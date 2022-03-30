Fox Ford
Customer Reviews of Fox Ford
Just the car I wanted, and in a hurry
by 03/30/2022on
I needed a car quickly and in a time when new inventory is hard to come by. While an unclaimed model I was looking to buy coming in within a week of my first inquiry is more of a happy coincidence, nonetheless Shelby and Nico were able to make my purchase finalized on the day of the vehicle's delivery. Shelby was very communicative between my initial test drive on Saturday and taking the new vehicle home on Wednesday. I felt more than welcome to bring my wife and two year old twins in on Monday so my wife could test drive herself. I never felt pressured to pay for extras, simply well informed about what additional coverage was available.
Great customer service
by 04/05/2022on
I was in and out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Great Service on my Ranger
by 04/02/2022on
very thorough, professional, and personable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service
by 04/02/2022on
Fast easy reliable service. Also, very friendly staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/02/2022on
Found problems with my car I didn’t know I had, great communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place for sales and service
by 03/29/2022on
The whole process was seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service and Friendly Staff!
by 03/29/2022on
Keith helped us find a great family car! He did not pressure us to buy and went above and beyond to help us find what we were looking for. He made helpful suggestions and offered honest opinions on the vehicles we looked at. Nico Helped us with all the purchase paperwork and was very friendly and helpful with all of the paperwork. We also got a great price for our trade in!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific Service!
by 03/26/2022on
Sid is as good as it gets! He goes the extra mile and treats me like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great express service
by 03/26/2022on
Fast and very thorough and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 03/25/2022on
Always great communication!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service & helpful staff
by 03/24/2022on
Apaya was super helpful and responsive. He made the whole experience very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Would recommend
by 03/24/2022on
Matt DeVries was absolutely wonderful to work with. Very informative and made the process extremely smooth. I also really liked that nobody was pushy and tried to over sell to us. We had a lot of liberty to think for ourselves and your vehicles speak for themselves so the choice was easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 03/23/2022on
It was great!! Got my car done the same day!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stellar
by 03/23/2022on
Service was quick and simple
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fox Ford Mazda - Great Service
by 03/16/2022on
Personal care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 03/15/2022on
Prompt service. Excellent help from Robert. Was able to use my Ford Pass funds
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change (Expressway lane)
by 03/11/2022on
Kevin Oxton always on his game!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service!
by 03/03/2022on
Sopha was amazing! He and Grant were very responsive to my questions and requests. I was kept informed of the progress and the car was ready when promised. I will be bringing my CX-5 to Fox Mazda there for all future service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great buying experience
by 03/01/2022on
Will and Brad were wonderful to work with. We were greeted when we walked in on Saturday. We closed on a Tuesday. Overall experience was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super Friendly & Quick
by 02/23/2022on
The whole experience was extremely quick and easy. The staff was incredibly friendly and helpful along the way. This was my first time buying a car in person (I've only done online), and Shelby made it it incredibly enjoyable and easy to understand the process. Nico in financing was also incredibly friendly and made the process easy to understand, quick, and simple. Highly recommend Fox Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No appointment
by 02/19/2022on
Stopped in with no appointment and they were able to inspect my truck right away
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
