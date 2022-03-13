Honda of Staten Island
Customer Reviews of Honda of Staten Island
Awesome experience
by 03/13/2022on
First of all we all know how we hate buying or leasing a car. So I will say this was my first awesome experience doing so. I first walked in on a cold windy day into the dealership. There were 5 salesman waiting at the front . I walked in with my daughter and they all greeted us.Here comes one of the nicest people that I dealt with in 30 yrs buying or leasing a car. His name is ANDRE AUON. I’m using capitalization on his name because of the respect I have for him. We introduce ourselves to each other. He leads me over to his desk and we begin the negotiations. Knowing that somehow I’m going to get screwed we proceeded.I will say it did not end up like that at all. We were going back-and-forth him coming and going talking to the Financial manager on how he could meet my needs. Probably about 20 minutes of this coming back and forth he said this is the best price you’ll get. Knowing me I said there must be a catch. He turned around to be at that point and said. Please put down a deposit of $500 go to another dealer and if I’m lying I will refund your money back immediately. Guess what that’s what I did. Went to a dealership in Brooklyn same thing sitting down negotiating. When I gave the price and what I was getting the manager said. If you can get that deal get it now before it disappears. Guess what we did we leased out a car from this Honda dealership in Staten Island. So I give full Thanks to ANDRE AUON and the crew for going OUT of there way to making this one of the BEST experiences I had leasing a car.
Friendly place, prompt service
by 03/17/2022on
Friendly people. Clean and nicely equipped shop. Prompt service with all needed explanations of options, e.g. wheels misalignment was detected and corrected. Service advisor: Jason Meinero Tech: Justin Winkworth did an excellent job, going above and beyond. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments
Honda Service
by 03/07/2022on
Professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 02/22/2022on
Good customer service. Car was completed when promised. Service rep, Bill Tuorto, was a pleasure to deal with.
Honda of Staten Island
by 02/20/2022on
Ask for Vladimir Khavtchenko. He is amazing and makes the process very smooth. We walked out happy and appreciate the great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 02/16/2022on
Excellent fast service. No waiting 2 hours for a simple oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thomas cacace
by 02/10/2022on
The service was excellent. They met all my needs. They take my car right away. They respect my timeframe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly and professional
by 02/03/2022on
I had a warning light on and was very concerned so I took a chance and drove to their service department. They squeezed me in and addressed all my concerns and even checked my brakes for me! I can't thank them enough for helping me right away and putting my mind at ease.
Very good
by 02/01/2022on
Clean and timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 01/25/2022on
I had an excellent experience at Honda of Staten Island. My advisor was Daniel Levine. Daniel was very professional, polite, and friendly. He made sure that I was comfortable in the waiting room. He let me know when my car will be ready, and it was ready even before then. The service to the car was excellent as well. I appreciate the professional service that I received from my advisor, Daniel Levine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Trusted dealership on island
by 01/24/2022on
Took my car to dealership for service because car will not start. Met Danny and told him our concern that the battery was installed not too long ago at the same dealership. He looked up and saw that the battery was still in warranty and he and his team took care of us and did not swindle like other places would. We were very glad that he was honest despite the ongoing pandemic where others might actually find a way to make money. If you have a Honda and needs servicing, do not think that by not going to dealership by servicing you are saving a ton because in the end if something is still under warranty, this dealership will not turn you away. Thank you Danny @ SI Honda.
Great experience
by 01/19/2022on
I brought my 2010 Honda Fit to Honda of Staten Island for Fuel Injector Cleaning service [E.F.I.] and Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection [M P I]. Service Advisor Tom Cacace was a pleasure to deal with.He was courteous,knowledgeable and patient.I decided to wait for my vehicle.The waiting room is clean,comfortable and roomy with plenty of chairs/stools.The job took 90 minutes as Tom promised.Tom patiently went over the M P I report and answered all of my questions,E.F.I.and others.I am impressed that Honda Of S.I. provides customers with a copy of the M P I report which gives the status/condition of the entire car.Tom Cacace is a great Service Advisor.I will go to Honda of Staten Island for all of my future automotive needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lease if Honda HR-V
by 01/15/2022on
From the initial meet to the end result, my salesman Vlad was the best. He was very helpful and thorough. Great communication and follow up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 01/13/2022on
Thomas C. In service was very knowledgeable and was able to have my issue resolved within a timely manner. Thank you Thomas!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Staten Island service review
by 01/13/2022on
Had a wonderful experience at Staten Island Honda Tom cacace , and bill were so helpful and kept me informed about the service of my car I have been using Honda service for over 35 years and wouldn’t bring my car anywhere else jeff the service manager runs an excellent service department Derek the mechanic is excellent thank you to all
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Smooth and easy!
by 01/01/2022on
I explained the price I wanted to be at for the car and Ryan made sure to stick to exactly what we wanted to spend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Seamless experience!
by 12/26/2021on
The service advisor was friendly and knowledgeable as well as the technician. If my service advisor was helping another customer, the tech made himself available to explain the issue with my car and made recommendations. The service advisor got back to me ASAP with the pricing. Awesome teamwork!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 12/18/2021on
Brought my Honda Pilot in for service on December 17,2021. I was greeted by Thomas Cacese who noted all the concerns and problems I was experiencing with the Pilot. He was attentive, courteous and professional. My vehicle was tended to and returned to me the same day with every problem addressed. I couldn’t be more pleased with the service I received which is why I have a 5 Star review.
Recall
by 12/18/2021on
He explained the all work proses performed on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You Randy and the team for a great deal
by 12/06/2021on
Best manager best crew best cars
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 12/01/2021on
I have always been pleased with the service and professionalism of staff. I had to have my Honda Pilot inspected and my service representative was Thomas Cacace. He was the Honda representative that welcomed me to the service center and was going to set my vehicle up for service. He greeted me with a good morning and a smile and his tablet in hand ready to record my needs. He reassured me that the service will be taken care of as expeditiously as possible and gave me the option of waiting in the lounge or if I left he would call me to let me know my vehicle was ready for pick up. I chose to stay and within a very short time I was advised my vehicle was ready. Thomas went over my invoice and asked if I had any questions, which I didn’t, and I was on my merry way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
