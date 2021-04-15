Lexus of Queens
"Lexus of Queens".. the best "Luxury Service & Shopping Experience" EVER!
by 04/15/2021on
Living in NJ, it all began thru an online chat on their website. From my original point of online contact, all the way thru final car delivery was better than I ever expected. Where do I start? Hey New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.. All I can say is that It's worth the drive. "Lexus of Queens" knows that without you, their valued customer, they have nothing. In the order I met my new friends. Latoya (Assistant Sales Manager), my personal sales consultant who answered the question, is the car still available by sending me a live video if it in their showroom. She had me from there! Aldo, the Pre-Owned Manager diligently worked at getting me a fair trade-in value. Ken, the General Manger overlooked the entire shopping process and made sure I was receiving their guaranteed "Lexus of Queens Luxury Experience". You can tell honesty and great work ethic channels thru his staff. Last but not least, Darwin, the Finance Manager. Very pleasant finance office experience. An oxymoron right?? That's usually not the case at other dealerships. Their service staff even stayed late after-hours making sure I understood the cars features and it was perfect my first official drive home. Receptionist and Cashiers very pleasant as well. Sorry if I forgot anyone. Lexus... the brand combination of "luxury" and "elegance". "Lexus of Queens"... the best "Luxury Service & Shopping Experience" EVER so far!
Very disappointing...
by 09/22/2020on
Greetings, I came across a 2017 Lexus RX 350 on your website where the asking price was quoted as approximately $34,000. I went to your dealership to inquire about the vehicle and was approached by Gohar who was very thorough with her information; if I had a question and was unsure of the answer she went to verify it, which I appreciated. After I looked at the vehicle I was definitely interested in purchasing. Gohar asked if I would be financing and I told her it would be cash. However, I did have a budget as to how much I would be willing to spend and I told her what that number was. I also asked to speak to Ken Wartel, the manager since I received an automated email from him and I like to know names and faces. She said he was with another guest and she went to get someone to crunch numbers. A few minutes later Gohar comes back with the Asst manager Greg Rojek. I asked when Ken would be available and he says he won’t be and he’ll be dealing with me from now on. As soon as he says that I’m getting unpleasant vibes from him and it goes downhill from there. I explain to him what I’m interested in doing and he tells me point blank no. His tone was very condescending and said in so many words either I buy the car or I dont. Needless to say I walked out very disappointed. I’m very disappointed because I felt like I was being brushed off and he didn’t try to negotiate a cost that could’ve made me change my mind. I’m also disappointed because of the condescension in his voice which made me feel like my money didn’t even matter to him. My money is green and spends like everyone else so for him to treat me as an afterthought is unacceptable. What makes it worse is that I went to this location on a referral from an associate (Kevin Brown) who purchased an RX350 as well... not good. This experience has really soured me on even wanting to go back to Lexus of Queens, very disappointing. T. R. Giddens
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Be Careful, They Are Selling Defective Cars
by 09/21/2020on
If you wanna get ripped off , then just go there otherwise please see below !!! I bought a Brand New 2020 Lexus RC300 on September 1, three things happened before l pick up my car 1, There are so many warning lights was on before l have the car on July 7th , including Engine Malfunction Check Warning Light, Air Bag System Malfunction Warning light, Automatic High beam malfunction warning light, Pre-Collision system malfunction warning light, Vehicle Stability Control malfunction warning light, a lot of them . 2, Since the first day l picked up me car , The passenger side headlight doesn’t work 3, Headlight doesn’t work without a warning light on Dashboard(There are a lot Vehicle alert history on Mutimedia Display, but it doesn’t shows on Dashboard ) Can you imagine that ? A brand new car before selling it to me , already had a lot issue on it , and they are still selling to customers, what if people get injured because of the defective unsafe car? Who’s gonna response it ? A week later, l bring the car back to the dealer, Trying to get a replaced car , but they are very rude and don’t respect their customer, that’s funny, because all those problems on the car were already there before they sold to me . Sales man Brian Zhang & Sales manage Anthony Donnadio, Be careful of them , Don’t count on them if anything happened I already filed a claim to Lexus Satisfaction department, Asking them to repurchase my vehicle, if they don’t have a solution for my concern, definitely l will sue Lexus of Queens without any hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Never buy from Ken!!
