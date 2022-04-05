Skip to main content
  3. Fox Ford

Fox Ford

3560 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fox Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(861)
Recommend: Yes (321) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Dan on 05/04/2022

comfortable environment, helpful and friendly staff. Right vehicle, right trade, right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



861 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Sara on 05/12/2022

Due to supply chain problems that have upended the ability to get parts, after an extended wait and my car problem worsening, Sid was able to get me a loaner until my car was fixed. I was so grateful to have a reliable car and have Sid keep me updated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Kyle on 05/12/2022

Friendly, clean and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another great experience

by Mary on 05/10/2022

Constant professional, cordial, and efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service at Fox Ford

by Patrick on 05/10/2022

Friendly helpful service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Very Efficient

by Susan on 05/05/2022

Very professional and quick service. Facilities are very contemporary, clean and safe. The employees are very nice and explain what is being done. Prompt notification when work is completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highly recommend

by Michael on 05/05/2022

Matt was attentive, knowledgeable and addressed our questions forthrightly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and fair

by Kate on 05/04/2022

Got the job completed quickly at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Dan on 05/04/2022

comfortable environment, helpful and friendly staff. Right vehicle, right trade, right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Call Jeff Ewen

by Kevin on 05/03/2022

it was an absolute privilege to work with Jeff Ewen, I appreciate someone who says what they are going to do and completely follows thru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Amy on 05/03/2022

Easy quick service. Everyone so friendly. No pressure. Received good report on this car. Also easy to schedule online.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Staff and Great Service

by Southern_Bell1 on 04/28/2022

Excellent and responsive staff, they work hard to address all concerns and take care of the customer. I highly recommend working with Fox Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by David on 04/28/2022

Very friendly, no pressure. Everything was delivered as promised. I was especially grateful for my experience signing the papers. There was none of this high pressure to buy a bunch of additional things you don't need. I did purchase the finish protection which I think is a good product. Nico and Apaya are a credit to your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast oil change

by Kirk on 04/27/2022

They got my oil change done before they said.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Most trusted service department

by MJ on 04/21/2022

Very helpful with answers to my questions when explaining damage to wheels/car alignment; there is service dept. appreciation for loyal customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Experience

by Cindy on 04/20/2022

Timely. Professional. Friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Them

by Jan on 04/19/2022

Great and friendly communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

recent Servcie

by John on 04/15/2022

uses points to pay for Servcie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Clean Facilities

by Gerrod on 04/14/2022

The service was very streamlined and fast. The waiting area was very nice as well. The staff was super friendly too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

by Patty on 04/09/2022

Friendly, professional, informative, and qualified personnel gave me assurance that I am with the best dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Catherine on 04/09/2022

My car was taken back shortly after my appointment time. I was sent a video to see what was found on the inspection that needed attention. I was able to make a decision for that service on my smart phone and send it directly to the service department. Everyone I encountered was friendly and upbeat. Facility was clean and comfortable waiting room was available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Joann on 04/05/2022

I was in and out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable



