No customer service / value or adhere to brand standards stay away
by 01/12/2021on
This dealership does not adhere to brand values nor care about a customer when issues arrive and to my belief are in breach. The culture from top down GM and of a parent company is unacceptable. Purchased a car in Nov of 2020 and the deal was miss handled ever which way including legal retaliation to my belief will be handled in court now. The GM has chosen not to work for an amicable resolution but enables to my belief ,this culture and invites lawsuits to occur against their public company instead of amicable resolutions. Poor service poor communication and they have received a 0 on bmw customer satisfaction survey. I would stay clear of this dealership to my belief shall you not want a headache and possible unethical business practices to my belief , if you want to feel some brand value of a customer relationship moving forward, stay clear. Very sad and poor management culture for customers last.
Thanks to Client Advisor Steeve Eveillard from BMW of Bloomfield
by 12/17/2020on
Great thanks to good person and excellent specialist Client Advisor Steeve Eveillard from BMW of Bloomfield for excellent service with my Lincoln MKX.Sure I can refer him to my friends.Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.Best regards Mykhaylo Yurkevych
My Saturday
by 03/31/2018on
I have to say I am very disappointed with the service I just received leaving BMW of Bloomfield. I was told that I would be scheduled with a manager and I did not. While the sales representative I had was very friendly, he did not help the car buying experience. He seriously low- balled the value of my truck and attempted to play on my intelligence. I will not recommend this dealership or even BMW to a friend or foe. Total waste of my Saturday
Excellent sales experience
by 01/07/2017on
I had the pleasure of working with both Ron and Amy at this dealership to get my new BMW 4 series. Both were attentive, not at all pushy (truthfully the car speaks for itself), and efficient in getting me the best deal possible for a same day sale. The dealership also paid off the remaining payments on my Acura. Looking forward to a long-term relationship with BMW of Bloomfield.
Great Service...
by 09/29/2016on
I had the pleasure of having Bill Hamilton as my salesman and it was an easy process. From the moment I walked in, the dealership staff were friendly and went out of their way to have me work with someone that could help me. Bill was honest, attentive and went out of his way to help me get into the car of my choice. After a few days success! Thank you!
Great Service
by 09/27/2016on
Had the pleasure of working with Bill Hamilton last month. He was straight forward and made the process super easy.
New car purchase
by 10/10/2012on
I visited two other BMW dealerships in NJ before coming here. After a longer than expected wait, I was introduced to a friendly salesman. We took a test drive and since I had to order my car online, I was honest with them and said this will come down to price because any dealership can order online. I was well prepared with invoice prices and true market value prices so i threw a number at them. they counteroffered but I have to say, I was impressed by their price. I counteroffered one more time and after the salesman talked to his boss, we had a deal. My car wont be in for another 4-6 weeks so I wont have details of how that goes until then. But i was satisfied with my experience here and thought their price was very fair.
Fabulous sales team at BMW of Bloomfield - Thank you!
by 11/12/2009on
I just want to thank EVERYONE at BMW of Bloomfield for helping me get into my dream car - a white Certified Pre-owned BMW X3 with beige interior! Not only did they have a few X3s to choose from, the customer service was OUTSTANDING! I felt comfortable with my purchase and everyone there went OUT OF THEIR WAY to help me and make me feel important. I had spoken to a few other dealerships in the area prior to visiting Bloomfield and was given attitude and made to feel like they didn't care if they got my business or not. "Mo", Mohamed, and Victor were some of the nicest down to earth car salesmen I've ever met. I went to them with an offer, and they made it happen!!!! I was truly surprised and impressed with the way I was treated there and I would encourage everyone I know to go to BMW of Bloomfield!
Fully Satisfied
by 10/28/2009on
We had a deal with another dealer for a car on the delivery boat. When we went to close the deal additional money was added. We refused to pay. This dealer accepted the exact deal that we had with the initial dealer. He also arranged a trade with the first dealer who had first locked up the car for a supposed other customer. We got the car at the exact price we wanted. Five stars all around.
Professional, courteous, responsive, & competitive - what more can you ask?
by 09/05/2008on
Just leased 2 vehicles from this dealership. At the end of the month and at the end of an aggressive lease program, when all dealers are scrambling to close the last few sales, BMW of Bloomfield was still able to return phone calls (imagine that!) and get a car from another dealership. Funny thing is that the dealer who actually had the car I wanted (color, options) did not return my phone calls... Everyone from the sales person/client advisor, to the sales manager, to the finance manager was pleasant and professional. This is the type of establishment you like to do business with and wouldn't mind spending a couple extra bucks. BUT guess what - on top of everything, they had the best price!!! Shop around, then call Helen...
Very Unhelpful
by 08/02/2008on
Unfortunately, my experience at BMW of Bloomfield was very negative. When I asked about buying and trading in a car that I owned for one of theirs I was quickly brushed off and told that it was too much money to accomplish (implying that I didn't have the necessary capital to do so), even though the car that I owned had a higher retail price than the one I was interested in getting from the BMW of Bloomfield. They also told me that me that the people that make my car were going out of business and would be giving cars away very soon. I was also in the process of assisting my nephew get a car and wasn't fully satisfied with their customer service. When the salesman was quoting me prices of other bmw's and how they compare to theirs, he gave me the a rude ultimatum of if I'm not happy with their prices, I should indeed proceed to another dealership. I don't need to be told that I have the option of going to another dealership, and I took that as very inappropriate. Not to mention that the salesman whom I had the appointment with wasn't available at the time. Needless to say, I never ended up purchasing a car from there. In my opinion, they should really evaluate how they treat customers as I am sure I'm not the only one who this has occured to.
Unresponsive and untrustworthy
by 03/05/2008on
I agree with the previous poster that they are untrained and untrustworthy. I am realistic and fully understand that the sales staff is trying to make a sale. However, the concern is where they draw the line between outright lying and reasonable euphemisms. In addition, I really do not believe I am asking for too much when I expect a timely reply (within 4 business days) from my sales person. I did eventually lease a 3 series from them, but I definitely will not do business with them again.
Unhappy experience buying a 5-series.
by 10/17/2007on
We tried to purchase a car at BMW of Bloomfield, and found the sales staff to be untrained, untrustworthy, and not satisfactory in any way. We had an appointment, confirmed the day before and the day of, with the general manager to teach us how to use the i-drive, and he was nowhere to be found when we arrived on time. We had had to make this appointment because our salesperson had no idea how to work the i-drive. In addition, the back seat of the car had a tear in it, which wasn't there when we made an offer on the car! They first tried to get us to agree to a "repair", which in researching, we found was an inadequate offer, and then when we expressed some qualms about the repair, they offered to replace the seat. It just became a litany of problems with the sales department, and we finally walked away. Buying a $50,000 car should be a fun and enjoyable experience, not one filled with false promises, missed appointments and poor service. If we can't trust them on the front end, how can we trust them during our time owning the car?
Best Service
by 08/10/2007on
I have owned 2 Hondas, 2 BMWs in the past 12 years, and I have serviced these cars in 3 Honda dealerships and 2 BMW dealerships. I also have accompanied my friends to their car service experiences (Toyota, Mercedes, Lexus, Porsches). Essex BMW is by far the best. My first experience was when I was trying to get a service history of a used car I was about to buy. Even though I was not an existing customer, they helped me print out the service history, explained all records in great detail and honestly. Afterwards, I decided to use their service when I needed to service the car. The whole experience ranging from booking an appointment, the quality of service, promptness of service are all top notch. I never felt any pressure to buy the products that they offered and they were very nice in explaining every single detail and answering every single questions I asked. I would highly recommend this dealership to anybody.
