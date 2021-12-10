5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We worked with Brian Grady a sales manager at Lia Toyota. We placed and order for a Rav4 Prime and Brian kept us updated on it. When the car finally arrived the the entire process was very smooth and efficient with getting our trade in and out paperwork done. The staff was friendly and helpful. This our second car we purchased from Lia and look forward to buying from them again. Read more