Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Poor, ready to purchase vehicle for 3 days, they sold it without notice
by 05/04/2021on
Sales staff slow to respond & poor at communicating with customer. Was ready to purchase, continually told vehicle wasn't ready, final told vehicle sold.
"SCAM DEALER- [non-permissible content removed]
by 03/31/2021on
SCAM DEALER- Jerry Harrison and Lou Fusz Dodge Ram said they had a Ram TRX available generated a Purchase Agreement, took a $500 deposit and then said the truck was sold. They then offered a second truck and said that one was sold too. Refused to return deposit.DO NOT TRUST LOU FUSZ and JERRY HARRISON They will rip you off.
Another great experience at Lou Fusz
by 02/26/2021on
I stopped by Lou Fusz while I was out running around to get my oil change. They were able to get me in right away and took great care of me. It was another great experience. I would highly recommend going to Lou Fusz for service or for a new or used car!
Flashed engine and put transmission fluid in engine
by 02/05/2021on
+++++++++++++++++++ BEWARE ++++++++++++++++++++++ ALL TRANSMISSION FLUID IN THE engine - SMOKES AND JERKS We went to Lou fuse for a transmission flush. The tech hooked up to the oil cooler line and sucked out the oil and placed transmission fluid in the engine!!!! Oh this gets better yet. When we picked the vehicle up and it drove horrible. As we were going down the highway huge amounts of smoke... bucks and jerks .... NO power and barley made it back into a parking spot using reverse. Curt Sheets said we flushed it and we now have oil in the engine and its all fine. The manager Brad said worst case we will need an O2 sensor. Mark the GM who was rude about this (by the way not one apology from anyone) when I asked to have it taken to a Chevy dealer he said he would take it to Lou Fuse Chevy, really it that right Mark, so they can save their company from this...no thank you. I work for a dealer, my son works for a dealer, as does my Husband. 9 techs at 5 dealers said this engine is NOT going to be alright. 2 Service managers said the same and when I called Lou Fusz Chevy the day before they said "DO NOT DRIVE IT AND TOW IT" Their own sister dealer said this. I called the other Chevy dealers in town with the same response. Some how Lou Fusz Jeep thinks that driving the car with only transmission fluid in the engine is "just fine" I called Randy Fusz but he is out of the country right now. Please know that the technicians at Lou Fusz cant tell the difference between an engine line and transmission line and that when your vehicle is smoking and lacks power just putting oil back in is perfectly fine. Mark, Brad, and Curt I offer to have your vehicles brought to my dealer so I can drive it strictly with trans fluid and then put oil back in it. Only for me to tell you that everything will be just fine. Let me know when you want to make this appointment I will work you in immediately. Let this be a warning to everyone ...... They cant even tell the difference from trans to oil. To top this experience off we still paid for the botched up transmission flush. Not one apology and no refund. Serious ... we paid to have a vehicle completely BOTHCHED. This is the worst kind of dealership I have ever, in my 27 years of my dealership career .. ever seen or dealt with. ===================== BEWARE=====================
I Got a great 2021 jeep Cherokee at a reasonable price
by 01/05/2021on
Friendly customer service very professional I enjoyed Doing business with him
Deceptive Practices
by 05/29/2020on
BEWARE!!! Lou Fusz Jeep should me a 2013 Ford Explorer with a broken A/C. They covered it up and days after buying the vehicle the A/C broke. I returned it and they declined to fix it. Do Not BUY ANY used cars from this dealer, very unethical. And really could care less about it products. There is no reason for any dealer to sell a car with a broken A/C. I chose to buy Local.(I live down the street) Obviously that decision was a mistake.
Does Not Stand by the used Car They sell
by 09/12/2017on
Bought an 09 Avalanche in early August. While on the way home I turned on the cruise control and it didn't work. Called my salesman who referred me to the service department. Before I could get that problem fixed, both of the automatic fold in side view mirrors stopped working. I brought that to the attention of my salesman who again referred me to the service department. When I took the vehicle in to be repaired, I was informed they would not fix the mirrors as they weren't covered by the warranty. I lodged several complaints which fell on def ears so I paid to replace the switch for the mirrors which the service department said needed to be replaced. Then I had to have the switch module programmed by the dealer which cost an additional $100. So I'm out $180 and the mirrors still don't work. Contacted the dealer again and they told me to have the issue diagnosed and they would see if it was covered under warranty. That was going to cost me an additional $100 and there was not gurantee the fix was going to be covered. That's when I decided to type this review. All of these issues happened within 3 weeks on purchasing the vehicle and they refused to fix the problem. I WILL NEVER RECOMMEND THIS DEALARSHIP TO ANYONE.
Chris Zulauf is an awesome salesman!
by 04/04/2012on
Chris was very helpful in our purchase of a 2009 Chevy Malibu! Our visit was not only pleasant but very informative, Chris is knowledgeable in his work. I will be visiting him again soon to upgrade our minivan!
Excellent Service Advisor
by 12/29/2011on
I recently switched to Lou Fusz Dodge for my service needs from another dealership. The difference is amazing! Every time I go in there I am confident that I will receive the same quality and level of service that I have come to expect. Mr. Greg Marquart is an excellent service advisor, very friendly and knowledgable! He is truly a professional and explains everything to me so that I understand what is going on with my van. It appears that he goes above and beyond what is expected of the employees. I also appreciate how I can get in and out of there quickly at times that work for my schedule!
Price Gouging At Its Finest
by 11/12/2011on
We took our car here recently for a minor repair and an oil change. The price quoted was supposedly to include taxes. When we went to the cashier to pay, the price was at least $20 more than the final price quoted to us over the phone. When we checked into it, they had charged at least $20 extra in "Miscellaneous Shop Supplies". I guess those shop supplies did not include a rag to clean up the grease that was left by the mechanic all over the inside of our car. This shop is notorious for taking advantage of customers with legitimate service needs. It is almost like they view any customer in need about the same way a poker player would view a Royal Flush.....time to CASH IN BIG TIME. No matter what your service need is, they will always find a way to have at least 2 or 3 other items which they claim must be done immediately. Apparently, the service advisors will be reprimaned if they can't get at least $400 out of every customer, no matter what their original issue was. Stay away from this dealership no matter what. Their convenient location is about the only thing keeping them in business right now.
