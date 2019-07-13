Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Henderson all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (66)



ARichards 07/13/2019
Trent did an amazing job to make my purchase seamless and enjoyable. He is professional, valued my time and listened to my needs. He has raised the bar for my car buying experience!
sales Rating

Sharon Finn 08/13/2020
Will Bane is an excellent service associate, he ensures all of my needs are met in a timely fashion. I am always a satisfied customer.
service Rating Great Service Again & Again

Mary Wilhite 08/13/2020
Thank you to Mercedes. Our Service advisor Eric picked up our car and sent us a loner. This was so helpful and kind as we are seniors with health problems and very cautious in light of the corona virus.
service Rating

Vanessa and James McCall 08/06/2020
Excellent service in a timely manner.
service Rating

Shirl Brown 08/01/2020
I called to get an appointment because my check engine light was on I was answered in less than a day I came in with in three days I was given exceptional service. I was very impressed. My service technician Will Bane was exceptional upon return my car was fully washed and clean. Love it
service Rating
Emilio the service man was very pleasant to deal with and knowledgeable in all aspects of the job
service Rating
MY battery was dead... I made a call to my service adv. Spencer Kaplan, and within moments He had the emergency service call handled and in- motion. Jenna the service. Tech arrived and within 15 min the battery replaced! Amazing efficiency, coordination, and execution to get me back driving immediately.
service Rating

Steven Beckstead 07/22/2020
Fast dependable honest service. Love the dealership
service Rating
Our service consultant was friendly, thorough and accommodating.
service Rating
The service department always does a fabulous job when i bring my car in for work. The service manager, Spencer Kaplan and service advisor, Will Bane are exceptional. Thank you guys!!
service Rating
My car was examined and cared for promptly. No fuss or issues. All service completed beautifully and on time.
service Rating
I am very confident on the service I get from this dealership. They do offer an excellent service and courteous employees. I will come back again and recommend this dealership to my friends.
service Rating

With Appreciation 06/26/2020
From appointment to fully handle service and repair issues, the experience was seamless
service Rating
Service was done quickly and efficiently t
service Rating

Linda Saenz 06/17/2020
Thank you so much as always for your continued support Will Bane and all staff. I continue to receive perfection.
service Rating Always the best service from Eric Rudd
I always have my clients,friends and staff use Eric Rudd.
He is organized, professional and efficient when caring for all our warranty and recall needs.
service Rating
As always Dennis R does a Great Job. Chad Was outstanding as well. Only downfall is that til this day our car still hasn't received the software update which is going on a year now. Sadly, I cannot standby the type of service in the electronics side. Service side did their part and does a great job as always
service Rating

APL Express LLC 06/05/2020
Dave, Sprinter service manager was very very helpful throughout the whole process. Thank you
service Rating

Sidney Lawrence Ennis 05/27/2020
Will Bane was personable and pleasant.
service Rating
Check in was perfect ! Great timing on the shuttle service and the turn around time on car being ready was fantastic !
service Rating
Chad was very prompt and helpful. The turnaround was great.
service Rating
The staff was very friendly and helpful in taking care of my repair.
service Rating
