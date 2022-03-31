5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worked with Ron Ramos in sales who was honest and straightforward. Whole transaction was pretty smooth. Due to the fact that there are basically no new cars on dealership lots that aren't already sold, we test drove a late model used car of the same type as we wanted to lease. Ron was able to get the new car we wanted earlier than we thought so it worked out well. Would go there again to work with Ron. Read more