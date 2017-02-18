Customer Reviews of Chapman Chrysler Jeep
Deception is their Profession.
by 02/18/2017on
Somehow I ended up with 2 used car salesman when I inquired about a new car online. This is where the nightmare began. Lie after lie from Chuck at the Warm Springs store. He claims to be the Manager of that store. Found out later he is only a salesman.The advertised price went up $4000. Excuse after excuse from Chuck. Then he tells us all the windows were tinted. Found out only 2 of them were. He tells us Nitrogen in the tires...nope. Claims the entire car had a special paint treatment. Nope. I could still see the adhesive from tape from the factory all over the body. Shuffled us from used car lot to new lot over 3 days. I could go on and on but you should get the idea. These people are ruthless. 1 week later after purchase I get 2 notifications that my credit got hard inquiries. I called Chuck and asked why and he just hung up on me. Car has 244 miles and has electrical issues already. Stay clear of this place.
Lemon Sellers
by 06/11/2016on
Short and sweet purchased 2011 Chevy on 05/09/16 for $10500 cash, vehicle needed repair of various parts on 06/09/16 total cost $1800.00. Purchased vehicle as-is, but is it unreasonable to think it would last more than 30 days? I am US Veteran and fought for the rights of Chapman Chrysler Jeep to rip me off. Only in America.
Nothing but Bait and Switch!
by 01/01/2016on
Was trying to find a decent used truck and thought I could trust an established name like Chapman. Wrong! Found the vehicle online at the Internet Price, so I was informed during the negotiation process, jumped $2000 or so because [non-permissible content removed] Corey claimed I had to pay for fixing the car to be able to sell it! Why not add in your employee wages and commission and charge me for that too? He seemed rather proud to try and scam me too. Not surprising I found the car a few blocks away I needed at CarMax and won't be doing business with these guys ever again.
by 08/28/2015on
Lawrence Ennis is the most disrespectful person I have ever met. We scheduled a time to meet at his lot, and first he was an hour and a half late. I was supposed to be working with him, and he pushed me off to a man name James (Jim) Adair. I informed them that I was unable and would not pay more than $350 per month for whatever vehicle we agreed on, and was told that would be fine. I told them I needed a car with 3 rows, since I had three carseats, and was told that wouldnt be a problem either. We came upon a Jeep Commander and a Dodge Journey. I asked to test drive both, and they told me the car that was displayed on the site was not available, but instead had me test drive a similar car. They told me they would work their magic to make sure I had low payments, like I had requested. After the test drive, I sat at the counter for 30 minutes while they worked their magic. James came to me and told me if I traded in my 2003 Ford Expedition and gave them a $1,000 down payment, that my monthly payment would be $220. I agreed, and Lawrence ALSO informed me that my monthly payment would be $220. I agreed to those conditions, signed the paperwork, and went on my way. Three weeks later, I received a phone call from the bank, informing me that my payment was $440 per month, which is NOT what I agreed to. I contact Lawrence immediately, and he informed me that my payments were $440, and the $220 was a bi-weekly payment, which is NOT what he told me the day I got the vehicle. I told him from the very beginning, and repeatedly, that I would not pay that amount of money, especially since I was never told it would be bi-weekly payments, but that it would be MONTHLY. He proceeded to tell me that is how it works with all of his customers, and there are no exceptions. I decided to return the car, and told him I would return when I got off of work to return the car and get my money back. When I got there, and saw that they had no other cars I wanted to consider, Lawrence REFUSED to see me. Instead, he sent another rep down to inform me that I should take the weekend, since it was a Friday, to find a more affordable car, and that he will return everything to me. I went around to other dealerships that day, and found 6 other options that would fit my budget. They required I trade in my Ford, and the down payment would depend on the condition of my trade-in. I work a part-time job as well as a full time job, I do not have the kind of time to tire-kick and shop around for other vehicles. I called James and told him I would keep the car. He told me if I refer people to him, that every person I refer would take $200 off of my car. On August 25, 2015, I called James to inform him I didnt know the air conditioning in the back of the car did not work. He told me I could bring the car in to get it serviced. The appointment was scheduled for august 27th. I told him I would drive the car there on my lunch break, and he told me he would bring me back to work. After standing in the lot, waiting for him to find a car that had enough gas to take me back to work, he told me he would be at my work at 4:30 (when I get off) to pick me up and take me back to retrieve my car. At 4:33 I called him, and he informed me that he was, at that moment, going to have to send someone to get me, because he had a customer. He was fully aware that I had to pick my children up on the other side of town from day care before they closed. 5:00 rolls around, and nobody is here to pick me up, so once again, I call James, and he told me NOW he would come pick me up and bring me to my car. At this point, I am uncomfortable, it take an hour, if not more, to get to the other side of town to pick up my children. Its now 5:10, and I call James AGAIN. He told me they should be in the area, but might be lost and does not give me a number to call them and find out where they are. At this point, my work office is completely closed, and the only person left is a manager waiting for me to get picked up. At 5:20, I get a call from the shuttle driver at Chapman asking me if I need a ride. I have to pick my kids up and have no car, and nobody has even attempted to try to pick me up (like I was told he was doing for the last hour) and take me to my car. My manager has to now take me to the dealership, and I go inside and see Lawrence. I saw that he was with a customer, but I needed my keys, so I proceeded to ask him where my keys were. Lawrence responded with I am speaking with a customer, and I dont know who you are or what youre talking about. At this point, I am livid. Not only did Lawrence just lie directly to my face in front of a customer, he claims to have no idea what is going on in the building that he is supposed to be managing. I asked the people behind the counter, and nobody seemed to know where my keys were. At this point, I am so upset that I am shaking. My children are about to be left at a closed school on the other side of town, the fees for daycare are piling up, and I have a man that made me seem like I was the crazy one. I informed Lawrence (after he was done with his customer) that I brought my car in to get serviced, that his company left me at my work after telling me three times someone was on the way to get me, and I had to find a ride to get back to his establishment, nobody knows where my keys are, my children are on the other side of town. I am shaking and in tears at this point, and Lawrence told me that because I raised my voice, that he would not help me because I was rude. He then turned away from me and sat down at his computer. In this time, I have called James four times, and he sent me to voicemail. I went outside, because at that point I was stranded at a dealership, my kids are at a closed school. I called the school and had to explain the situation, and I was fortunate enough to have SOMEONE caring and understanding of everything that was going on. Its now 6:00 pm, and James comes back from a test drive with another customer, looks DIRECTLY at me, completely walks past me like I wasnt even there, and goes inside. All of a sudden, someone knows where my keys are, because James handed them off to another person so he wouldnt have to deal with me. I will be returning this car, and going to another establishment. I will make sure to inform EVERYONE I know, to NEVER come to this AWFUL dealership. I am demanding a FULL REFUND for my time and money wasted in this ridiculous company back. This is the worst experience I have ever had in my life, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
rating system not low enough
by 02/21/2013on
after buying a 300C,in my opinion If you want to wait 6 hours while the floor manager eats dinner and makes a charade out of a 500mile dealer search.Then claims a $325.00 sales tax credit as part of the trade-in;then Chapman Chrysler is for you.
