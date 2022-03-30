5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I needed a car quickly and in a time when new inventory is hard to come by. While an unclaimed model I was looking to buy coming in within a week of my first inquiry is more of a happy coincidence, nonetheless Shelby and Nico were able to make my purchase finalized on the day of the vehicle's delivery. Shelby was very communicative between my initial test drive on Saturday and taking the new vehicle home on Wednesday. I felt more than welcome to bring my wife and two year old twins in on Monday so my wife could test drive herself. I never felt pressured to pay for extras, simply well informed about what additional coverage was available. Read more