Lia Toyota of Colonie
Customer Reviews of Lia Toyota of Colonie
Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 10/12/2021on
I just purchased a Rav4 from Lia My salesperson Tom Pottenburgh was knowledgeable, straight forward, honest and helpful. It is the 5th car I have purchased from him, all of which have been excellent cars at affordable prices. Two of the cars he sold me each lasted for more than 300000 miles. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Lia and Tom are an unbeatable combination.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience by far.
by 08/15/2021on
From start to finish the process was fast and easy. The entire team were a pleasure to work with. Greg Stevens made me feel at ease and was very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesman
by 08/10/2021on
Loved my salesperson jim O’Donnell. He was extremely patient in explaining all my features on my new rav4. Very pleased with my lease and the lia Toyota family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Rav4 Experience-Miller
by 07/31/2021on
We purchased our car in March, but due to the car shortage, we had to wait several months for delivery. Matthew Miller, our salesperson, did an impeccable job throughout the entire process. His communication skills and updates were outstanding. I give Matthew my highest recommendation due to his commitment to ensuring our satisfaction throughout the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excelent salesmanship
by 07/30/2021on
This was the third RAV4 that we purchased at Lia Toyota. The reason I came back was the excellent service received from Brent Livingston. A very professional, factual, helpful and patient sale agent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best sales experience ever!
by 07/20/2021on
During these times of new car shortages, Jim O’Donnell went above and beyond to get us the new car that we wanted. We could not be happier with Jim’s experience and dedication and we love our new RAV4 Prime. I highly recommend Jim and Lia Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always a great experience!
by 07/09/2021on
Kermit Salfi has assisted me and some of my close family with multiple car purchases! He’s always polite and listens to what we are looking for in a vehicle. He goes above and beyond to get you what you want, even with the COVID related vehicle shortages. I will always recommend Lia Toyota and Kermit for the purchase of a new or used Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Prices and Professional Staff
by 06/08/2021on
Had a great experience working with Austin Wark. He was always responsive, professional and attentive. I negotiated my purchase before coming in to pick up the car and he made that process and all the prep work easy. I highly recommend working with him!
Lia Toyota
by 03/30/2021on
Very impressed with the dealership as a whole. My salesman was top shelf. Very knowledgeable and low pressure. Would highly recommend this dealership and salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased second Car from Lia Toyota
by 03/10/2021on
We worked with Brian Grady a sales manager at Lia Toyota. We placed and order for a Rav4 Prime and Brian kept us updated on it. When the car finally arrived the the entire process was very smooth and efficient with getting our trade in and out paperwork done. The staff was friendly and helpful. This our second car we purchased from Lia and look forward to buying from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and Easy
by 03/05/2021on
Tom Pottenburgh and Alex Nicol were both pleasant, professional and knowledgeable to do business with. They made the entire car purchase process swift and painless. Tom didn’t try to upsell me at all. I got the vehicle I wanted at a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Highlander
by 03/01/2021on
I am very happy with my new car. It has all the features I was looking for and my salesperson Thomas Pottenburgh was great. No pressure. He worked with us and got us a great deal. My last car, a Toyota Venza was 12 years old and from Lia. I will only buy Toyota vehicles from Lia.
No service sre
by 02/23/2021on
We have been going to Lia Toyota for over 20 years. We have had the same service advisor now for a number of years, Justin Cole. It's a pleasure dealing with this service department. Justin knows the Toyota brand inside and out. It's a huge relief every time we go for service knowing that we will be taken care of in a professional and courteous manner. Thank you Justin for being part of a great service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best service
by 02/19/2021on
it was very professional service. I thank Vanessa Radley. She was so devotional to solve the issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trust
by 02/18/2021on
Art is the most honest and trustworthy service advisor for Lia . He’s my go to guy to service my Prius and Tacoma
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superfast Super Service
by 02/18/2021on
I went to Lia Toyota of Colonie for regular service of my Toyota Highlander. Steve Ogaard was very helpful and polite and of course my car was serviced as per high Toyota standards.
Michael Richards is the MAN 👨!!!!
by 02/17/2021on
Many, many thanks to Michael Richards!!!! Mike has always gone beyond the call of duty in making sure my Tundra and myself are well taken care of!!!! He is the truly top notch in professionalism!!!! No stone should be unturned by Toyota of Colonie in taken care of Mr Richards like he takes care of the customers!!!! Thanks Mike and have a great day!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Helpful and Personable
by 02/17/2021on
Donald Eden was a pleasure to deal with. He answered all our questions and was kind and patient.
Great Service
by 02/17/2021on
Amanda Blacknik was extremely helpful and totally professional. She made the whole experience painless. Would definately refer friends & family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 21 Highlander Platinum
by 02/03/2021on
Traded my 2015 in on this Beauty. Worked with Kermit Salfi on this deal and it was a pleasure start to finish. Highly recommend!
1 Comments