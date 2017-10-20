Customer Reviews of Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus
Window Etching Scam and Incompetence
by 10/20/2017on
Went to pick up my new Audi and was told I had to purchase window etching because the dealership requires it for all leased vehicles. When I got home and called Audi USA they said that dealers do not require etching. I called the dealer an requested a refund. The business manager agreed to refund me $200 for the etching charge but, the check never showed. 15 phone calls later, nothing. The dealer was supposed to get me plates but did not get them before the temp registration ran out. After numerous calls and emails they sent another temp plate. Then that one expired and still no plates. Finally after 5 weeks plates arrived but... the registration what for a different vehicle. Can't drive the vehicle w/o a registration. Waiting several for days, still unresolved. The general manger, never returned my calls nor email. Reached out to Audi USA for help. Hoping they can do. Being a 5 time Audi owner doesn't seem to matter.
Outstanding Experience
by 05/30/2017on
Terry Axel is a first-class professional and was a pleasure to deal with. He is very responsive to email and extremely accommodating regarding my schedule. He made the lease process extremely easy and convenient for me. I couldn't be happier with Terry and my overall experience at Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus. I will certainly refer my friends and family to Terry in the future and I look forward to doing business with Terry again in the future. Tal Vander in the finance office was also very helpful, professional, and very easy to work with.
Most [non-permissible content removed] Audi Dealership in Town
by 08/07/2016on
Jack Daniels Audi Paramus Dealership is the worse dealership in town. It is run by [non-permissible content removed] GM Solomon Faizi. He tried to rip me off on my trade in, gave me a low blow and then increase 2K in couple of hours, playing the game. Thats a Rip Off playing with the customers mind. He runs the dealership like BRONX Mom and Pop Dealership, Do not take my word for it, just scroll through other reviews and see it yourself. I would strongly recommend not to buy from this dealership. How a GM of a dealership be rude, refuse to take deposit on a car, Rips off customer and then Lies in the face that customer is abusive. Unfortunately I liked a car there, I met two gentlemen there Maurice and Emani, however, soon i had to deal with this Guy, whole thing was over. I expected this dealership to be like BMW, Land-rover, Jaguar dealership where they treat customers like they are Gods. I was so surprised to experience how bad this dealership is. I am trying to convey the message that this is buying experience, God Forbid, if i have to go there for service. DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easiest car buying experience ever
by 08/03/2016on
Buying an Audi from Jack Daniels Audi Paramus was one of the easiest and most pleasant car buying experiences I have ever had. There was absolutely no haggling and negotiating and through the entire sales process I felt that Tal was completely transparent and open to any and all requests. Fantastic staff and experience from start to finish. What are you waiting for? Get your Audi at Jack Daniels Audi Paramus today!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Audi Buying Experience!!!
