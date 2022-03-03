Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New vehicle purchase
by 03/03/2022on
Cannot say enough about my purchase experience at Lia Dodge. Charles my salesperson was excellent. Very knowledgeable, took his time answering any questions I had and assisted in all aspects of purchasing my new vehicle. Nick the finance manager made the financing end of the purchase easy and stress free. It was the first time I purchased a vehicle and felt no pressure at anytime. I highly recommend Lia Dodge if interested in a Chrysler car or truck.
Alan’s Ram
by 03/28/2022on
Gabrielle DeMarco has always been my go to person at Lia CJDR. Her great attitude and infectious smile is always great to see. She is pleasant and has a get it done attitude. I will recommend her to everyone that I come across. She is an amazing asset to your dealership. I look forward to seeing how far she climbs in her career
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gas tank repair
by 03/14/2022on
Worked with Don McLennan to get a repair completed on a gas tank strap that had come loose due to a rotted bracket. He quickly got to work on identifying any warranty coverage for the repair and also any outstanding recalls on the vehicle to address while at the dealership. All repairs were covered under warranties and recall coverage, the work was done in a timely manner and my truck is back to running like new
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very satisfied customer
by 03/09/2022on
John Elmendorf Assisted me with the service of my car and he was incredible to work with. He made the process very easy and gave me updates on the status of my car when needed. Definitely would like to work with him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixed in a flash!
by 03/07/2022on
I recently had to bring my car in because my check engine light was on. It happened on a Tuesday evening and I called first thing Wednesday morning. I spoke to Jared Pott, he said I could bring my car in but with their current schedule it would not be looked at until Thursday. He mentioned I could rent a car from next door since their was a waitlist for a loaner. He called me later on Wednesday and said they were able to look at my car ahead of schedule and it was ready for pick up at about 4:15 the same day. I was so appreciative of his help and how quickly he and the service team were able to service my car.. considering the appointments were so backed up and due to them being short staffed. Thank you Jared Pott and service team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New vehicle purchase
by 03/03/2022on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
On the Ball
by 02/25/2022on
Jared Pott was very helpful in getting my Service work done on my Jeep. Nice person to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 02/24/2022on
Great service, personable, knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and go out of their way to ensure all of your issues are resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Like dealing with Family!
by 02/24/2022on
Great Service as always. Don McLennan got me in and out quickly. Great conversation, great service. It’s like dealing with family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 02/23/2022on
Good service addressing recalls on my Chrysler. Friendly and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 02/23/2022on
They are polite and flexible
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Sales
by 02/23/2022on
The Attention we had received from Gabrielle Demarco in the Service Dept. was excellent. She was attentive, helpful, quick to get back, and very friendly. It was a good experience with Gabrielle with a bad situation with a tire. She made the process a lot easier!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram Rebel
by 02/18/2022on
Good job, Great Hospitality, Jared and nice lady in service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 02/17/2022on
James Almindo went above and beyond. I highly recommend. Great customer service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expedient repair
by 02/16/2022on
Mr. Potts was an exceptional service writer. I had multiple issues with my vehicle that were preventing it from shifting into gear. I was in a bind as I had a very important meeting out of state. His team was able to diagnose and correct all of the issues in time and I was able to make my meeting. Highly capable service center, highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John is first class
by 02/02/2022on
When john took over service on my truck it was like night and day
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service for my 21’ Durango!
by 02/02/2022on
Went for an oil change and tire rotation! The wait was reasonable for the staffing situation, we enjoyed the snacks, tv, and the service center’s personable staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Durango oil change
by 01/30/2022on
John Elmendorf in service provided a great experience… greeted promptly, listened to what I needed, took care of the vehicle right away, kept me informed and met my expectations…
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got the jeep build I wanted didn’t take to long!
by 01/29/2022on
They worked with me on the jeep gladiator I wanted to build didn’t push me to buy there on hand inventory and treated me with respect. I was super excited to see the gladiator I built and the paperwork process was easy and fast I was able to be in and out in time to pick up my daughter and surprise her with my new gladiator! Isaiah my salesman was wicked nice professional and honest with the sale I would recommend him to my friends. I got the jeep I wanted and I’m pumped to be apart of the jeep family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and out
by 01/28/2022on
I brought my vehicle in at 1230 on a Saturday afternoon and was out the door in less then an hour. That's the way all dealership that promote the "quick lane" ," quick service " or whatever it's call should be, thank you Lia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 01/27/2022on
My service rep, Gabrielle DeMArco, was very friendly and helpful. My service was done fast. The waiting area is wide open and very clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No appointment? No problem.
by 01/26/2022on
I stopped in for an oil change on a Saturday morning but did not have a appointment. Gabrielle Demarco was kind enough to ask if I was able to leave it for the day. If so, she said they could probably get it done. Gabrielle did not disappoint. My oil was changed, tires were rotated AND she was able to get me quotes on a few tire options I asked for. Friendly, accommodating and professional service. I will definitely continue to have my Jeep serviced at Lia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
