Lia Honda Brewster NY

899 Rte 22, Brewster, NY 10509
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Brewster NY

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(218)
Recommend: Yes (125) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and friendly experience

by GD on 08/24/2021

Easy process, no hassle or pressure. Fair price for a great car. Ask for Mike Tolliver- super nice guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

218 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service.

by Jon Melarczik on 05/07/2022

I talked to Judy on the phone and she got me in immediately. She was great from the first phone call until the car was fixed!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Bonnie Lee on 05/05/2022

Lia Honda's John Ayala is wonderful... even on short notice he always makes time to check any urgent issue that might pop up on my Pilot .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by IrishEl on 05/05/2022

My AC stopped working. I dreaded the cost of servicing the unit. Much to my surprise, service manager Jon Ayala said it was covered under a recall. The work was completed in short order. The waiting area is clean with coffee and pastry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my CRV

by Linda K on 05/04/2022

I went to Lia Honda’s service department a couple of weeks ago and was met there by service advisor Phil Giordano who was very knowledgeable and friendly, which is very refreshing these days . I only needed an oil change that day but was very pleased overall. I asked some specific questions about the car and he gave me very honest answers about everything. Phil Giordano is a definite asset to Lia Honda and I hope he has a long career with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Patty Cochran on 05/03/2022

Kevin Feldman was very knowledgeable and was very helpful with the work my car was going to need. He has a wonderful personality and Lia Honda is lucky to have a person like him working there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

125 K feels like new. Our 2014 Honda Accord

by Myron on 05/02/2022

We purchased our Honda and have had all service done at Lia. Jon Ayala has been my service advisor. He knows more about cars, my Accord in particular, than anyone I know. Jon has told me what to do, when, throughout. I'm grateful to him and the Lia team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Been going for years

by Annarose on 04/30/2022

Jon Ayala has been great from the first day I met him (years ago). Always honest - I value his opinion on what needs to get fixed on my Pilot. He has never steered me wrong.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a smile

by Peter Burns on 04/28/2022

Brewster Honda got me in and out for my service appointment quickly and Kira Bueti is great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Caring and knowledgeable service advisor

by Steve B on 04/28/2022

Service advisor, Kira Bueti, took the time to explain each item and price for the 30,000 mile service on my Honda Civic and saved me $150 on the total cost. She really cared about saving me some money!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service.

by Debbie on 04/27/2022

Phil Giordano was very pleasant professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a smile!

by Jazmin on 04/22/2022

What I love the most is that They honor their appointments. Judy Deems was there to help me with any questions. There will be a wait but the waiting room is clean and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 star Service that matters

by Paul Ramdat on 04/16/2022

Kira Bueti and the rest of the service sraff ar Lia are top notch. They are all courteous and very prifessional. They give every customer their full attention and make you feel extremly comfortable. They are knowledgeable when it co.es to Honda service and make every visit an absolute pleasure. There is no place else for me bit Lia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Jimmy on 04/15/2022

Never have to wait long for service and while my car I am always keep informed on the end time by the customer service representative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Kevin Johnson on 04/14/2022

Service was excellent and extremely competent Thank you Kira Bueti

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kudos to Kira and Lia Honda

by Ed on 04/13/2022

I am extremely thankful and appreciative of the great customer service Lia Honda always provides when bringing in my car for service. Special thanks and gratitude to Kira Bueti who is professional, thoughtful and efficient in doing her job and keeping me posted on my car needs. My 2002 CRV is getting old but I love it! Kira keeps me posted on the cars needs and the followups are greatly appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kenny J

by Kenny J on 04/03/2022

.I recently took my car for an oil change at Brewster Honda. The service rep was Kira Bueti. She was as always courteous and kept me informed of problems. It turned out that the car needed a element filter. It was replaced. It is always a pleasure doing business at Brewster Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Dee on 04/03/2022

Jon Ayala was very professional. I will request him on my next service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 STAR

by Elaine on 04/03/2022

Jon Ayala always goes beyond. He answered all my questions and explained all the necessary services. He was patient, helpful and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Michelle P on 04/01/2022

Jon Ayala was very helpful in identifying the services that my HRV needed and helping me come up with a schedule of what to take care of first. Kept everything within budget and listened to my concerns. Appreciated his knowledge and assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Emergency

by Gabby S on 03/28/2022

I went to start my car and the battery was dead. I called LIA Honda and luckily Judy Deems answered my call. She said bring the car in ASAP and it will be fixed. Sure enough it was repaired that day. Judy had my back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2 hours at lia

by Madeline on 03/28/2022

I have been assigned Kira bueti on many visits. She is very professional. Explains what needs to be done and repairs done in timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

