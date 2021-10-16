Herb Chambers BMW of Boston
Leasing a new BMW
by 10/16/2021on
Nick Lagas is a straight shooter. We exchanged emails and booked a car and the crew made the transaction including vehicle registration seamless within two hours. Great team!!
Great service- keeping my X3 in shape.
by 01/29/2022on
Kyle supervised my oil change and inspection. Kept me posted on the service progress. Great service!
Very friendly service team
by 01/12/2022on
Everyone I interacted with was extremely nice. Prices were higher than they were at other shops.
Leasing a new BMW
by 10/16/2021on
Nick Lagas is a straight shooter. We exchanged emails and booked a car and the crew made the transaction including vehicle registration seamless within two hours. Great team!!
Great Place to Buy a Car!
by 06/24/2021on
It was an amazing experience from start to finish. Everyone at Herb Chambers BMW of Boston went above and beyond to help me buy this amazing vehicle. Special thanks to Melissa, Sheraz and Omar!
Hadi Helped
by 05/21/2021on
While Massachusetts makes it difficult to buy a car and drive away, Mychael (or his bot) set an appointment to see a car we saw online, and handed us off to Hadi when we arrive and had the day off. We liked the car and were in and out in hours in spite of a line for F&I. When the F&I manager learned we disliked long loan and upset processes, they made sure it only took 15 minutes for paperwork. We got then car two days later as HDi took care of all of the hassles of Mass insurance and registration paperwork. After three very bad experiences-- two with Carvana and one with a local "no touch" dealer, Chambers was a welcome relief. Well don!
Amazing service
by 05/15/2021on
I had a great experience with Brett from the service department. Highly recommend working with him if you need your car serviced. You will not be disappointed.
Kevin Bugbee
by 05/23/2018on
I have owned Audi automobiles for 20 years. 1 year ago I walked into the Herb Chambers dealership to check out the X6 and quickly met Kevin Bugbee. We test drove a few cars and he made the process fun and stress free. He also put up with my analysis of different vehicles before really focusing in on the X6. Ultimately I ended up purchasing from Kevin and feel like I was treated better than in any auto transaction before and frankly better than most any transaction I can remember... Kevin made it enjoyable and I am very happy with my car. I also know that I can call Kevin anytime now and he will take care of me and my family on future transactions... Glad to have walked in that day!
Terrible experience, They broke more than they fixed
by 01/24/2018on
My service engine light came on and the car was running rough. Tried to open the hood and found out that my release latch wasn't working. So I brought it into Herb Chambers BMW for repair. They took the car, called me later with this diagnosis/explanation: The hood latch cable had broken, pretty much as I had figured. That would cost $430. I had two bad ignition coils, $600 (which is absurd for such an easy task). And there was a problem with an O2 sensor. I have an extended warranty who they called and confirmed would cover the O2 sensor; but not until the coils were replaced because they thought the misfiring cylinders might be triggering that error. My service advisor disagreed with that assessment on the phone, but said he couldn't get approval on that repair until the coils were fixed. I told him to go ahead with the repairs. The day after I drop my car off he calls me to say work is all done. I go pick up my car, sit around for 30 minutes while they radio around about how they "have no history on" my car and don't know where it is. Eventually it shows up (dirty, I guess they don't include a wash anymore...) guy gets out and just sorta walks away. So I get in, somewhat rushed as there are several cars being picked up right behind mine and I don't wan to block them in, but as I'm driving out I realize that not only is the Service Engine Soon light still on, but now there's a brake light on too, computer is telling me I need new brake pads. They returned the car to me with MORE errors than it had when I dropped it off. So I circle the block, pull right back in and demand to know what gives. The guy tells me it's probably the bad o2 sensor triggering the SES light, and the brake light is just because my brake pads are genuinely worn (hmmm strange coincidence that it comes on while they have the car...). So at that point I'm pissed, I think that's fair. They knew the o2 sensor was bad, the guy told me it was bad. The only reason I paid $600 to replace two [non-permissible content removed] spark plugs instead of doing it myself was because they needed to be replaced in order to get the OK for the O2 sensor repair. And now this [non-permissible content removed] tells me they didn't even do that repair? What the ---- did I spend all this money for? He tells me they have to order it, I'll have to leave (having been there for 2.5 hrs at this point) without my car and pick it up tomorrow. I take my car and tell him I'll bring it back tomorrow once he has the part, he says that's fine, just keep the tags on. Next day he calls to raise the price because they charge more than the warranty's max labor rate, I tell him I won't be bringing may car back for that repair or any other. But if that story doesn't scare you away by itself, here's the real kicker. This was all two weeks ago. I brought my car to German Performance Service today to get that O2 sensor fixed. At the same time I asked them to quote me on break pads, wasn't sure if I could afford them today, but then they called a couple hours later to tell me something real interesting: my front pads don't need replacement. They're fine. You see the error was because they were removed, and when they were reinstalled the sensor was not correctly replaced with the pads. Herb Chambers BMW technicians are either complete [non-permissible content removed] or completely incompetent. I'm leaning towards the former.
