Amazing, quick, easy!
by 04/26/2022on
Rob Filuta is phenomenal and was my sales associate when purchasing my new car. He was knowledgeable, respectful, and relatable- which made it easy to trust what he was offering and saying throughout the entire process which I personally value more than anything, especially for someone who doesn’t know a lot about the car industry! He made the entire process in buying my new car as flawless as possible and was the first to offer guidance if there was questions he could not answer or respond with confidence if he did. I was very happy from start to finish at Lia CJDR and also I had more time before my previous lease was up before I had to get a new car, so Rob played a huge part in the reasoning I bought my car right now!
Great Service
by 05/06/2022on
I brought my car in for service and an issue that I am having with my radio. I worked with Gabrielle Demarco. She was so friendly and went above and beyond to help me figure out how to get my radio fixed without having to pay an arm and a leg.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast and wonderful service!
by 05/03/2022on
Alyx Gonch took great care of my service needs and went the extra mile to address one of my issues. To my surprise, the service was done very quickly and was done professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job!
by 04/27/2022on
Don was awesome. Very professional and good with details
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Annual Maintenance and subsequent towing package and roof rack crossbar ins
by 04/25/2022on
Service rep Jared Pott was helpful and informative. Routine maintenance appointment and subsequent appointment for towing package along with roof crossbar installation went smoothly. Excellent job! Looks great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast and easy
by 04/20/2022on
Scott Demoulpied assisted with final sale. He was knowledgeable about my new purchase. Lia gave me a great deal on my trade in which made purchasing a new truck irresistible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good Customer Service
by 04/19/2022on
I came in for an oil change and inspection and that’s exactly what I got. No trying to sell me other products or trying to get me to do more work on my jeep that wasn’t needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service rating
by 04/15/2022on
My service rep for my recent oil change and tire rotation was John Elmendorf. It was a mid-afternoon appointment, John was very thorough and had my vehicle completed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Five Star Service Writer!!
by 04/08/2022on
John Elmendorf was the most professional and courteous service writer I have ever encountered. Any concern I had he made a top priority. He handled my service appointment expediently and even washed my car. I am actually looking forward to my next service appointment because I was treated with respect and importance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Alan’s Ram
by 03/28/2022on
Gabrielle DeMarco has always been my go to person at Lia CJDR. Her great attitude and infectious smile is always great to see. She is pleasant and has a get it done attitude. I will recommend her to everyone that I come across. She is an amazing asset to your dealership. I look forward to seeing how far she climbs in her career
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gas tank repair
by 03/14/2022on
Worked with Don McLennan to get a repair completed on a gas tank strap that had come loose due to a rotted bracket. He quickly got to work on identifying any warranty coverage for the repair and also any outstanding recalls on the vehicle to address while at the dealership. All repairs were covered under warranties and recall coverage, the work was done in a timely manner and my truck is back to running like new
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A very satisfied customer
by 03/09/2022on
John Elmendorf Assisted me with the service of my car and he was incredible to work with. He made the process very easy and gave me updates on the status of my car when needed. Definitely would like to work with him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fixed in a flash!
by 03/07/2022on
I recently had to bring my car in because my check engine light was on. It happened on a Tuesday evening and I called first thing Wednesday morning. I spoke to Jared Pott, he said I could bring my car in but with their current schedule it would not be looked at until Thursday. He mentioned I could rent a car from next door since their was a waitlist for a loaner. He called me later on Wednesday and said they were able to look at my car ahead of schedule and it was ready for pick up at about 4:15 the same day. I was so appreciative of his help and how quickly he and the service team were able to service my car.. considering the appointments were so backed up and due to them being short staffed. Thank you Jared Pott and service team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New vehicle purchase
by 03/03/2022on
Cannot say enough about my purchase experience at Lia Dodge. Charles my salesperson was excellent. Very knowledgeable, took his time answering any questions I had and assisted in all aspects of purchasing my new vehicle. Nick the finance manager made the financing end of the purchase easy and stress free. It was the first time I purchased a vehicle and felt no pressure at anytime. I highly recommend Lia Dodge if interested in a Chrysler car or truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
On the Ball
by 02/25/2022on
Jared Pott was very helpful in getting my Service work done on my Jeep. Nice person to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding
by 02/24/2022on
Great service, personable, knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and go out of their way to ensure all of your issues are resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Like dealing with Family!
by 02/24/2022on
Great Service as always. Don McLennan got me in and out quickly. Great conversation, great service. It’s like dealing with family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 02/23/2022on
Good service addressing recalls on my Chrysler. Friendly and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service
by 02/23/2022on
They are polite and flexible
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Sales
by 02/23/2022on
The Attention we had received from Gabrielle Demarco in the Service Dept. was excellent. She was attentive, helpful, quick to get back, and very friendly. It was a good experience with Gabrielle with a bad situation with a tire. She made the process a lot easier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ram Rebel
by 02/18/2022on
Good job, Great Hospitality, Jared and nice lady in service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
