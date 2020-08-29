Customer Reviews of Honda of Tenafly
Absolutely Amazing!
by 08/29/2020on
Nelson was such a pleasure to work with! He worked with us to figure out solutions to ensure we were getting the best price & all the features we wanted. At no point in the process did we feel pressured to make a decision & were able to have an honest conversation. The finance team member, Anthony, was also a great! He made sure we 1000% understood all the contracts & fees prior to signing them. Though they didn’t have the color I originally wanted, Nelson took the time to make sure I walked out with a car I loved & a price I felt comfortable agreeing too, even up to the very end of the process!
James Ayala
by 09/26/2021on
James Ayala is the best sales man around this is the second time he has helped us, he made the process simple and easy. Thank you James will always recommend family and friends to come purchase a car from you and at Honda of tenafly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and friendly staff
by 08/28/2020on
I worked with Nelson at Honda of Tenafly, and he was able to help me pick out a used car for my personal needs. He was very nice and always made sure I was confortable with everything.
Great Experience
by 01/28/2020on
It was a great experience buying my new CRV James Ayala was amazing to work with. All the staff and managers are great.
Great service
by 01/20/2020on
I recently bought a car here and I'm very happy with it. Ali Said was very helpful and patient with me and my parents and he gave us a great deal!
Great people
by 01/11/2020on
I am very thankful for the help we received at the Tenafly Honda. Mahmoud and Kirtan were very help and patient with us. Thank you guys
Great help
by 01/01/2020on
I financed my car with Jose Giron alittle over a year ago he is very great , he has always been a call away for any questions
Terrific Tenafly
by 12/14/2019on
I just bought a CPO Honda Civic Hatchback from Honda of Tenafly (NJ). I am quite sure I got a great car at a very fair price. The staff (Bryannah and Ali [Saïd] in Sales, Harry in Finance) were knowledgeable, pleasant, and patient in answering my many questions. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a good car and a good buying experience.
Review
by 12/13/2019on
Got a good deal on a new car with no hassle
It was really nice dealer
by 12/06/2019on
All employees really were kind and price was good and process was fantastic thank you
GREAT DEALER&SALES PERSON
by 12/03/2019on
The salesperson is polite and helpful, with easy-to-understand explanations of car lease fees and no problems. The dealer and the other people were all kind and polite.
Great service
by 12/03/2019on
I was served with greatness and kindness. They know exactly what to give you based on your needs and want.
Great Staff
by 11/30/2019on
Thanks to Anna Marie, Will, Miguel and Ronnie for making this experience as painless as possible. The whole operation was smooth. This is the 2nd vehicle we have purchased from Anna Marie and will recommend her to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 11/29/2019on
Arnold from Honda of Tenafly gave me exceptional service with the transition to my new vehicle. Great customer service!!!
VALERIA SALES CONSULTANT HONDA DEALERSHIP
by 11/29/2019on
Valeria is a very nice person, very helpful!.. she always trying the find the way to make you feel happy with very good deals and looking for what is the best option for you as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never buy a warranty from honda of tenafly.
by 01/27/2018on
I bought honda odyssey a couple of years ago. I got 10 year warranty with it because I had problems with a previous car and had to pay a lot of money to fix it. The car is OK, except the rear hatch won't open when the temperature is low. So, I took the car to the service center and they said they couldn't locate the problem. I was not happy, but was too busy to argue. This winter I had the same problem and it was worse than the last year. So, I took it to the service center again, and I explained it happens every winter and it really need to be fixed. The woman said it could cost thousands of dollars to fix that, so I said it shouldn't because I have a bumper to bumper warranty. Probably after 5-6 hours I got a phone call saying they could not locate the problem again. So, I explained it happens when the temperature is low,. Then she said I should take the car when the temperature is low. That means I have to look at the weather forecast and get an appointment on freezing day. I think even if I take it on freezing day, they still can't find the problem because their work space is not so freezing. I really think they do not want to fix this problem. Maybe it is because I have a warranty. I searched on internet about this problem and it is pretty common with this car. They probably know that. I will never buy honda ever again. I do not want to call or visit there ever again. I was going to use the car for many years, but now I am searching to switch to other company. I once believed honda of tenafly is a good company. Now I don't. If you buy from honda of tenafly, do not buy 10 year warranty because they would not fix it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Service
by 01/24/2018on
I purchased a new 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite from Tenafly Honda in August of 2017. This is probably the most expensive vehicle ever sold by this dealer. Five months later one of the heat/ac fans starts malfunctioning. I contact Tenafly Honda service department and schedule an appointment. I specifically asked if a loaner vehicle was available and was told to "just bring the van in and they will look at it and see if they need to keep it or not." I brought the car in and was politely told that I would have to leave the car and loaner vehicles are not available under any circumstances from Tenafly Honda. In other words, even if you buy the most expensive vehicle they sell and that vehicle breaks under warranty, you will have to rent a car while it gets repaired at Tenafly Honda. Not being told this fact in advance, I did not make arrangements to rent a vehicle and wasted my time. I suggest you purchase your next vehicle from a dealership that offers loaner vehicles or at least from a dealership that knows whether or not it offers loaner vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
DISHONEST DEALER- DO NOT GO HERE!!!
by 07/02/2016on
****DO NOT GO HERE!!!!*** They promised me a lease price written quote via email for pilot lease. I drove from 1 hour away with my family. They made us wait over 2hrs looking at different models and when it came time to close the deal, they claimed the quoted price was a mistake and tried to get me to pay $125 more per month on a lease. I tried to talk to a manager but he again stated it was a mistake. I find that hard to believe since we have been talking for over a week and I have a written quote. Also he wants me to believe that he is the manager and doesn't know the price of his own inventory. Why not tell me the error before I drive there. Why not tell me when I arrived and asked again? Why wait until 2 hrs of a sales pitch to do so? They are dishonest and practice predatory sales tactics. ***DO NOT GO HERE!!!***
Great salesmen ship
by 04/18/2016on
Jon Arslan was wonderful and thoughtful and never once pushed us into a decision. His gentle attitude and his sales approach was a welcome relief from some who pushed a certain car. he even wouldn't let me buy the car without driving it first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tenafly of Honda
by 12/14/2015on
it was fast, convenience, and happy experienced with Tenafly of Honda. I dealt with Hee Chung, and he was very professional and kind person. i leased 2016 Odyssey SE and i am very very satisfied. if you need my reference, please email me. i am willing to share my detail experience. [email address removed] thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finance Director is Unprofessional
by 07/12/2015on
I recently purchased a Crosstour at Honda of Tenafly. There were no issues with the buying process and I love my new car until we got to the financing part. The Finance Director, Danise D. was rude and impatient. As an Asian client, my English is not the best. Although I can understand what she is saying, I cannot ask the questions I need to comfortable in English so I would ask the Korean salesman to help translate. But I saw that Danise would get annoyed and at one point told me, "You need to stop talking and listen to what I have to say." As a customer making a large purchase, I should have the right to ask any question I dont understand or not clear about. Is that how you speak to customers? I work in a service industry as well and find that so unprofessional. I almost felt some racism the way she spoke to me and her tone of voice. I never felt this type of disrespect. I am so upset that someone of her position would make a customer feel so bad for not being able to speak English fluently. I am not sure I am if I can refer any of my friends to this dealership because I am afraid they will receive the same treatment from Danise. I also, would like to mention when I checked my credit report for a mortgage a week after getting financed at the dealership, my loan officer pointed out that I have 7 inquiries from Honda in one day. I dont understand why Danise would check my credit 7 times for one car loan. I have a score of over 800 points but when I checked a week later, I went down noticeable. And I when asked Danise why there was so many inquiries, she said she would get back to me and never called back. I want to bring this to everyones attention. The service I received by Danise is unacceptable and I hope she will be addressed accordingly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments