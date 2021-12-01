1.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Unfortunately, my experience at BMW of Bloomfield was very negative. When I asked about buying and trading in a car that I owned for one of theirs I was quickly brushed off and told that it was too much money to accomplish (implying that I didn't have the necessary capital to do so), even though the car that I owned had a higher retail price than the one I was interested in getting from the BMW of Bloomfield. They also told me that me that the people that make my car were going out of business and would be giving cars away very soon. I was also in the process of assisting my nephew get a car and wasn't fully satisfied with their customer service. When the salesman was quoting me prices of other bmw's and how they compare to theirs, he gave me the a rude ultimatum of if I'm not happy with their prices, I should indeed proceed to another dealership. I don't need to be told that I have the option of going to another dealership, and I took that as very inappropriate. Not to mention that the salesman whom I had the appointment with wasn't available at the time. Needless to say, I never ended up purchasing a car from there. In my opinion, they should really evaluate how they treat customers as I am sure I'm not the only one who this has occured to. Read more