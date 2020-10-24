Stevens 112 Ford
Customer Reviews of Stevens 112 Ford
Price Baiting
by 10/24/2020on
I saw this car on Edmunds and called the dealership to find out more info on the car. They didn't want to answer my questions on the car, they just wanted to make an appointment to see the car, which I did make. I called back and talked to someone else who was able to answer a couple of questions but not all of my questions. I went to the dealers website and saw that the car was priced $5k higher on their website. I called back again and asked about the price difference. They knew nothing about the Edmunds price. They said the car's price was the higher price. I asked to talk to a manager. I was then told that the car was sold. I wouldn't trust this place. Go somewhere else.
Owner
by 08/11/2020on
Car was in from 8;30am-4pm and no recalls were preformed only an oil change. Waste of my time. As usual needs a 2nd appointment to get the job done if I’m lucky. Inconsiderate service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
new tranny
by 01/02/2020on
Tyron was great kept me informed and up to date on how things were going work was done as promised car is rung great THANKS
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure
by 07/12/2019on
I can always count on my car being up to par after having it serviced at Stevens Ford. I never feel pressured into additional services either. Service advisors are great and the mechanics know what they are doing. As like all dealerships though, can be a bit pricey but they always work with me and try to apply coupons or discounts when they can.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOF Service
by 03/15/2018on
Was not please with the service I received this time taking my 2008 F250 SD for a simple LOF and rotate the tires. Oil change was done however the tire rotation was not, it was on a Saturday dropped vehicle off at 0930 , they finally called me at 1545 , ( they closed at 1600 ) , when I picked up the vehicle it took the clerk 10 minutes to find it , and when I was leaving they quickly locked the door behind me. Couldn't complain that they didn`t do the tire rotation, disappointed in the overall service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!!!!!
by 08/24/2016on
I have been through the "rat race" of buying a car at least 5 times. I absolutely hate the whole process because I feel like I'm playing "Let's make a deal". This however was much different. I was referred to Thomas Maltabano by a friend and was extremely happy with him and his pricing. I purchased the Ford Fusion and couldn't be happier. There were no HOOPS to jump through with him on the pricing or with financing on getting an extended warranty. I feel like in the past the salesman would give you one price but then you get to financing and for some reason numbers changed from one office to another. THIS was NOT the case at Stevens Ford and I was in and out of financing in less than 10 minutes. I will absolutely be back to Thomas when I get my Ford F150. Thank you Stevens Ford for an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Around!
by 07/05/2016on
Awesome all around! Carl is a fantastic, honest salesman, who really takes the time to make sure we are happy with the vehicle and deal presented. Dennis was also awesome in the Finance Dept., making the transition from old to new extremely easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/24/2016on
Any time I have brought in my Explorer service it's been done to my satisfaction.bobv
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I wouldn't take my car anywhere else!
by 05/26/2016on
Friendly, helpful staff. Car finished on time. All work completed. Got car in for last minute repairs without a problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Most Stress Free Car Purchase I Have Ever Had.
by 04/27/2016on
From start to finish, no stress .. no mess. From my solo first visit to the 3 other visits with my wife there was never any sales rep breathing down our necks. We were allowed to look at all Stevens stock and make the right decision for us regarding the 2016 Ford Explorer. And the use of GrooveCar the purchase couldn't have gone any smoother. This is my 4th new car purchase and by far the easiest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/06/2016on
Tyrone was very helpful and positively influence my views on coming to dealership for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service on recall and first oil change.
by 10/20/2015on
They fixed the recall and oil reset. They also changed the oil. Everything was clean when we got it back. My husbands only complaint was that we dropped the car off on Monday evening (we saw someone there- so it wasn't a night drop off).. My husbands only complaint was that they had tha car ALL day and he thought it should have been done much faster. June Berg....oh the one thing that's confusing is that the car book said to change oil every 10,0000 miles and the Mechanic said every 5,000 miles........which is it and why put that in the book if it's only 5,000 miles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/19/2015on
Everything was great. Car was serviced and done when promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 10/07/2015on
It's always a pleasure dealing with the staff in the service department. They are curtious and polite. Most of my experience has been with Tyrone and he never disappoints me. My bills are always pretty expensive but at least I feel confident that the work has been done professionally and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 ford explorer
by 10/05/2015on
Nice work friendly service. Only down fall is, I have a lot of problems with my 2013 ford explorer. I am a dedicated ford consumer but this car has left a bad taste in my mouth. But steven's has done a good job with service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales person. Bad finance people
by 10/03/2015on
My sales person was Bobby. He was fabulous. All my family members buy from him. But your finance department people don't know how to stop taking advantage of the customers. I had a very bad experience with your finance people they thought they can get away. Bobby is A number 1. Good person
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STOLE MY $2000 CASH BACK REBATE FROM MANUFACTURER!!!
by 09/30/2015on
Please do yourself a favor and stay away from this particular Ford dealership. After happily agreeing on a price my husband and I were so excited that we never read the volumes of fine print as we were rushed through the paperwork. It wasn't until much later when we looked over something that just didn't look right, and upon further inspection we saw that they did NOT apply the manufacturer's rebate to the "sale" price!!! It was too late at that time, as we had signed the contract and were stuck due to our blind trust in the misleading and cheating team at Stevens 112 Ford. YES, we did indeed make an error by not bringing along an interpreter, a microscope, a magnifying glass and an attorney to read the paperwork prior to signing everything, HOWEVER, it was the responsibility and duty as honorable salespersons and Ford representatives to have honestly explained each and every line of the contract, and to have not stolen the $2,000 cash rebate that belonged to us, and not kept the money for themselves. They made a huge profit by screwing us over, and I'm sickened by it. There's nothing that we can do about it, but hopefully this review will stop at least one sale. Best of luck to you, and please purchase anywhere else. And read the fine print!! (oh, Dave was the Manager and Keith was the salesperson at the time, September 2014). They also sold us the car at full MSRP (even though they lied about that as well) in addition to keeping the rebate, so we really got suckered! I found Edmunds.com too late, but now I'm prepared for my next purchase.
Easy experience
by 09/25/2015on
Leased a 2016 Fusion and I love it. Very easy experience with JP.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive and Abusive Salesman
by 09/02/2015on
Stay Away from these [non-permissible content removed] they make you an offer then when it comes time for the paperwork its over $1100 higher than what was offered. Not sure when yelling at customers became an approved sales technique but that's exactly what Tom Montalbano did. Don't waste your time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Keith @Steven Ford was awesome!
by 08/24/2015on
Great experience! Helpful and knowledgable staff. I was very satisfied with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stevens 112 Ford
by 08/18/2015on
The salesman, (Carl DeMasi Jr), was knowledgable and very accommodating to me during the sale. The finance personnel were equally capable. In all I found my purchase experience with Stevens 112 Ford thus far to be outstanding! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes