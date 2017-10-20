5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WOW! What an amazing experience I had dealing with the folks at Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus, NJ. After several frustrating weeks dealing with numerous dealers in 3 different states both in person and online I was referred to Solomon Faizi, the general manager of Jack Daniels Audi. A little bit of a backstory is in order here. A while back, my wife and I were in the market for a new vehicle. After doing extensive research we decided that we should look into the 2016 Audi A6. It seemed to be the perfect car to suit our current needs. The problem was that I wanted the car configured in a very specific way BUT we didn't have the luxury of waiting the 10-12 weeks on a custom build. To make a long story somewhat short, we visited one particular Audi dealership in Connecticut. There we had the opportunity to test drive the A6 and go over all of the features. It was at that point that we knew that the A6 was the car for us. So after giving the salesman in CT my specifics on the car, I was quite surprised when he found an exact match for me. This is when the games began. The "friendly" salesman all of a sudden got elusive and didn't want to tell us where the car was located being that it wasn't in HIS inventory. Okay fine, we still interested in obtaining the car and were ready to negotiate a deal right then and there. Now it was time to talk business and this is where he started playing the numbers game and things started to deteriorate. None of what he was saying was making any sense and it was obvious that he was being evasive in his answers in order to get us to overpay. We ended up walking out of there without coming to terms and no closer to getting the car. The same scenario would play itself out in the following weeks in one way or another time after time. We became frustrated and disappointed. It seemed that everyone in the car selling business that we had come in contact with only wanted to lie to us and rip us off. That is until we were referred to Solomon Faizi, the General Manager of Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus NJ. From the very first phone conversation, Solomon put me and my wife at ease and assured us that he would do everything in his power to help us get the car we were looking for (2016 Audi A6). In speaking with Solomon he makes you feel like you are talking to an old friend as opposed to the manager of a large auto dealership. The man is overly polite and has a way about his tone that just puts you at ease. There is a sincerity in his voice that is both soothing and reassuring. Another attribute about Solomon is that he came across as being honest and truthful. He explained to us a few things about the car buying game from a dealer's point of view. Information that no other dealerships were willing to share but it helped us to understand the process a bit better. More importantly, it served to foster a solid foundation of trust and transparency. You get the overwhelming sense when talking to Solomon that he isn't out to BS you and that he's not trying to take advantage of you. So after that initial conversation, he made good on his promise and ended up locating and securing the car we were looking for in short order. Not only that but he arranged for it to be transported from the out of state dealership where it was located and had it brought to his dealership and held it for us. We scheduled an appointment for this past Friday (05/29/15) to take delivery of the car. In the meantime, the staff at Jack Daniels Audi was in regular contact with us. In particular Terence Taggart (Finance Director) and Joseph Sinatra (Brand Specialist) were instrumental in making sure that we had everything in order. They were very patient in answering any and all of our questions and were always available to address any concerns that we had. They went above and beyond to ensure that come delivery day, we had a smooth and seamless transaction. Smooth and seamless is an understatement. We got to the dealership that Friday and these guys rolled out the proverbial red carpet. The second we parked our car in their lot, we were met and greeted by Joseph Sinatra. Without ever having met him before, he knew who I was. He greeted me by name, welcomed us in a warm and friendly manner and proceeded to introduce us to Terence Taggart. Terence was just as polite and squared away. He had everything in order and ready to go. So much so that the the paperwork portion of the deal took us no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Everything was thoroughly explained by Terence and we received a folder with copies of all documents. Shorty after, we met up with Joseph Sinatra who was waiting for us. He brought us out to our car and gave us a bumper to bumper, detailed rundown on each and every feature and function of the vehicle. This particular car has a ton of technology in it and Joseph made sure that we understood each and every aspect of our new ride. He further went on to give us his contact information and his cellphone number in the event that we had any questions or issues. He made it clear to us that he was at our disposal and available to us at any time. We finally got to meet the man himself, Solomon Faizi. Again, Solomon was warm, welcoming, courteous and polite. After the deal was finalized, he took the time to speak with us at length. It wasnt anything in particular either, just regular talk. It felt as if we were chatting with a longtime friend and catching up on things. Were grateful that we crossed paths with the staff at Jack Daniels Audi in Paramus. Not only did Solomon and his staff ensure that we had a stress free experience, we also got an amazing deal on an amazing car. Where all the other salesmen that we had dealt with prior either refused to negotiate or tried to rip us off, Solomon gave us a more than fair price on the exact vehicle we wanted. No haggle, no muss, and no fuss. It was clear to us that these guys have a vested interest in making life long customers as opposed to making a quick personal profit. That is exactly what was accomplished. It was decided that day, without a shadow of a doubt, that the next Audi we purchase or lease will be from Jack Daniels Audi. These guys treated us like VIPs when they didnt have to. We didnt purchase the most expensive car on the lot but that didnt matter to them. You get the sense that they genuinely want you to be happy and have a positive experience. It didnt feel like they were putting on a show. Their honesty, integrity and dedication to customer satisfaction is what sets them apart from anybody else. Other car dealerships should take note. Treat people fairly, with respect and integrity and they will keep coming back. If anyone is still reading this not so short story, I apologize for the long winded review but Solomon Faizi, Joseph Sinatra and Terence Taggart deserve this and then some for providing us with such a wonderful experience. Thanks guys, you more than exceeded our expectations. Sincerely, Christian Carrasco Read more