by 03/23/2020on
First and most importantly how do you make costumers feel at home? When the general manager shouts at his employees humiliating them in front of other workers and clients? How can one feel good about purchasing a vehicle when this is going on right in front of everyone. I refuse to buy from the general manager ever again Ken makes you the most uncomfortable after doing that and expecting to continue working like nothing happened. How can I be sure he won’t be screaming at me as a client. Ps I’m sure I’m not the only one that has seen this or has the unpleasant experience of been shout at over the phone by him but that’s how he chooses to do business.
scam
by 02/22/2020on
i had a maintenance service few mos ago here i didnt like it. I had a talked with a service manager about a google review about them messing up customers tires and have the customer buy a new one from them. the managers reasoned out very convincingly that it didn't happen. so I went ahead with the service that was $270 something. my car was in an almost mint condition the dealership that i bought the car at, replaced all the old parts from the 1st owner (which was leased) in preparation for having it under L/certified, all information in the Lexus report. after Queens lexus made the service i was weary of the tires so I checked it right after service and i thought it was fine they didn't mess it up or anything but it looked different but it was rotated so maybe that was it. earlier during my talk to the service manager he was selling me about changing my rotors as it was not in good condition as per manager. How come he just told me on the report that everything was in great condition and I saw it on the report too he also mentioned about my A/C. It was smeling gas sometimes when I start my AC not all the time tho and that was it. Now they were telling it smells musky and I need to pay for it too together with the rotors..i cant believe my AC smelled like gas to musky in an hour of service. im pretty sure they did something to my AC lots of lexus owners say that 80k miles only thing they replaced was oil. Now here I am 30k miles in already need for parts replacement. from the time I bought this I only drove 2k miles im nearing a year and pretty sure it wont be more than 5k miles as am commuting sometimes to work and always wanted it to be in low mileage and great condition also I asked the auto mechanics from the garage I parked, they say my BAck tire rotors look like more than a year old. so im sure lexus queens also messed up my back rotors they replaced it with a crappy one which does not even look like a rotor for an IS vehicle. question why cant corporate lexus do something about this fraudulent practices? im reading one of the reviews and she was spot on about scamming customers changing rotors etc and whatever they can think of stay away from this dealership! actually a lot of lexus dealerships are lke this and corporate Lexus isn't doing anything about it. if they let customers see how the car is serviced I might change my mind. This is way too easy for these [non-permissible content removed] to scam customers
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best dealership in New York
by 05/08/2019on
I’ve gotten my first car to my current car (a third one) from here and my dealer has always been Andrew Choi. He’s very helpful with all your specific requests and you can’t find deals like he offers anywhere else. He’s funny, he listens to you, and you will leave satisfied and happy with a car when you deal with him. When you have questions, he doesn’t just hear you and dismiss them, but will go above and beyond to make sure you understand and address all your concerns. Deciding which car to get and from where can be so frustrating and time consuming but he’s very accommodating and he’ll do most of the work for you. I would recommend anybody who’s interested in Lexus to come and see him. He’ll surely help you out the best he can and he’s definitely the best dealer of the company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Andrew Choi gave me best car buying experience ever I had
by 04/04/2019on
I bought a 2013 GS350 last Monday from and this is my second car buying from Lexus of Queens. It was pleasant experience last time but Andrew Choi gave me a best experience far beyond. As a father of 17 years old son, I had difficulty looking and choosing a car. I went thru usual problems which I can not mention. And then I met Andrew and he knew what we need and how to fix problems. After a week, I had most comfortable transaction. I recommend Lexus of Queen and Andrew Choi for people who need Lexus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Aaron is the best sales person!
by 12/04/2018on
I am a recent customer that just got my first Lexus! Aaron Cui was my sales person and he's very friendly and had a great attitude throughout the process. He's also patient and knowledgeable, so he answered all my questions in a timely manner, whether it's in person or via emails. He always proactively reached out to inform me of new promotions. He was extremely pleasant to work with and made our first experience with Lexus that much better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service and Sales experince is always amazing
by 09/08/2018on
I've had the 2012 ES 250 for a little over 2 yrs now (which has been GREAT) and recently traded my car for the 2018 ES350 (which I ABSOLUTELY LOVE). The sales person which assisted me was ANDREW CHOI, and I would have it no other way. From the beginning he has been nothing but helpful and such a great man throughout my whole experience at Lexus. He was very accommodating and he provided me with all the information I needed. He made sure I understood every step of the process and gave me a few options. After my first experience with him, I refuse to work with anyone else as he has been such a great pleasure to work with from the start. Also EDWIN from the service department went into details about the features and services the 2018 ES 350. Edwin was super nice and went over everything in such details. He was patient and made sure all my questions and concerns were put at ease before leaving the facility. ANDREW AND EDWIN have been so very AMAZING to work with I have a new standard of customer service at a dealership. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL YOUR HELP! I am extremely satisfied with the service and the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent great service!!
by 08/15/2018on
This was my first time bringing my car for service (GX460). I was greeted by service consultant Maria Morales. She was very profesional and provided me with excellent customer service. Very satisfied customer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great buying experience
by 07/26/2018on
Going to a car dealer always has some amount of trepidation...what trick will they have up their sleeve? What will be the catch? Well not with Lexus of Queens. We were treated with respect and professionalism from start to finish. We worked with Terry who is a credit to the dealership. We were guaranteed that the price you see is the price you pay and so it was. We got first class treatment from everyone involved in our visits and transaction. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work Ethics have changed in Lexus of Queens.
by 04/21/2018on
No need for Mr. Ken Wartel, General Manager, Lexus of Queens, (347) 394-4566 to include his number on his review responses because simply he cannot be reached, we were just told that they will not transfer our call to him, they refuse. We have been leasing our cars with Lexus for 15 years and we have never had such an awful experience. We received a call to renew our lease and we accepted thinking it was our neighborhood Lexus in Larchmont. We have been played for FOOLS by Lexus of QUEENS. The sales department has become the controller of our wallet and the dictator on how we will manage our budget. They kept our returned car saying to us that its grounded, and not giving it back since we did not agree on the price; therefore, unwillingly agreeing on their terms since WE WERE LEFT WITHOUT A CAR. In other words, we were forced to make this purchase. We had a meeting with the sales reps Gohar Arustamyan and Michael Sokolosky only to tell us that we are lying. We are lying about what??? That this is not a good deal and that it does not fit our budget??? Anything to make a sale, whats going on Lexus of Queens???? You have 130 - 1star reviews. You have changed your work ethics. Such a shame!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience
by 04/11/2018on
I have been meaning to get around to doing this review for a while now. I just want to say how Wonderful my experience at Lexus of queens was. I bought my last 3 cars from Ray Catena Lexus. But when Inna called it really stood out. She was not pushy she was real. Long story short I don't think I can buy from another dealer again. This was by far great experience. Make sure to ask for Inna Maxwell on your next Lexus visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You Lexus of Queens
by 03/23/2018on
I got my dream car from Lexus of Queens. I have been searching for a long time and have been to a few dealers before making my purchase. Inna and Michael took their time with me and explained everything. I was still unsure. After leaving I regretted my decision. Came in the next morning and took my car. The process was smooth and quick!! I highly recommend Inna and Michael. Ask for them directly you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing experience
by 02/27/2018on
Peter, Alex and Ken ( General Manager ) are amazing guys. All other people are very friendly It is like a family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Misleading salesmen
by 01/12/2018on
I leased a vehicle with Lexus of queens a couple of weeks ago, I would not recommend this dealership as I was lied to by the sales rep. I was given a test drive with a different spec'd model and when I asked about certain options I was told that would be the same in the model I'm getting. Unfortunately after a couple of weeks owning the vehicle I'm finding out that I was misled.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Awesome Experience - Ask for McGarry Lodvil !
