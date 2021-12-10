  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lia Toyota of Colonie

Lia Toyota of Colonie

Visit dealer’s website 
2116 Central Ave, Schenectady, NY 12304
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lia Toyota of Colonie

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(43)
Recommend: Yes (43) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Car Buying Experience

by Robert Farley on 10/12/2021

I just purchased a Rav4 from Lia My salesperson Tom Pottenburgh was knowledgeable, straight forward, honest and helpful. It is the 5th car I have purchased from him, all of which have been excellent cars at affordable prices. Two of the cars he sold me each lasted for more than 300000 miles. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Lia and Tom are an unbeatable combination.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
89 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Car Buying Experience

by Robert Farley on 10/12/2021

I just purchased a Rav4 from Lia My salesperson Tom Pottenburgh was knowledgeable, straight forward, honest and helpful. It is the 5th car I have purchased from him, all of which have been excellent cars at affordable prices. Two of the cars he sold me each lasted for more than 300000 miles. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Lia and Tom are an unbeatable combination.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience by far.

by JR on 08/15/2021

From start to finish the process was fast and easy. The entire team were a pleasure to work with. Greg Stevens made me feel at ease and was very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman

by Pm on 08/10/2021

Loved my salesperson jim O’Donnell. He was extremely patient in explaining all my features on my new rav4. Very pleased with my lease and the lia Toyota family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rav4 Experience-Miller

by Matthew Miller on 07/31/2021

We purchased our car in March, but due to the car shortage, we had to wait several months for delivery. Matthew Miller, our salesperson, did an impeccable job throughout the entire process. His communication skills and updates were outstanding. I give Matthew my highest recommendation due to his commitment to ensuring our satisfaction throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelent salesmanship

by SHo Kar on 07/30/2021

This was the third RAV4 that we purchased at Lia Toyota. The reason I came back was the excellent service received from Brent Livingston. A very professional, factual, helpful and patient sale agent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales experience ever!

by Deb and Bob on 07/20/2021

During these times of new car shortages, Jim O’Donnell went above and beyond to get us the new car that we wanted. We could not be happier with Jim’s experience and dedication and we love our new RAV4 Prime. I highly recommend Jim and Lia Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a great experience!

by SConnell on 07/09/2021

Kermit Salfi has assisted me and some of my close family with multiple car purchases! He’s always polite and listens to what we are looking for in a vehicle. He goes above and beyond to get you what you want, even with the COVID related vehicle shortages. I will always recommend Lia Toyota and Kermit for the purchase of a new or used Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Prices and Professional Staff

by Neeshpeesh on 06/08/2021

Had a great experience working with Austin Wark. He was always responsive, professional and attentive. I negotiated my purchase before coming in to pick up the car and he made that process and all the prep work easy. I highly recommend working with him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lia Toyota

by Mike on 03/30/2021

Very impressed with the dealership as a whole. My salesman was top shelf. Very knowledgeable and low pressure. Would highly recommend this dealership and salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased second Car from Lia Toyota

by D C on 03/10/2021

We worked with Brian Grady a sales manager at Lia Toyota. We placed and order for a Rav4 Prime and Brian kept us updated on it. When the car finally arrived the the entire process was very smooth and efficient with getting our trade in and out paperwork done. The staff was friendly and helpful. This our second car we purchased from Lia and look forward to buying from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Easy

by Jill 518 on 03/05/2021

Tom Pottenburgh and Alex Nicol were both pleasant, professional and knowledgeable to do business with. They made the entire car purchase process swift and painless. Tom didn’t try to upsell me at all. I got the vehicle I wanted at a good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Easy

by Jill 518 on 03/05/2021

Tom Pottenburgh and Alex Nicol were both pleasant, professional and knowledgeable to do business with. They made the entire car purchase process swift and painless. Tom didn’t try to upsell me at all. I got the vehicle I wanted at a good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highlander

by Mirella Pazzaglia on 03/01/2021

I am very happy with my new car. It has all the features I was looking for and my salesperson Thomas Pottenburgh was great. No pressure. He worked with us and got us a great deal. My last car, a Toyota Venza was 12 years old and from Lia. I will only buy Toyota vehicles from Lia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No service sre

by Pat Ryan on 02/23/2021

We have been going to Lia Toyota for over 20 years. We have had the same service advisor now for a number of years, Justin Cole. It's a pleasure dealing with this service department. Justin knows the Toyota brand inside and out. It's a huge relief every time we go for service knowing that we will be taken care of in a professional and courteous manner. Thank you Justin for being part of a great service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service

by Inchan on 02/19/2021

it was very professional service. I thank Vanessa Radley. She was so devotional to solve the issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Trust

by Brian on 02/18/2021

Art is the most honest and trustworthy service advisor for Lia . He’s my go to guy to service my Prius and Tacoma

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superfast Super Service

by Anurag on 02/18/2021

I went to Lia Toyota of Colonie for regular service of my Toyota Highlander. Steve Ogaard was very helpful and polite and of course my car was serviced as per high Toyota standards.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Michael Richards is the MAN 👨!!!!

by Jack Kent on 02/17/2021

Many, many thanks to Michael Richards!!!! Mike has always gone beyond the call of duty in making sure my Tundra and myself are well taken care of!!!! He is the truly top notch in professionalism!!!! No stone should be unturned by Toyota of Colonie in taken care of Mr Richards like he takes care of the customers!!!! Thanks Mike and have a great day!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Helpful and Personable

by Donald Eden on 02/17/2021

Donald Eden was a pleasure to deal with. He answered all our questions and was kind and patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Great service on 02/17/2021

Amanda Blacknik was extremely helpful and totally professional. She made the whole experience painless. Would definately refer friends & family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 21 Highlander Platinum

by John S on 02/03/2021

Traded my 2015 in on this Beauty. Worked with Kermit Salfi on this deal and it was a pleasure start to finish. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
44 cars in stock
11 new12 used21 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes