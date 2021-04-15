1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealer shows good ratings on their own web site, but with further investigation on yelp their reviews are very low. Was not aware of yelp at the time. Found a car on line contacted store through text and was called back by Ketherine, an appointment was set up. The dealership is a two hour drive from my home. I texted ketherine back to ask about prep and doc fees, she stated only $75.00 plus sales tax. I found this strange and asked multiple times about fees. I was assured no prep fees. I was called at least 3 times to confirm my appointment. When I arrived at 11:00am, I was told to ask for Julio which I did, he had no idea why I was there or who I was. He told me he was to busy to help me as he had other customers so I was showed where the car was and told to wait for a back up sale person which I did. The car seemed very nice. I waited for another sales person who showed up in about 10 minuets, his name was Andrew, seemed nice. He was getting the car ready for a test drive, while discussing the car Andrew told me there is a cost of $695.00 in dealer prep fees. I advised him I was told there were none which I have on my phone in text from Ketherine. Andrew said don't worry about the fees lets take a test drive. I agreed, the car went great , I was sold. I was advised prior to coming to the dealership to get a trade in price from the Lexus of Queens web site and for what car I was purchasing at their dealership, So there would be no surprises I did what they asked. My car was in above average condition clean car fax and was given a trade in price of $5,900. So after the drive we were asked to wait in a small chamber while Andrew talked with the pre owned sales manager. He came back and stated the pre owned sales manager said my car was clean, excellent condition clean fax and a very nice car. Then offered me half of what they quoted on their web site for a trade in plus dealer prep $695.00 and registration fees of $75.00 and what ever other fees were involved. When I questioned the trade in amount and told Andrew that was the amount given to me from their web site, he told me that means nothing, i asked then why do they have it on your web site. I asked if I could speak to the sales manger twice, and was told no by Andrew twice. Basically get out. I e-mailed the general Manager of Lexus of Queens after he e-mailed me asking how my experience with Lexus was handled so he could improve on customer service, and why I did not purchase. The sales manger gave you a number to e-mail back to him which represented the reason there was no purchase, which I did. I then emailed the store manager Ken Wartel explained what happened and asked for a response which I never received. Yea, Ken cares about his customers. Do not trust a word that comes out of anyone working for this dealership. A very stereotype dealer. One good thing came from this experience my son who was with me learned what and how car dealers such as Lexus of Queens baits you and tries to takes advantage of a customer once they are at the dealership and to always be aware of companies like Lexus of Queens. Its a shame car was great dealership very bad. Read more