Great experience with my first M
by 01/16/2018on
Been shopping for an M for months prior to visiting Herb Chambers. Emailed them and Internet team emailed back. Exchanged a few emails with Sara E., who was a doll and a pleasure to work with, and even tried hard to obtain the original Monroney sticker from the previous owner at my request. Visited the dealership at the end of December and worked with Richard Baldani, who is also very pleasant to work with. He went above and beyond to make sure that I have everything I need for the new vehicle (and I am very OC regarding my cars) though their pricing was rigid with their SMART pricing (have a few comparable vehicles that are priced competitively though from independent dealers since I have been researching the vehicle for almost 8 months), which was not his fault. He is also very knowledgeable about the vehicle and BMWs in general (I rarely say this since I've been in love with BMWs since I was 5 and not a lot of consultants has the BMW knowledge comparable to mine), which is very comforting. They have reduced pricing over a month and discounted at the end of year to help move inventory, which finally came within my budget. Justin Shin, the finance manager was also good to work with and offered very attractive rates from BMW financial, even better than my CPC (Chase) preferred rates, which came as a surprise. Communication from them was also great and Rich tried to keep me up-to-date since they had to ship the car and registering it from a different state. Though their vehicle pricing could have been more attractive, I would definitely do business with them again simply from their great customer service.
Failed repair under warranty, won't schedule for 10 days from now
by 09/15/2017on
I rated them last year at 5 stars. My, how things have changed. I spent $557 October 2016 for a left tie rod replacement. Upon delivery of the vehicle, I discovered that the vehicle was not in fact repaired, so I had to bring it in again, at which point the repair was completed. Fast forward to September 2017, when I bring my car in for inspection (not at Herb Chambers). It fails due to the left tie rod. I called Herb Chambers on 9/7 and left a message for my service adviser, who never called me back. I called Herb Chambers AGAIN on 9/15, and explain that this was a failed repair under warranty and that I need to have it rectified ASAP so that I can get my inspection sticker. They will not fit me in until 9/25 (10 days from now). I asked for a manager, who declined to get on the phone with me. To be clear, this is THEIR REPAIR that has failed during the warranty period, it presents safety concerns when driving, and they refuse to consider the circumstances in their scheduling decision. The only option is the same option I was originally offered: 10 days from today (17 days from when I originally called). FAIL.
Excellent experience
by 04/05/2017on
Sheraz Sheikh was an outstanding sales associate. No pressure, complete information and knowledge, and friendly. An absolute pleasure to work with. This is the way auto sales should be everywhere.
