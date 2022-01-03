5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My family and I have been long time Paul Miller customers. Throughout all that time we have services our cars at the dealership. This time however was exceptional even for their normally outstanding service. I had to bring my car in for a recall, a bigger scheduled service, a broken seat belt buckle, and a nail in a tire. Not only did Vanessa have a loaner ready for me the night before, but everything was handled in a day and ready when I came back to pick my car up. I was kept up to date and there were no surprises on the bill. Fast, friendly, and reliable. Read more