by 01/10/2018on
My sales consultant McGary "Gary" Lodvil went above and beyond to explain every feature of the RX350 on my test drive. He made sure I was happy with the car during the test drive and was both professional and patient with me as he made sure that I knew exactly what the features on the vehicle did. No matter how small the feature he took the time to explain it and show me how they worked. Gary was upfront and showed every small scratch on the vehicle to me to make sure I was ok with the condition of the used 2015 RX350. When it came time to talk price Gary took the time to outline every line item on the price sheet and got me a great deal that many of my friends don't believe when I told them the out the door price. When I picked up the car Gary got new upgraded factory floor mats in the car for me without me even having to ask and he made sure I remembered everything on the test drive by re-explaining every feature and walking me thru setting up all the features I wanted to use on my new car. Make sure to ask for Gary when you visit this dealer for a great car shopping experience from start to finish!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
NX300
by 01/09/2018on
I just bought NX 300 for my wife as her birthday Gift. This is really nice car. my wife like it very much. Sales rep. was so nice and he spent lot of time to buy this car. it was wonderful experience to be there
My experience at Lexus
by 12/16/2017on
I went into Lexus in hopes of leaving with a new IS and I did! The sales representatives that worked with me were Garry and Alex. Both were such a pleasure. Both are friendly and easy to relate to. Garry took the time out to make sure I knew the specifications of the vehicle. Alex was very informative and made sure to meet my needs. Together, Garry and Alex were able to help me drive off the lot with my new IS350. I cannot thank them enough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best experience I have ever encounter.
by 11/28/2017on
I just purchased my brand new 2017 Lexus RX350 a couple of days ago. I love my new car very much. My car drive and handles so smooth and comfortable. Also my sales consultant McGarry Lodvil was very professional and descriptive. McGarry is a very good person and very helpful; he took his time to explain every function in and on the car. I really appreciate all the time he spent with me to explain, test drive, and he help me from the time I walked into the dealership all the way to even when I sat down with Alex the finance manager; even after I brought my car from the dealership he still helped take time to explain and do all the connection to my car for me. Also I really appreciate the whole entire staff of Lexus of Queens for my wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Be Afraid of this Dealer, be very Afraid , run away.
by 11/20/2017on
This dealer shows good ratings on their own web site, but with further investigation on yelp their reviews are very low. Was not aware of yelp at the time. Found a car on line contacted store through text and was called back by Ketherine, an appointment was set up. The dealership is a two hour drive from my home. I texted ketherine back to ask about prep and doc fees, she stated only $75.00 plus sales tax. I found this strange and asked multiple times about fees. I was assured no prep fees. I was called at least 3 times to confirm my appointment. When I arrived at 11:00am, I was told to ask for Julio which I did, he had no idea why I was there or who I was. He told me he was to busy to help me as he had other customers so I was showed where the car was and told to wait for a back up sale person which I did. The car seemed very nice. I waited for another sales person who showed up in about 10 minuets, his name was Andrew, seemed nice. He was getting the car ready for a test drive, while discussing the car Andrew told me there is a cost of $695.00 in dealer prep fees. I advised him I was told there were none which I have on my phone in text from Ketherine. Andrew said don't worry about the fees lets take a test drive. I agreed, the car went great , I was sold. I was advised prior to coming to the dealership to get a trade in price from the Lexus of Queens web site and for what car I was purchasing at their dealership, So there would be no surprises I did what they asked. My car was in above average condition clean car fax and was given a trade in price of $5,900. So after the drive we were asked to wait in a small chamber while Andrew talked with the pre owned sales manager. He came back and stated the pre owned sales manager said my car was clean, excellent condition clean fax and a very nice car. Then offered me half of what they quoted on their web site for a trade in plus dealer prep $695.00 and registration fees of $75.00 and what ever other fees were involved. When I questioned the trade in amount and told Andrew that was the amount given to me from their web site, he told me that means nothing, i asked then why do they have it on your web site. I asked if I could speak to the sales manger twice, and was told no by Andrew twice. Basically get out. I e-mailed the general Manager of Lexus of Queens after he e-mailed me asking how my experience with Lexus was handled so he could improve on customer service, and why I did not purchase. The sales manger gave you a number to e-mail back to him which represented the reason there was no purchase, which I did. I then emailed the store manager Ken Wartel explained what happened and asked for a response which I never received. Yea, Ken cares about his customers. Do not trust a word that comes out of anyone working for this dealership. A very stereotype dealer. One good thing came from this experience my son who was with me learned what and how car dealers such as Lexus of Queens baits you and tries to takes advantage of a customer once they are at the dealership and to always be aware of companies like Lexus of Queens. Its a shame car was great dealership very bad.
