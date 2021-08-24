5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went to Lia Honda’s service department a couple of weeks ago and was met there by service advisor Phil Giordano who was very knowledgeable and friendly, which is very refreshing these days . I only needed an oil change that day but was very pleased overall. I asked some specific questions about the car and he gave me very honest answers about everything. Phil Giordano is a definite asset to Lia Honda and I hope he has a long career with them. Read more