by 07/10/2016on
Very happy and satisfied with my experience at Jack Daniel's Audi. Solomon Faizi and Joseph Sinatra are one of the best sales guys i have worked with in the past few years. Extremely happy with the vehicle and a great deal these guys were able to put together after a rigorous back and forth on the lease numbers and various car models. Really impressed with the customer service ,vehicle knowledge and industry experience . Keep up the great work gentlemen and good luck!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jack Daniels in Paramus - Highly recommended
by 04/01/2016on
I highly recommend working with Tal Vander. Bought my 2nd Audi A4 with him. He got me a superb deal on my 2012 trade in and new purchase price on my 2017. Great hassle free customer service from everyone. They even got a rock bottom finance rate. Will definitely go back when I need a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the car but it has issues
by 02/07/2016on
I love my new Audi A4 but unfortunately 1 month into leasing the brand new car my check engine light came on. To say the least I am very disappointed. Although they say the issue is no big deal it currently has NO FIX but should have one soon. The most frustrating part is that they try to down play the entire thing. The car is a month old there should be no reason I have to take time off of work to take it to get serviced already. I called my sales associate he basically BSed me and apologized but in the end this dealership sold me a FAULTY car and has not taken any responsibility. I say buy an Audi just not from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A+++ experience at Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus
by 08/21/2015on
I recently (August 2015) leased a new Audi Q5 from Jack Daniels Paramus. I actually used Dealrater.com to do research on what sales person I wanted to work with. After much research I reached out to Tal Vander in sales. At my appointment the next day, Tal explained so many features about Audi as a company, as a car, as a service team and many safety bells and whistles on the audi that I didn't know about--he knew his product from A to Z. Beyond product knowledge, Tal really took the time to ask questions about what I wanted in a car and what was important to me. On our test drive he stopped in to the service building to introduce me to the gang which I thought was an added touch. The Audi Q5 drove like a dream. Tal found the model version and color I wanted and made sure I was happy and satisfied throughout the experience, including with the price. His follow up was timely and professional for my car to be delivered. Met with Arthur to go over every feature- he knows his stuff and is very patient especially with all the new technology. Met with Adam in finance which was the most painless, easy signing process ever. This is my first Audi and it will not be my last because of Tal, Arthur and Adam. If you want a pleasant and stress-free car buying experience, Tal Vander is your guy. Thanks to Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Treatment From a 5 Star Dealership!
by 06/01/2015on
WOW! What an amazing experience I had dealing with the folks at Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus, NJ. After several frustrating weeks dealing with numerous dealers in 3 different states both in person and online I was referred to Solomon Faizi, the general manager of Jack Daniels Audi. A little bit of a backstory is in order here. A while back, my wife and I were in the market for a new vehicle. After doing extensive research we decided that we should look into the 2016 Audi A6. It seemed to be the perfect car to suit our current needs. The problem was that I wanted the car configured in a very specific way BUT we didn't have the luxury of waiting the 10-12 weeks on a custom build. To make a long story somewhat short, we visited one particular Audi dealership in Connecticut. There we had the opportunity to test drive the A6 and go over all of the features. It was at that point that we knew that the A6 was the car for us. So after giving the salesman in CT my specifics on the car, I was quite surprised when he found an exact match for me. This is when the games began. The "friendly" salesman all of a sudden got elusive and didn't want to tell us where the car was located being that it wasn't in HIS inventory. Okay fine, we still interested in obtaining the car and were ready to negotiate a deal right then and there. Now it was time to talk business and this is where he started playing the numbers game and things started to deteriorate. None of what he was saying was making any sense and it was obvious that he was being evasive in his answers in order to get us to overpay. We ended up walking out of there without coming to terms and no closer to getting the car. The same scenario would play itself out in the following weeks in one way or another time after time. We became frustrated and disappointed. It seemed that everyone in the car selling business that we had come in contact with only wanted to lie to us and rip us off. That is until we were referred to Solomon Faizi, the General Manager of Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus NJ. From the very first phone conversation, Solomon put me and my wife at ease and assured us that he would do everything in his power to help us get the car we were looking for (2016 Audi A6). In speaking with Solomon he makes you feel like you are talking to an old friend as opposed to the manager of a large auto dealership. The man is overly polite and has a way about his tone that just puts you at ease. There is a sincerity in his voice that is both soothing and reassuring. Another attribute about Solomon is that he came across as being honest and truthful. He explained to us a few things about the car buying game from a dealer's point of view. Information that no other dealerships were willing to share but it helped us to understand the process a bit better. More importantly, it served to foster a solid foundation of trust and transparency. You get the overwhelming sense when talking to Solomon that he isn't out to BS you and that he's not trying to take advantage of you. So after that initial conversation, he made good on his promise and ended up locating and securing the car we were looking for in short order. Not only that but he arranged for it to be transported from the out of state dealership where it was located and had it brought to his dealership and held it for us. We scheduled an appointment for this past Friday (05/29/15) to take delivery of the car. In the meantime, the staff at Jack Daniels Audi was in regular contact with us. In particular Terence Taggart (Finance Director) and Joseph Sinatra (Brand Specialist) were instrumental in making sure that we had everything in order. They were very patient in answering any and all of our questions and were always available to address any concerns that we had. They went above and beyond to ensure that come delivery day, we had a smooth and seamless transaction. Smooth and seamless is an understatement. We got to the dealership that Friday and these guys rolled out the proverbial red carpet. The second we parked our car in their lot, we were met and greeted by Joseph Sinatra. Without ever having met him before, he knew who I was. He greeted me by name, welcomed us in a warm and friendly manner and proceeded to introduce us to Terence Taggart. Terence was just as polite and squared away. He had everything in order and ready to go. So much so that the the paperwork portion of the deal took us no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Everything was thoroughly explained by Terence and we received a folder with copies of all documents. Shorty after, we met up with Joseph Sinatra who was waiting for us. He brought us out to our car and gave us a bumper to bumper, detailed rundown on each and every feature and function of the vehicle. This particular car has a ton of technology in it and Joseph made sure that we understood each and every aspect of our new ride. He further went on to give us his contact information and his cellphone number in the event that we had any questions or issues. He made it clear to us that he was at our disposal and available to us at any time. We finally got to meet the man himself, Solomon Faizi. Again, Solomon was warm, welcoming, courteous and polite. After the deal was finalized, he took the time to speak with us at length. It wasnt anything in particular either, just regular talk. It felt as if we were chatting with a longtime friend and catching up on things. Were grateful that we crossed paths with the staff at Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus. Not only did Solomon and his staff ensure that we had a stress free experience, we also got an amazing deal on an amazing car. Where all the other salesmen that we had dealt with prior either refused to negotiate or tried to rip us off, Solomon gave us a more than fair price on the exact vehicle we wanted. No haggle, no muss, and no fuss. It was clear to us that these guys have a vested interest in making life long customers as opposed to making a quick personal profit. That is exactly what was accomplished. It was decided that day, without a shadow of a doubt, that the next Audi we purchase or lease will be from Jack Daniels Audi. These guys treated us like VIPs when they didnt have to. We didnt purchase the most expensive car on the lot but that didnt matter to them. You get the sense that they genuinely want you to be happy and have a positive experience. It didnt feel like they were putting on a show. Their honesty, integrity and dedication to customer satisfaction is what sets them apart from anybody else. Other car dealerships should take note. Treat people fairly, with respect and integrity and they will keep coming back. If anyone is still reading this not so short story, I apologize for the long winded review but Solomon Faizi, Joseph Sinatra and Terence Taggart deserve this and then some for providing us with such a wonderful experience. Thanks guys, you more than exceeded our expectations. Sincerely, Christian Carrasco
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best!
by 04/19/2015on
This review is long overdue. Bought and serviced my Audi from Jack Daniels Audi Paramus. Excellent follow ups and dedication. The entire team is wonderful. Not the type to generally leave reviews but Jim especially was very helpful. Thank you!
Very Pleased
by 04/16/2015on
Great place to purchase an Audi from. Mannie helped me find the exact convertible I was looking for. Love my car. Thanks a lot! Danny
Great place to buy a car
by 04/01/2015on
This review is for Mannie, he was very helpful from the start to finish. He put me into a mint A5 for a wonderful price. Great patience and knowledge of the Audi brand. Thanks for everything. Greg
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 03/24/2015on
My wife and I came in to purchase a Q5 last week. Jim, our salesman was kind and very helpful. Within a short period of time we were driving off the lot in our Q5. Highly recommend this dealership. Thanks Marvin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales Experience! Thanks James
by 12/12/2014on
I just purchased a Certified Pre-Owned Q5 Audi from Jack Daniels Audi of Paramus. I stopped in yesterday to look at a Q5 andspoke with salesman James Stampfl and Manager Frank Gebbia, who were very attentive, providing product information and pricing. With the help of their finance department, I was qualified to finance. Thanks for all their help. It was a painless experience and a pleasure dealing with James and the other guys at Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away from this dealership!!
by 12/11/2014on
Very unprofessional and rude salesmen. Sales Manager shows rude behavior and attitude. Stay away!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Salesman and car were not available
by 11/07/2014on
Drove 40 miles to the dealership and when I arrived (on time for my appointment), I was told the salesman "stepped out" and will be back in 5-10 minutes. I asked to see the car I was scheduled to test drive, they said it was out in the lot. It was raining, but I went out there and looked - no Q3. I went back into the showroom - then I guy at the desk said, "Oh, it might be on another lot." I asked if he could get someone else to help me and about five minutes later, another salesman told me that the Q3 I was going to test drive was sold and was now in detailing. I said, "So, you're telling me I can't see the car?" and he said, "Well, I'll call and see if I can let you see it while they are working on it." I then said, "But, I am here to test drive the car, and I think you're telling me that I can't actually drive the car." He said, "Well, you can see it." I said, "I don't buy cars I can't test drive. Where's Solomon?" It was now at least 15, maybe 20 minutes passed my appointment time, and he was still MIA. I said, "If the car was sold, I should have been called so that I didn't waste 40 minutes, plus the gas, to drive here in the rain." The response was "Sorry." I have NOT received a call from Solomon, apologizing for his rudeness. Nor surprised. I got the impression that this is business as usual in that place. There are other NJ Audi dealers...I suggest you take your business to one of them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mr. Henry Dukes is truly a professional
by 10/22/2014on
I was provided with excellent service at your dealership from the moment I called. Mr. Henry Dukes is truly a professional who understands his product and especially his client's needs. It is a rarity to have someone actually do what they say they would do. Henry promised he was going to make me a very happy customer and he did exactly that. I initially thought Henry's personalized customer service was an anomaly, and then he introduced me to his manager Frank Gebbia. All I can say is WOW! Frank's professionalism and ability to get to the bottom of the situation quickly exceeded my expectations. The deal went extraordinarily smoothly with both Henry and Frank consistently going out of their way to provide me with top-notch service. They, together with all of the people I interacted with at Jack Daniels, made me feel like family. I hope you appreciate them as much I do. They are very valuable assets to your dealership. Thank you Henry, Frank and team for making this experience a sensational one for me. Sincerely Lo Gina Davis
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best dealer in NJ
by 09/26/2014on
This is the best dealer in New Jersey. I reached out most of Audi dealer and this dealer gave me the best deal. I highly recommend this dealer to everyone who want to purchase Audi!!! BEST EVER!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unprofessionals here
by 09/02/2014on
Long and pathetic story short, I leased what I thought was a "NEW" 2013 Audi Q5, only to find out that the car was in a DOCUMENTED accident on the lot, police report and all. When I contacted Jack Daniels, the very professional GM, Soloman F did not attempt to fix this, but rather had the excuse that he was not the GM at the time so he couldn't say why I was given a car that had an accident on its VIN number. Apparently no one can explain why I was given the car, Their company slogan about caring for their customers is complete BS! I have reached out to everyone at JDA about just giving my lease back and walking away, but I continue to be ignored. You're better off going to Millburn Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
knowledgeable and fair
by 03/10/2014on
Terry was very knowledgeable and helpful...trade in and price of the Audi was competitive...very professional in all respect...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Audi Showroom and Dealership!
by 10/24/2013on
I've been wanting an A8 for a while. I never really jumped at it because I was too busy with work and I had about 3 months left on my S550 lease. I'm not too happy with the redesign so I decided to stop by Jack Daniels Audi. This is a very professional staff from my Salesman to the Manager to the finance guy. I like their presentation and their honesty and integrity. The entire was seamless and hasslefree.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
