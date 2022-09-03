1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DCH FORD IN EATONTOWN!! They are [non-permissible content removed]! They Tell you what you want to hear and then say “we’ll you signed the as is waiver”! We were told the Ford F-150 we purchased went through the 170 point check to insure there was nothing wrong with it. The moment we drove off the lot and came home we noticed NOTHING WAS DONE TO IT! It was not in any way serviced before we purchased it! When I called the very next day they acted all surprised. We did bring it back to get properly serviced but there was still an issue with the steering. Matt drove it with us in it and stated that there was a problem but then blamed it on the large tires. I spoke directly with the service department who advised me they told Matt it has an issue with the steering. It was not until i pressed the issue did it get fixed but they all acted like they were doing us a favor! Sorry, that’s on them! They shift the blame from one person to the next and keep repeating the same line, “you signed the as is waiver”! The radiator fluid is still brown , the oil dip stick is rusted and broken and the radio is still an issue! That should of been fixed during the 170 point check!!! If I would of know this is how they do business I would of brought the truck back the next day and canceled the deal! Bernard also stated the key was a regular “old school” key that we can get cut anywhere to make a copy as the truck only came with 1 and guess what?? That was a lie! It has a chip in it so that’ll cost us at least $100. The place had no ac, we sat there sweating and quite uncomfortable! It’s very dirty and everyone we have dealt with is beyond unprofessional! We will be actively telling everyone we can about our experience and in all social media sites as well. Read more