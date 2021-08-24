Lia Honda Brewster NY
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Brewster NY
Easy and friendly experience
by 08/24/2021on
Easy process, no hassle or pressure. Fair price for a great car. Ask for Mike Tolliver- super nice guy!
Kenny J
by 04/03/2022on
.I recently took my car for an oil change at Brewster Honda. The service rep was Kira Bueti. She was as always courteous and kept me informed of problems. It turned out that the car needed a element filter. It was replaced. It is always a pleasure doing business at Brewster Honda.
Great Service
by 04/03/2022on
Jon Ayala was very professional. I will request him on my next service.
5 STAR
by 04/03/2022on
Jon Ayala always goes beyond. He answered all my questions and explained all the necessary services. He was patient, helpful and pleasant.
Great service!
by 04/01/2022on
Jon Ayala was very helpful in identifying the services that my HRV needed and helping me come up with a schedule of what to take care of first. Kept everything within budget and listened to my concerns. Appreciated his knowledge and assistance.
Emergency
by 03/28/2022on
I went to start my car and the battery was dead. I called LIA Honda and luckily Judy Deems answered my call. She said bring the car in ASAP and it will be fixed. Sure enough it was repaired that day. Judy had my back!
2 hours at lia
by 03/28/2022on
I have been assigned Kira bueti on many visits. She is very professional. Explains what needs to be done and repairs done in timely manner
Excellent service, as usual!
by 03/23/2022on
No surprises when visiting Lia Honda in Brewster for routine maintenance. I was pleasantly greeted by Kevin Feldman, who walked me through the day’s process. He carefully explained what would be done and how long it would take. The place is spotless and the people couldn’t be nicer. My car was ready when promised.
Good service
by 03/12/2022on
Mr. Giordano was very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. I never felt pressured or talked to at a lower level because i’m a woman.
Major service
by 03/12/2022on
The major service performed on my 2018 Honda CR-V EX was completed as promised and in a timely manner. Phil Giordano, the service manager, was polite, knowledgeable, and very helpful in answering my questions.
Flat tire
by 03/11/2022on
Great service !!! Jon Ayala help me get this tire problem solve.
Jon was wonderful to deal with. He got everything done.
by 03/09/2022on
The service area is beautiful, and convenient.
Service
by 03/08/2022on
Kira Bueti was very professional and helpful with her service.
Nick Always
by 03/08/2022on
Always treated with respect and concern. Nick Pogact is a prime example of this and an asset to the Lia Honda staff.
extremely satisfied
by 03/04/2022on
It’s always a pleasure too work with Jon. He’s a professional.
SUPERIOR SERVICE & SATISFACTION
by 03/01/2022on
Lia Honda of brewster has shown me and my family that superior service is available and it’s NOT about who you know or what you have done to receive such an opportunity to be satisfied. We purchased a 2022 Honda Pilot elite and had many accessories installed and the Zurich protection sealer applied. They also replaced a leather seat cover that had faulty thread stitching. The service staff were all very friendly and courteous with respect. Our service advisor Kevin Feldman was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He did everything possible to make sure we were completely satisfied with the work being done along with accommodation of a loaner car for us to go about our daily living. Kevin is an honest and strait-forward man that keeps his word. We are very happy and grateful with the work that the men and women behind the garage doors known as the mechanics performed on our 2022 Honda Pilot elite. Keep up the superior work LIA HONDA OF BREWSTER cause we are telling our friends and family about you all. Thanks. Jimmy G. Marlboro N.Y.
Recent service
by 02/28/2022on
Jon Ayala assisted me during my recent service visit. I am an outside sales rep and my car is my mobile office. Jon arranged an evening drop off and early morning service appointment to minimize my time without my vehicle. His help is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Hollibeye
by 02/28/2022on
Very friendly and efficient! Judy Deems is an excellent service representative and goes above and beyond to help meet her customers expectations, and is always pleasant.
Great as usual.
by 02/24/2022on
Professional & friendly staff. Very efficient. Clean & quiet waiting area. Judy Deems at Lia Honda Brewster was awesome.
Friendly and Convenient Service
by 02/23/2022on
I have bought my last few cars at Lia... I like the service center very much: Down to earth and a very nice facility. I was greeted by Nick Pogact, who was very friendly and attentive. My car had recently been in an accident (rear-ended) and they did a careful inspection in addition to my regular oil change.
Grateful
by 02/18/2022on
I want to thank to Kira Bueti for her extraordinary measures to help me and accommodate me during my service experience. Your company is lucky to have professionals like to her on the frontline to help people like myself and be a lightning rod for the future of your company ..thanks again Kira.
Service Department
by 02/18/2022on
Jon A our service guy is GREAT, AWESOME and MAGNIFICENT. Very sweet and has lots of patience. Jon gives you the right information. He is a keeper.
