Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2116 Central Ave, Schenectady, NY 12304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(153)
Recommend: Yes (111) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by John Sierzega on 03/03/2022

Cannot say enough about my purchase experience at Lia Dodge. Charles my salesperson was excellent. Very knowledgeable, took his time answering any questions I had and assisted in all aspects of purchasing my new vehicle. Nick the finance manager made the financing end of the purchase easy and stress free. It was the first time I purchased a vehicle and felt no pressure at anytime. I highly recommend Lia Dodge if interested in a Chrysler car or truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
153 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Alan’s Ram

by Alan on 03/28/2022

Gabrielle DeMarco has always been my go to person at Lia CJDR. Her great attitude and infectious smile is always great to see. She is pleasant and has a get it done attitude. I will recommend her to everyone that I come across. She is an amazing asset to your dealership. I look forward to seeing how far she climbs in her career

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gas tank repair

by Jon H on 03/14/2022

Worked with Don McLennan to get a repair completed on a gas tank strap that had come loose due to a rotted bracket. He quickly got to work on identifying any warranty coverage for the repair and also any outstanding recalls on the vehicle to address while at the dealership. All repairs were covered under warranties and recall coverage, the work was done in a timely manner and my truck is back to running like new

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A very satisfied customer

by Marissa on 03/09/2022

John Elmendorf Assisted me with the service of my car and he was incredible to work with. He made the process very easy and gave me updates on the status of my car when needed. Definitely would like to work with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fixed in a flash!

by Jennifer Kingsley on 03/07/2022

I recently had to bring my car in because my check engine light was on. It happened on a Tuesday evening and I called first thing Wednesday morning. I spoke to Jared Pott, he said I could bring my car in but with their current schedule it would not be looked at until Thursday. He mentioned I could rent a car from next door since their was a waitlist for a loaner. He called me later on Wednesday and said they were able to look at my car ahead of schedule and it was ready for pick up at about 4:15 the same day. I was so appreciative of his help and how quickly he and the service team were able to service my car.. considering the appointments were so backed up and due to them being short staffed. Thank you Jared Pott and service team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

On the Ball

by Val on 02/25/2022

Jared Pott was very helpful in getting my Service work done on my Jeep. Nice person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding

by NFM on 02/24/2022

Great service, personable, knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and go out of their way to ensure all of your issues are resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Like dealing with Family!

by LoriGG on 02/24/2022

Great Service as always. Don McLennan got me in and out quickly. Great conversation, great service. It’s like dealing with family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by RF on 02/23/2022

Good service addressing recalls on my Chrysler. Friendly and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by John elmendorf on 02/23/2022

They are polite and flexible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Sales

by Darlene D on 02/23/2022

The Attention we had received from Gabrielle Demarco in the Service Dept. was excellent. She was attentive, helpful, quick to get back, and very friendly. It was a good experience with Gabrielle with a bad situation with a tire. She made the process a lot easier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ram Rebel

by Autochton on 02/18/2022

Good job, Great Hospitality, Jared and nice lady in service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by K on 02/17/2022

James Almindo went above and beyond. I highly recommend. Great customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Expedient repair

by Erik on 02/16/2022

Mr. Potts was an exceptional service writer. I had multiple issues with my vehicle that were preventing it from shifting into gear. I was in a bind as I had a very important meeting out of state. His team was able to diagnose and correct all of the issues in time and I was able to make my meeting. Highly capable service center, highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

John is first class

by Joe bove on 02/02/2022

When john took over service on my truck it was like night and day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First service for my 21’ Durango!

by Big Larry on 02/02/2022

Went for an oil change and tire rotation! The wait was reasonable for the staffing situation, we enjoyed the snacks, tv, and the service center’s personable staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Durango oil change

by Bob M on 01/30/2022

John Elmendorf in service provided a great experience… greeted promptly, listened to what I needed, took care of the vehicle right away, kept me informed and met my expectations…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got the jeep build I wanted didn’t take to long!

by John on 01/29/2022

They worked with me on the jeep gladiator I wanted to build didn’t push me to buy there on hand inventory and treated me with respect. I was super excited to see the gladiator I built and the paperwork process was easy and fast I was able to be in and out in time to pick up my daughter and surprise her with my new gladiator! Isaiah my salesman was wicked nice professional and honest with the sale I would recommend him to my friends. I got the jeep I wanted and I’m pumped to be apart of the jeep family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In and out

by Dave D on 01/28/2022

I brought my vehicle in at 1230 on a Saturday afternoon and was out the door in less then an hour. That's the way all dealership that promote the "quick lane" ," quick service " or whatever it's call should be, thank you Lia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Tim on 01/27/2022

My service rep, Gabrielle DeMArco, was very friendly and helpful. My service was done fast. The waiting area is wide open and very clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No appointment? No problem.

by Mike M on 01/26/2022

I stopped in for an oil change on a Saturday morning but did not have a appointment. Gabrielle Demarco was kind enough to ask if I was able to leave it for the day. If so, she said they could probably get it done. Gabrielle did not disappoint. My oil was changed, tires were rotated AND she was able to get me quotes on a few tire options I asked for. Friendly, accommodating and professional service. I will definitely continue to have my Jeep serviced at Lia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