Worst Dealership Ever in Automotive Industry
by 07/05/2012on
BY FAR THE WORST EXPERIENCE WITH ANYYYYYYY COMPANY I'VE EVER DEALT IN ANYTHING. Where to begin? Well, I called about a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel that I seen online. It was priced O.K.! So I got with this JARON guy and he started all my paperwork to get financed for this truck. Well, after dealing with this guy for 2 days, he then had his day off ( the day the papers were being finalized ) and got me to start dealing with Tommy Smith. Well needless to say, all the paperwork was completed and I put $5,000 down on this vehicle and financed the rest. The truck was listed on their website at a selling price of $26,262. When the paperwork was drawn up, I noticed that the price they were selling the truck to me was at $28,664. HMMM!!! RED FLAG! So I then started to ask Tommy how the truck priced has changed and his reasoning was Bank fee's, Dock fee's, Service fee's, & dealer fee's. Besides the "BANK FEE'S", I thought to myself, the other fee's should fall under "DEALER FEE'S"! Well, anyways, I decided to go along with purchasing the truck anyways because I figured its probably normal ( since I haven't purchased a vehicle in 5yrs and Never in the state of NV ). So next I sign all the paperwork and get approved for the truck to be picked up the next day. Well, I was called to go to work out of town, so my Father-in-law was going to pick up the vehicle for me the next day. Well, he picks the vehicle up the next evening and is proceeding to drive home when 5 mins after picking it up from the dealer, the temp guage runs ALLLL the way to HOT and overheats the truck! Guages start flashing, check engine light is beeping, so on and so forth. As he pulls over to assess the situation, he notices the truck was hot at all and it was just a malfunction of the guages. No biggie, so he proceeds home. He calls me and I call TOMMY SMITH and let him know the situation and he said bring it back MONDAY ( after the weekend because they were swamped in service dept. ) and they'll LOOK AT IT!!!! Well, the next morning, my father-in-law decides to go out and check all the fluid levels in the truck. He finds that the radiator is COMPLETELY EMPTY!!! DRY AS A DESERT ROCK ( 2nd problem )! So of course he doesn't mess with the truck after that. Well, the very NEXT morning, he was going to work and as he approaches his driveway, he notices LEAKING UNDER THE TRUCK streaming ALL THE WAY OFF THE DRIVEWAY ( YEP, 3rd problem ). So he goes inside and gets the keys to the truck and hits the UNLOCK BUTTON and THEN notices that the lights are only flashing on the Passenger side and not the driver side ( which is minor, but yet a 4th problem ) Well, Monday morning he brings the truck back to the dealership and explains to the "MANAGER" named VINNY about EVERYTHING that happened within only 10mins total driving time since leaving the dealership. VINNY decides to say "I'll get on it RIGHT AWAY"!! Well, needless to say, NOTHING was done monday on the truck. I called and spoke back with TOMMY to find out whats going on with the truck and he swore he'd call me back in an hour or so with info on the truck. Well, needless to say, I didn't here back from little ole TOMMY! So I kept calling and calling leaving messages after messages and I finally got a call back from Monday EVENING from yet ANOTHER MANAGER named ALEX. I told him I want out of this contract for the truck and he assured me that wasn't possible but he'd definetly get on the guys to get the situation fixed in service dept. So I decided to give them the benefit of the doubt to fix the truck. Well, WEDNESDAY, I get a call back from ALEX saying to contact CASEY who is the "SERVICE MANAGER". So I speak to CASEY about the truck and explain EVERYTHING that was wrong with the truck and he claims he's the HEAD HONCHO of the service dept and he PERSONALLY looked over the from HEAD TO TOE and found out it was just a water pump that went out. He said he'd have the truck fixed and ready to be picked up in an HOUR and he'd call me to let me know to come pick it up. Well, 3hrs later, NO CALL! So I called back to the dealership and was transfered to CASEY and of course, I get his VOICEMAIL. Well, I call right back and ask operator to please PAGE Casey, she ( without knowing anything about what's going on ), she ask's if i'm the owner of the DODGE PICKUP and I said yes ( kinda confused ), and she told me CASEY was next to her and said the Truck is ready for pickup. So my father-in-law goes back to the dealership to pick it up and of all things, IT'S NOT READY!! WTF?? He waits for another 2hrs and he's approached by yet ANOTHER MANAGER named VINNY who say's the truck is ready. So as he hands the keys over to my father-in-law outside, he hits the ALARM button to find out that they DIDN'T FIX THE DAMN LIGHTS on the driver's side. ANOTHER STRIKE! So Vinny goes get CASEY to view the truck and Casey claims he knew NOTHING ABOUT A LIGHT! WTF? I thought he PERSONALLY LOOKED OVER THE TRUCK and found nothing else wrong but a broken water pump? And then not to mention, I TOLD HIM TO CHECK IT AND FIX IT! HORRIBLE! So they RUSH the truck BACK into service to fix THAT issue. So now I call back to the dealer VERY AGGRAVATED AND P.O'd at this time. I ask to speak to the GM of the dealership! They transfer me to a guy named DAVID who claims he's the ASSISTANT MANAGER! You see the issue here? Too many indians, not enough chief's. So DAVID and I are on the phone and we go ROUND AND ROUND about not letting me out of the deal because they are FIXING the issue. If I had this much trouble with only 10mins of total driving time on the vehicle, I think I'm entitled to getting out of this deal. The finance company didn't even have my paperwork yet, so that tells me they didn't even file the papers with them yet. SO HOW COME I CAN'T GET OUT OF THE DEAL?????? Well, after a heated argument with DAVID while him CURSING AT ME and telling me to GROW SOME BALLS AND COME TO THE DEALERSHIP AND MEET HIM FACE TO FACE AND YELL AT HIM ( which i never threatened the guy for me to be threatened from him ) he decided he'd had enough and hung up on me. Well, at this time, he goes to the service dept where my father-in-law is standing with CASEY and he starts yelling at them saying ( and i quote ) "F THAT F'ING GUY, DO NOT FIX ANYTHING ELSE ON THAT TRUCK. GIVE HIM THE KEYS SO HE CAN GET OUT OF MY DEALERSHIP!! WOW! Real professional buddy!! So while that was going on, I called back to the dealership and asked to speak to the BIGGEST MAN ON CAMPUS, not just another "MANAGER", but "THEE" manager!! I was transfered to JOHN who claims he's the "ASSISTANT MANAGER" of the entire corp. I explain to this guy EVERYTHING that went on from the moment I purchased this vehicle and explained why I want out of this truck. He laughs and says to me "WELCOME TO CHAPMAN"!! What a professional right? He then tells me "THE TRUCK IS YOURS AND THERE IS NOTHING I AM GONNA DO TO OVERRIDE THE SALE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU SHOULD HAVE NEVER SIGNED THE PAPERS IF YOU DIDN'T WANT THE TRUCK!! WTFF is going on with these people?? The incident and horrible service came AFTER the papers were signed. I wanted the truck! I wasn't opting out of the deal because of buyer's remorse or something! It was because the bottom line was the truck broke down 10mins after driving off the lot and you guys had it 4 months according to the CARFAX
The best Jeep Dealer in town
by 04/06/2011on
Before going to Chapman's at the Auto Mall I reviewed the comments already made on line here at Edmunds but thought I'd take a look at those dealers with only marginally ratings while looking for the best price and service. Additionally, the two others that were listed were closer to our home than the auto Auto Mall Chapman's. Both trips turned out to be exactly as previous listed by past reviewers so on to the Auto Mall. My on-line contact at Chapman's reviewed our request for a new Jeep including accessories and colors (interior and exterior) and we set up an appointment for the following day. About three minutes after arriving the online rep had met us and said that he did not have the exact color combination that we wanted but showed us a computer listing of two that met our requirements in California and Arizona who they had trade agreements with if we wanted to buy. Stating that we were interested he suggested that we take a test drive in a similar vehicle to see if that was exactly what we wanted while he called these other two out of state dealers to see about the availabililty of our desired vehicle. Upon our return we said that we were still interested and he informed us that the one in California had a previous commitment on it but the one going to Arizona was still enroute and was available. We started the dealing and got a fair price for our trade-in and all the discounts available in minimum time and hassle. When the car arrived arrived in Phoenix he took a near like vehicle there, picked up our new Jeep, at no cost to us, and got it up to us in a very short order. To this point no money was asked for or offered by the dealership. On the day of delivery we met with their finance representative, and purchased a extended warrenty and paid for the car in one near effortless action. From beginning to end it was great to work with a dealer who wanted to meet the customer's requirements first without all the B.S. or gimmicks that you might encounter along the way. I'll be going back there for service on the car.
