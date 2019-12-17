Chuck Spaeth Ford
Customer Reviews of Chuck Spaeth Ford
Great
by 12/17/2019on
I am beyond happy with my purchase from Chuck Spaeth Ford, and am Happy with the way they worked with me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 10/01/2019on
Excellent facility, staff, and service. Could not be more satisfied with my new Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy
by 09/04/2018on
The whole process with Brady went quickly and easily.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ingrid was Awesome and Amazing all in one!
by 07/25/2014on
Ingrid was great to work with! She never pressured us to buy anything. She was there if we had questions. She turned our thoughts around about carsales people being pushy. We did buy a 2014 Ford Fusion and love it! Thanks Ingrid!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ingrid is Awesome!
by 07/23/2014on
Ingrid was the best to work with. We never felt pressured or that we were getting a sales pitch. She listened to what we wanted. Great buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 06/09/2014on
Great staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes