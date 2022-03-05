DCH Academy Honda
Customer Reviews of DCH Academy Honda
Highly recommend!
by 05/03/2022on
I had a very positive and stress free experience at DCH Honda. Everyone was friendly, knowledgeable and accommodating. I’m very happy with the lease of my car. I highly recommend this dealership!
Don’t waste your time here! They don’t care about customers!
by 09/18/2021on
This is a horrible dealership! What a waste of time. They are remodeling lot is a mess. No where to park. Horrible customer service. Music blasting in a small cramped show room. If you could call it that. Called ahead of time to see a specific car. Told us to come in, so we did. Car is still for sales but not on the lot. Ok, asked about another car. They are going to pull it around for us to see. First they couldn’t find the keys and then the car won’t start. Ok but don’t make us wait 30 min while you all stand around and talk to each other. We can go walk and see it. Worst experience and our sales person Amber Rose didn’t even care. Don’t waste your time here. To many other quality dealerships out there.
Better off buying at a no name dealership.
by 06/11/2021on
I went to look at a car at the dealership that I found on Edmunds.com. The advertisement suid it was 12,500 which was a fairly good price. We went to look at it and were originally given a price with all of the add-ons of almost $20,000. After it was all said and done we had to pay for $250 4 nitrogen filled tires an additional $600 fee for covid and window etching anti-theft which they didn't do and when I tried to call them to get it figured out they didn't return my phone calls. Additionally from the price on the website to what they charge they actually marked up the price and it included the taxes but it also included more money than what they were asking for the car unfortunately I'm no math wizard so I didn't figure it out immediately and by the time they gave me my paperwork that they forgot to give me initially the website ads were all taken down. Save yourself some aggravation I won't even go into the attempt at fixing the air conditioner and having it last long enough for me to get it home and because I bought the car as is out and it was overcharged just so it would last long enough for somebody to use it to buy it. I don't even recall buying from a roadside do name dealer and having them pull something like that.Avoid!
Bought a cr-v
by 05/03/2021on
Daurin was our sales rep, good experience,very friendly,informative
Great customer service
by 04/23/2021on
Nothing to complain, great customer service, and at the end I was able to get the car I wanted, on the color I wanted, which took my sales guy to go beyond what I thought was possible. He picked up my car at their other dealership!!! A+++ all across the board!
New Lease
by 10/20/2020on
I leased a 2017 Honda Accord from another dealership which, I had a history with. That said, when my lease was up and I was interested in a new 2020 Accord, I was treated with indifference. That led me to search for a new Accord on Edmunds.com. Within no time, there were several dealers vying for my business. DCH Academy Honda in Old Bridge gave me a great deal. They made the transaction quick and easy. I want to thank my sales rep, Christian for his professionalism. For certain, I will be visiting this dealership again!
Thank you DCH!
by 09/30/2020on
The end of lease was approaching on my 2017 Honda Civic, that I love dearly. I knew I wanted to lease to own, so when Megan B. reached out to me I knew exactly what I wanted. She got to work right away on making my end of lease purchase happen. The process was painless and Megan made me feel like I was a top priority. When I went in yesterday to finalize my paperwork, Marcus S. greeted me with a smile (Mask on). He worked with me to ensure all the paperwork was in order and that my time there was welcoming. He walked me through all the information throughly and even had a loan calculator on him to get me rates after I determined what warranties I wanted. Then it was time to meet the financing manager who had worked with Megan to ensure I was able to get an aggressive rate. Ashraf S. had a welcoming demeanor that left me with a good feeling from the get go. He walked me through the final portion of the purchase. It was simple and easy to understand which made the whole process stress free. I couldn’t ask for better service from a business manager. The whole team, Megan B., Marcus S., and Ashraf S. gave me top notch service. They are the reason why I will continue to give my business to DCH Academy Honda in Old Bridge. They exceeded my expectations and I highly recommend you see them.
Thank you Enrique
by 05/31/2020on
Enrique Castaneta is a great salesman and very knowledgeable about honda cars i am leasing my cars from Enrique and every time Is easygoing and definitely I recommend to anyone who is looking for a car to Enrique
"Best deal got ever in a month car search in the market"
by 01/28/2020on
"Best deal got ever in the 1 month car search in the market". I live in south NJ and inquired almost most honda dealers for the pricing but some how I left this dealership in my search. Finally lucky day had arrived where I reached for their internet price and surprise to see their best price even without negotiation. "Wow" drove the car over 90 miles and finished the deal on the same day (2 days back). Busy dealership but have dedicated sales person and finishes the purchase max in 5 hours (from test drive of new car, old car trade-in valuation, negotiation for trade-in, final price, loan process and approval and delivery). They more more inventory definitely everyone will be satisfied with the price, model and color of the car one expects. Look forward to refer more friends.
2016 Honda Accord Sport - Love it!
by 08/14/2019on
Daviti Pilishvili was awesome! Very knowledgeable about the vehicles we requested to see. Daviti also made first time car buying for my son educational and fun. Extremely helpful even after the purchase. This was my family’s second Honda purchase from this dealership within 2 years. When my daughter is ready, I will be returning for a third purchase.
Great service!
by 06/30/2019on
My salesman Mina was extremely helpful in finding the right car for me. I was soo happy I found the car I wanted in the right color. I love my new car and will be sure to send all my friends to Mina.
Great Service
by 06/22/2019on
I worked with Khalil at DCH Honda and he was extremely knowledgeable and helpful and assisted me with finding great deal for a lease.
Great service
by 06/06/2019on
Thank you Enrique for all your help, the whole process was easy and simple, I did have great experience. I love my car and definitely I will recommend all my friends and family. Highly recommended..
great salesman
by 06/01/2019on
I had been looking. For a new Odyssey and compared a few diiferents dealerships, My Salesman at DCH academy made the difference for me, he is truly professional an extremely knowledgeable if you looking for am car ask for Enrique Castaneta, highly recommended.
Great experience
by 05/13/2019on
Every one at the dealer were great, my salesman Enrique was very patient listened to my needs and help me to get the right car, I love my car, I highly recommended Enrique if any body is looking for a car
THE only place to buy your Honda
by 05/01/2019on
don't make a mistake by not going to DCH Academy Honda -- this is THE only place to buy your Honda. Ask for Khalil Quraishi & you are guaranteed to get the best service and the best deal possible. Trust me!
Great Dealer
by 04/08/2019on
I want to thank Enrique Castaneta for all his help he is very patient and dedicated with lot of knowledge he explained about all the technology on the car. Highly recommende
Bad experience
by 04/05/2019on
Bought a used Chevy Malibu from here about a month ago. Buying experience was ok but took longer than it probably should have given it was a cash purchase. As I pulled out of the parking lot I noticed the gas tank wasn't full and oil life was at 32% which I would normally expect to be done as a courtesy but not the end of the world. I called last week to check on the status of my title, tags and registration and was told it wasn't in yet and then left a message for my salesman Bryan. Since I still hadn't heard anything from Bryan and given it's 4 weeks from purchase and my temporary registration is expiring I called again to find out it still wasn't in. I received a call back from Peter to be told there was a "title issue" that needed to be resolved which is why there had been a delay. No reason given for why they would sell a used car that they didn't have a clear title on, or why after 4 weeks nobody had bothered to call me to let me know there was a delay. Now I'm being told I have to drive 90 minutes back to the dealership for the new temporary tags and registration while they try to figure out what is going on, apparently sending it to me overnight is not an option. So glad they charge the extra $300 processing fee!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy Honda Days
by 03/31/2019on
My salesman Mina Suryil was such a pleasure to deal with... I have been comparing the price with several dealers and came to DCH to see the other details. I loved the car and the pricing was straight forward. Also, Mina's friend Sanjay and manager Brian were also wonderful. Buying a car was so easy this time around, I would highly recommend DCH to anyone.
Best Honda dealership in New Jersey!!
by 03/31/2019on
Finally got my 2019 Honda Civic.I want to thank to Agustin, Anthony and everyone else at the dealership. these guys are truly helped me getting approved! love my car!! A phenomenal experience. go see my guys at DCH Academy best deals in town!!
Enrique great salesman
by 03/28/2019on
After shopping around a few dealers I went to Dch Academy Honda and I was great by Enrique He give us the price what we were looking and show us all the options and very detailed on all the future about the car . Thank you Enrique Highly recommend
