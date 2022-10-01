2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Della Kia out of desperation on a Saturday. My car at the current moment was ready to die. I was leaking fluids bad and my engine wouldn't stop overheating. I would looking to get rid of my car ASAP. I was not looking to purchase brand new. I had already been pre approved for a loan through capital one. When I got there the initial rep told me that I shouldn't bother because the pre approvals through Capital one were bad. They sat me down, had me fill out paperwork. I told them I was looking for an AWD SUV, not white, and where I wanted to keep my payments. I didn't have a lot of stipulations because I was desperate. The first car they showed me was on the lot, with a certified pre owned sticker on it and when the rep put me in the car he was like "oh the check engine light is on" but told me I was fine to drive it. When I came back he told me they had a red one of the same car but couldn't find it. So in the meantime he shows me another car that looked like it had been in some kind of accident. Then showed me a white car (I said no white) that you could tell someone smoked A LOT in. I was behind the car when he opened the door and I was instantly disgusted. I am not a smoker and don't want a car that smells worse than an ashtray. Then we go back inside, still can't find this red car. Finally someone else in the dealership says the car is at Spotless. The guy brings the car over, it's filthy. Looked like a couple garbage bags had exploded inside. I take the car for a test drive. Ok I like this one. Figure it'll be the quickest option for purchasing. Then they bring me inside, give me these astronomical figures for payments. Then have me meet with the financial person. Let's ignore the fact that I already told them I had been pre-approved for a loan. They run my credit 3 different times before finally running it with the lender I had already told them I had been pre-approved for, and that also happened to be the lender that was going to give me the best payments. So they tell me to go in on Monday whenever is good for me since the spotless guy had to take the car and clean it. We set up an appointment for noon, so I could go on my lunch break. Monday I happened to go in a little earlier than expected as I had a funeral to go to that afternoon. Kia did not have the car. They still hadn't gotten it back from spotless. I sit there for an hour before someone tells me that the car will be there shortly then they'll run it through diagnostics and inspection. They had no idea if the car I was set to buy needed anything mechanical done to it. I was not in a position to continue to drive my current car back and forth until they were ready. Finally the car shows up. It sits in the parking lot for half an hour before the mechanic looks at it, takes it for a test drive Read more