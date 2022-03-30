Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Fox Ford

Fox Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
3560 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Fox Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(841)
Recommend: Yes (311) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just the car I wanted, and in a hurry

by Aaron_E on 03/30/2022

I needed a car quickly and in a time when new inventory is hard to come by. While an unclaimed model I was looking to buy coming in within a week of my first inquiry is more of a happy coincidence, nonetheless Shelby and Nico were able to make my purchase finalized on the day of the vehicle's delivery. Shelby was very communicative between my initial test drive on Saturday and taking the new vehicle home on Wednesday. I felt more than welcome to bring my wife and two year old twins in on Monday so my wife could test drive herself. I never felt pressured to pay for extras, simply well informed about what additional coverage was available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
841 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Joann on 04/05/2022

I was in and out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service on my Ranger

by Robert on 04/02/2022

very thorough, professional, and personable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Service

by Brian on 04/02/2022

Fast easy reliable service. Also, very friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Kathryn on 04/02/2022

Found problems with my car I didn’t know I had, great communication

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just the car I wanted, and in a hurry

by Aaron_E on 03/30/2022

I needed a car quickly and in a time when new inventory is hard to come by. While an unclaimed model I was looking to buy coming in within a week of my first inquiry is more of a happy coincidence, nonetheless Shelby and Nico were able to make my purchase finalized on the day of the vehicle's delivery. Shelby was very communicative between my initial test drive on Saturday and taking the new vehicle home on Wednesday. I felt more than welcome to bring my wife and two year old twins in on Monday so my wife could test drive herself. I never felt pressured to pay for extras, simply well informed about what additional coverage was available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place for sales and service

by Amy on 03/29/2022

The whole process was seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and Friendly Staff!

by Megan on 03/29/2022

Keith helped us find a great family car! He did not pressure us to buy and went above and beyond to help us find what we were looking for. He made helpful suggestions and offered honest opinions on the vehicles we looked at. Nico Helped us with all the purchase paperwork and was very friendly and helpful with all of the paperwork. We also got a great price for our trade in!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrific Service!

by Ray on 03/26/2022

Sid is as good as it gets! He goes the extra mile and treats me like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great express service

by Bader_Abulaban on 03/26/2022

Fast and very thorough and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Deborah on 03/25/2022

Always great communication!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service & helpful staff

by Colleen on 03/24/2022

Apaya was super helpful and responsive. He made the whole experience very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would recommend

by Jackie on 03/24/2022

Matt DeVries was absolutely wonderful to work with. Very informative and made the process extremely smooth. I also really liked that nobody was pushy and tried to over sell to us. We had a lot of liberty to think for ourselves and your vehicles speak for themselves so the choice was easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Catherine on 03/23/2022

It was great!! Got my car done the same day!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stellar

by Scott on 03/23/2022

Service was quick and simple

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fox Ford Mazda - Great Service

by Audrey on 03/16/2022

Personal care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Deborah on 03/15/2022

Prompt service. Excellent help from Robert. Was able to use my Ford Pass funds

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change (Expressway lane)

by Deborah on 03/11/2022

Kevin Oxton always on his game!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service!

by Rick on 03/03/2022

Sopha was amazing! He and Grant were very responsive to my questions and requests. I was kept informed of the progress and the car was ready when promised. I will be bringing my CX-5 to Fox Mazda there for all future service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by John on 03/01/2022

Will and Brad were wonderful to work with. We were greeted when we walked in on Saturday. We closed on a Tuesday. Overall experience was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Friendly & Quick

by Brandon on 02/23/2022

The whole experience was extremely quick and easy. The staff was incredibly friendly and helpful along the way. This was my first time buying a car in person (I've only done online), and Shelby made it it incredibly enjoyable and easy to understand the process. Nico in financing was also incredibly friendly and made the process easy to understand, quick, and simple. Highly recommend Fox Mazda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No appointment

by Bradley on 02/19/2022

Stopped in with no appointment and they were able to inspect my truck right away

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
185 cars in stock
0 new185 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes