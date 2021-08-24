5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Lia Honda of brewster has shown me and my family that superior service is available and it’s NOT about who you know or what you have done to receive such an opportunity to be satisfied. We purchased a 2022 Honda Pilot elite and had many accessories installed and the Zurich protection sealer applied. They also replaced a leather seat cover that had faulty thread stitching. The service staff were all very friendly and courteous with respect. Our service advisor Kevin Feldman was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He did everything possible to make sure we were completely satisfied with the work being done along with accommodation of a loaner car for us to go about our daily living. Kevin is an honest and strait-forward man that keeps his word. We are very happy and grateful with the work that the men and women behind the garage doors known as the mechanics performed on our 2022 Honda Pilot elite. Keep up the superior work LIA HONDA OF BREWSTER cause we are telling our friends and family about you all. Thanks. Jimmy G. Marlboro N.Y. Read more