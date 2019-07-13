Mercedes-Benz of Henderson

Mercedes-Benz of Henderson

925 Auto Show Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Henderson

4.9
Overall Rating
(66)
Recommend: Yes (66) No (0)
sales Rating

Easiest car buying ever!

by ARichards on 07/13/2019

Trent did an amazing job to make my purchase seamless and enjoyable. He is professional, valued my time and listened to my needs. He has raised the bar for my car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

170 Reviews
service Rating

Great Service Again & Again

by Sharon Finn on 08/13/2020

Will Bane is an excellent service associate, he ensures all of my needs are met in a timely fashion. I am always a satisfied customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

owner

by Mary Wilhite on 08/13/2020

Thank you to Mercedes. Our Service advisor Eric picked up our car and sent us a loner. This was so helpful and kind as we are seniors with health problems and very cautious in light of the corona virus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service B

by Vanessa and James McCall on 08/06/2020

Excellent service in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Auto service

by Shirl Brown on 08/01/2020

I called to get an appointment because my check engine light was on I was answered in less than a day I came in with in three days I was given exceptional service. I was very impressed. My service technician Will Bane was exceptional upon return my car was fully washed and clean. Love it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Tina on 07/26/2020

Emilio the service man was very pleasant to deal with and knowledgeable in all aspects of the job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

dead battery

by will on 07/25/2020

MY battery was dead... I made a call to my service adv. Spencer Kaplan, and within moments He had the emergency service call handled and in- motion. Jenna the service. Tech arrived and within 15 min the battery replaced! Amazing efficiency, coordination, and execution to get me back driving immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best of Best

by Steven Beckstead on 07/22/2020

Fast dependable honest service. Love the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Pleasant experience

by Rick M on 07/08/2020

Our service consultant was friendly, thorough and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

SERVICE REVIEW

by DIANE on 07/06/2020

The service department always does a fabulous job when i bring my car in for work. The service manager, Spencer Kaplan and service advisor, Will Bane are exceptional. Thank you guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by MJB on 07/03/2020

My car was examined and cared for promptly. No fuss or issues. All service completed beautifully and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Whydnan on 06/27/2020

I am very confident on the service I get from this dealership. They do offer an excellent service and courteous employees. I will come back again and recommend this dealership to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful Service

by With Appreciation on 06/26/2020

From appointment to fully handle service and repair issues, the experience was seamless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Fortino on 06/18/2020

Service was done quickly and efficiently t

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Will Bane

by Linda Saenz on 06/17/2020

Thank you so much as always for your continued support Will Bane and all staff. I continue to receive perfection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always the best service from Eric Rudd

by GOD on 06/11/2020

I always have my clients,friends and staff use Eric Rudd. He is organized, professional and efficient when caring for all our warranty and recall needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Redemption

by Jonaz on 06/09/2020

As always Dennis R does a Great Job. Chad Was outstanding as well. Only downfall is that til this day our car still hasn't received the software update which is going on a year now. Sadly, I cannot standby the type of service in the electronics side. Service side did their part and does a great job as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sprinter recall repairs

by APL Express LLC on 06/05/2020

Dave, Sprinter service manager was very very helpful throughout the whole process. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by Sidney Lawrence Ennis on 05/27/2020

Will Bane was personable and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Lourdes on 05/16/2020

Check in was perfect ! Great timing on the shuttle service and the turn around time on car being ready was fantastic !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great, swift service

by Emery on 05/15/2020

Chad was very prompt and helpful. The turnaround was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

repair

by Ryan on 04/25/2020

The staff was very friendly and helpful in taking care of my repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
108 cars in stock
0 new65 used43 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|3 used|
16 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
0 new|3 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
