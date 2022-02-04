Skip to main content
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque
8528 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Today 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Monday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque

4.1
Overall Rating
4.08 out of 5 stars(307)
Recommend: Yes (197) No (59)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely great buying experience

by Brandon Dubois on 04/02/2022

Juan Capo is a great sales person very knowledgeable, not pushy and above all had a great attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Roped a Longhorn

by T Phillippi on 03/29/2022

Good friendly service.Easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Carny Vanguard on 03/09/2022

Eddie Lopez was a excellent sales person, & also had a great experience with Zak Ruiz the Finance Manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great shopping experience

by Miguel Tovar on 02/21/2022

I really liked the attention i was given by my sales rep the young man was very helpfull and patient. I was very pleased with his Customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Straight forward sales person and finance manager.

by Robert on 01/21/2022

Sales person answered all my questions and provided a complete price breakdown. Finance manager proceeded the sales paperwork properly, the first time. Total time in the dealership was 4 hours. Happy with the overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Brandon on 01/09/2022

The rep was very knowledgeable, and did everything and took the time to explain all the details about my new car. Very good at their job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience purchasing a vehicle

by W Slim on 01/01/2022

Had a good experience purchasing a vehicle from Larry H Miller dealership. Our salesperson, Adam Madrid, was very helpful and assisted us in all areas of our buying a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One stop shop

by Rob Rod on 01/01/2022

Great friendly service. Fair prices and always working to get the best APR for the customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by John on 12/28/2021

Great sales service and a great deal on Ram 1500 limited eco diesel. Love the truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big help

by Sydnie Baca on 12/23/2021

Amazing people and great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Win-win truck buying experience

by LCDM on 10/27/2021

Our vehicle purchase experience was a win-win purchase on a new truck. It all occurred on the previous Saturday in which we had our former truck in the LHM service department. I received a phone call at my home from an assistant sales manager identified as Kevin. He explained that he could provide me a trade in value on our current truck and get us into a newer model. After that phone discussion and days later, my wife and I showed up at the dealership and had asked for Kevin. We advised Kevin that we may be interested in a certain style truck which we had previously researched online on their website. We were pleased with the new vehicle in every way. We sat down for the negotiation phase of the transaction in which all of our requests for discounts, etc were accepted. Kevin is a true and fair person to make a purchase happen. I would also like to recognize the finance associate which handled all of the final paperwork phase. He had advised us we were going to get a lenders finance rate of 2.1%. We were happy with that. Later when we finalized the transaction, he stated he looked around other lender sites and got us a lower rate of 1.9%. He had done a job above and beyond my expectations. Again a win-win!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience.

by Christie Salazar on 10/25/2021

Awesome experience. Lawrence and Ahbra were excellent. They both took very good care of me. Lawrence answered all my questions and in great detail explained all the different functions on the vehicle I was purchasing. Ahbra was very professional and accurate with all my paperwork. He also answered all my questions with confidence. They both made me feel really comfortable and confident in purchasing my new Jeep from LHM.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales service

by Alfredo Rebollo on 10/11/2021

L h. Miller Chrysler treats their customers the best way possible at sales department Derrick always was in contact with me and always gave me the updates on my vehicle I definitely recommend L H. Miller Chrysler to everyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman

by Whalen on 10/04/2021

Lee was a great salesman.honest and an all around really nice guy...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good selection of Trucks

by LHM Ram on 09/23/2021

Lawerence was my sales person. I do appreciate the non pressure to buy my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch customer service!

by Mike ruiz on 09/16/2021

I love how personal and comfortable I felt at the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 3500 Dually Limited Longhorn

by G Miller on 09/05/2021

Submitted information via website, got approval, salesman called next day to verify information and by end of next day, was given thumbs up on truck. Scheduled day for pickup and everything from meeting salesperson in person to signing contracts went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top-notch car buying experience!

by Very satisfied military retire on 09/02/2021

1st time buyer w/Larry H. Miller; car buying experience was fast, no stress involved. Salesman was able to get me into what I was looking for. When I had questions or a concern, salesman made good on making the sales experience right for me. Overall had an excellent buying experience and I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for their next automobile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by Frieda on 08/29/2021

No high pressure sales pitch from Lee. He was very professional and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure sales people

by George on 08/26/2021

They got me approved quick and easy, thank u guys for your help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jereth is the absolute best!!!

by Noel Pannell on 08/25/2021

I went to Larry H Miller with high hopes but no set expectations on getting approved for a brand new Chrysler 300, I was approached by Jereth, I had an appointment with another rep, but im actually SO grateful that Jereth helped me. He wasn’t pushy, he was knowledgeable, and he got me the car I wanted. I was so excited and so happy with the service I received. I would recommend Jereth any day! Thank you so much for making my expieee fr so great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
43 cars in stock
0 new43 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

