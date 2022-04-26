5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I recently had to bring my car in because my check engine light was on. It happened on a Tuesday evening and I called first thing Wednesday morning. I spoke to Jared Pott, he said I could bring my car in but with their current schedule it would not be looked at until Thursday. He mentioned I could rent a car from next door since their was a waitlist for a loaner. He called me later on Wednesday and said they were able to look at my car ahead of schedule and it was ready for pick up at about 4:15 the same day. I was so appreciative of his help and how quickly he and the service team were able to service my car.. considering the appointments were so backed up and due to them being short staffed. Thank you Jared Pott and service team! Read more