly rates. The bottom line is we didn’t need a brake job and had to pay for 2 inspections. Babylon Honda is just trying to rip off customers. Will never go back to Babylon Honda for service of our cars and wouldn’t recommend them, as they are going to rip you off. One additional point: since 2011, all Honda CR-V come from the factory with fully synthetic oil. When we looked at our receipt, Babylon Honda replaced the oil with regular non synthetic oil. One would think they would replace with the mfg recommended oil. Now I need to look at replacing the oil since they put in the wrong oil. It will not harm the engine but it is the point that Babylon Honda is not replacing the car with the correct type of oil.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible.
by 11/16/2021on
Simply horrible They sold me a car with mold and an odor that made me and kids ill Promised a loaner while trying to fix it and failed to provide. Send me home with car that still had serious problems. Promised to allow me to purchase another vehicle, but only after waiting 2 months. Then ripped my off by $4k in the exchange. Then the new vehicle cost me thousands more All the while Ron challenged my credibility, budget and claims. Just an awful experience
Dealing with people u can trust
by 02/01/2018on
My experience with Thaddeus Brewer and Wayne Wellington at Babylon Honda has been exceptional. I wanted to deal with people with whom I felt I could trust them to guide me through the purchasing process and the right choice for me. Both of these gentleman not only gave me the reassurance that I needed but really listened to my peculiar requirements. I recommend both highly and I left Babylon Honda extremely happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 08/30/2017on
Went to Babylon Honda to "check out" some cars before my current lease was up. Needless to say Thaddeus was so wonderful and helpful that I ended up picking up my new 2018 Odyssey that night!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service!
by 12/21/2016on
I've been taking my Honda Accord 08' to Babylon Honda for about three years now. I live in Queens and whenever my car needs service, whether it's an oil change or other maintenance, I gladly drive to Babylon Honda. I'm very happy to have found a service center that I can trust. Whenever I need service, I call ahead and make sure Donna will be there. Not only is she very friendly and helpful, she is also very knowledgable and informs me about any recall issues that may coincide with my car. I appreciate her honesty and never feel as though I'm getting unnecessary work or fees added on to my visit. The maintanence is always completed thoroughly and in a timely manner. I truly feel like a valued and respected customer whenever I'm there. I would definitely recommend this service center to anyone. I have not been disappointed in anyway with the service I've received and am happy to continue bring my car here in the future. -Nick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales consultant
by 08/23/2016on
I was unsure which SUV I was going to purchase. When my parents & I walked in we were greeted by Thaddeus Brewer, he was great and very knowledgeable about all the vehicles. Needless to say I left there with my HRV, thanks to him. He is great, I recommend him to anyone who is looking for a car or SUV at Babylon Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2016 honda civic
by 08/16/2016on
listening im telling that summer clearance event down by Babylon Honda jump on it. matter a fact when you go there ask for Thaddeus brewer he'll help with whatever car you, you don't have to worry about anything he's patient he'll assist you with everything. if you want a car hell get it for you, im talking about honest, reliable customer costumer service just ask for Thaddeus brewer.
Babylon Honda 2016 Civic
by 07/27/2016on
It was time for a new car and I without hesitation went to Babylon Honda. Sales Consultant, Thaddeus was outstanding. His patience and understanding of my wants and needs were great. He took the time to explain all the details of the cars I was interested in and we went on many test drives to make sure I got the right car! He also went out of his way to make sure after purchasing the car to see if I was still in love as I was the day I picked up the car. If I had any questions he took the time to answer them. I am forever thankful to Thaddeus!
Best Establishment
by 07/17/2016on
Walking into this dealership was by far one of the smallest but most impactful experiences of leasing my new car. I was welcomed like I was family and right away with no hesitation by recommendations from the employee Elias Nunez and obviously my choice I picked the right car. Test driving it was splendid due to the fact that the dealer was quick and descriptive on everything when it came to explaining the car. Felt like this was already my car, and the dealer was on point with everything. have already recommended this dealer & employee to various peers and will continue to. Once my lease is over you'll se me at Babylon Honda asap for another great price.
Exciting
by 07/05/2016on
From the second I walked in the door, I was very impressed by the level of professionalism I received. The staff at Babylon Honda are very friendly and stopped at nothing to get me into a new car. Thaddeus, was my salesman and he was a delight to work with. He made me very comfortable and ensured that I would walk out being an owner of a brand new 2016 HR-V, and that is exactly what happened. Thank you
Ask for Thaddeus Brewer!!
by 06/28/2016on
I have to say I look everywhere to get a car and I did not find anything till I came to Babylon Honda! this people are great! they help so much to get the car that you want! couldn't ask for better help! Ask for Thaddeus Brewer! He is the best!!!
honda accord lease
by 06/28/2016on
Zain was very helpful and patient .he made the sales process easy. moustaffa guided me along the purchase procedure and kept me informed,without any pressure.thanks to both Zain and moustaffa I now lease a 2016 accord. great job.
Awesome experience
by 06/25/2016on
I recently got a car at Babylon Honda and Thaddeus was my sales person he was very helpful and knowledgeable and got me a fantastic price I will recommend Babylon Honda to all my friends.
2016 CRV EX
by 06/25/2016on
It was a great lease deal. Our salesman Zain and financial man Wayne wERE excellent and it was a very pleasant experience leasing. Highly recommended
2016 Pilot Touring
by 06/25/2016on
Overall pleased with our car buying experience here. Although Zain is a relatively new salesman he exhibited great knowledge in the vehicles he showed us.
2016 CRV Lx
by 06/21/2016on
We went there to purchase a new SUV and we were not dissapointed. Zain was very knowledgeable about the car and helped us make our choice very quickly. My son and i love the car and we will be back to purchase more in the future. Thanks Guys.
happy customer
by 06/18/2016on
Luisa made it easy. Called that morning and we were able to work out a price and Nick had me set up and out in no time.
2013 kia sorento awd
by 06/01/2016on
Zain helped us get the car we wanted even with our credit status not being so good. wonderfull experience shoping here. highly reccomended.
Zain Honda Civic LX
by 05/30/2016on
Zain our salesperson was exceptionally knowledgeable about all of the cars and took the time to go through all of our options and really helped us decide which was the best car for us. We went with the Honda Civic LX. Moose in accounting did a great job of explaining all of the warranty and coverage options. Overall we had a great experience at Babylon Honda and will be getting our next car there
zain
by 05/28/2016on
they got me approved regardless of my credit score and it was a pleasure buying from the.
Babylon Honda
by 05/28/2016on
I purchased a car from Nick Turitto and he was knowledgeable and understood my needs. I finally got the car I wanted. About Time