Do not buy 5YMGZ0C52D0C40128
by 09/17/2016on
Purchased a 2013 BMW X6M 5YMGZ0C52D0C40128 and was informed by the sales person, Michael Gioscio that the vehicle was in impeccable condition with the exception of a small imperfection on the rear bumper. Prior to shipping the vehicle to me, the dealer was to install the 3M Clear shield and burned through the paint. The shop was to repaint the the front quarter panel but did such a poor job: signs of overspray, paint runs and color mismatch. In addition, the vehicle arrived damaged with scratches to the rear passenger door and door handle. The rear wheel was dented and wobbles when driven. The dealership is not honest and I would never recommend them to anyone. I was hoping to purchase my 4th BMW but the entire ordeal became such a nightmare. I am still fighting to get my deposit back and the dealership is already trying to sell this vehicle once more. I had also opened a complaint on the BBB. Dishonesty is redefined with these people and a disgrace to the brand. BMW NA rewinded the entire process and any money paid. The dealership however lied to me that the wheel/tire protection package was not refundable because it was already paid for and will remain with the vehicle... I asked the obvious question: Would the new buyer inherit the protection package? The Sales Manager Aaron Allsopp then told me in the same breath that the next buyer would also have to pay for the plan. I told them that they are wrong and that are trying to double dip. I was also told that the comprehensive maintenance plan was not refundable in addition to the registration/taxes paid. The dealership was telling me that I owed them in excess of $13000... I called BMW NA and was told that the wheel tire package and the maintenance plan was 100% refundable. I spoke with the DMV and was told that there is a 90 day period to apply for the registration/tax refund from the state... I have caught the dealership in this lie and am trying to warn any other potential buyers to stay away from this vehicle/dealership. I am still awaiting for my deposit to be returned to me and yet this dealership is already trying to sell the vehicle once again... shameful act.
I had crap all over my car!!! Quite literally!!!
by 06/07/2016on
Brought it in for an oil change and a full detail inside and out on 5/26. I got a phone call saying that my car was ready on 5/27. I tried to get to the dealership before it closed and missed them. It was a holiday weekend (memorial weekend). I couldn't get to them until the following tuesday 5/31. I walked in to pay for my services and told them I was looking at another car and will be on the sales floor with my dad. After an hour in the sales department, I went outside to get my car. There was bird crap all over my car. When I went inside and asked Nick Mitrano if I paid for a detail on only the inside and not the outside. He told me I paid for both. I asked him to come with me outside to look at my car because there was bird crap all over. He looked at it and said that it was done. The bird crap was from it siting outside over the weekend. Well thanks for letting me know. And thanks for doing nothing about it. He basically told me it was my fault for not picking up the car on Friday. I would of thought that before handing me back my keys, someone would have noticed all the crap all over it and at least ran it through the wash. I will never go there again. This is my fourth BMW and I have never had such rude services in the service department. Thanks Herb Chambers for letting me know that your services is pretty much equivalent to a ton of bird crap. Quite literally. So, I will never come back to this dealership again. And I will make sure nobody in my family, friends or co-workers do either because you guys have proven to me that your work and quality is exactly what you left on my car. CRAP. Thanks again.
Great Experience
by 03/24/2016on
Everyone was very pleasant, and the purchase of the vehicle was seamless. My salesman was very attentive to my needs and concerns. Thanks for a great car, and pleasant buying experience.
Perfect
by 03/09/2016on
I'm not going to make this a lengthy review as sometimes less is more . I've been a loyal customer at Herb Chambers BMW for the past 12 years and just purchased new vehicle which at the end of this lease will make it 15 years . They always go above and beyond in every way possible to provide a " FABULOUS EXPERIENCE " Simply put , when you find something perfect in life you don't walk away . Ahmed , CHEERS to you and your colleagues and most importantly your manager Melissa .
Buying a car
by 03/06/2016on
Service was excellent, sales Rep. was very knowledgeable about car i was buying
Fast in Fast out
by 12/30/2015on
I'd like to thank James Gibbons who has been my service advisor on multiple occasions doing an exceptional job in servicing my 2012 X5. From check-in to check-out, everyone is doing a phenomenal job (valet, receptionist, loaner service, service advisor, etc.). The lounge area is very comfortable should you choose to wait, or opt-in for courtesy shuttle drop-off or book a loaner in advance, many options are available to ensure customers like myself are happy with the whole experience. I am now the proud owner of 2016 X5 and looking forward to the enjoyable service appointments.
Best team of people
by 12/30/2015on
I recently upgraded my 2012 X5 to 2016 X5 and had the pleasure of working with Sheraz again. Sheraz helped me with the purchase of 2012 X5 four years ago and made sure all my expectations were met. This time around, he worked proactively to prepare a proposal that exceeded my expectations and helped me decide on leasing. We customized the car and I picked it up just two weeks later. Thanks for the seamless experience Sheraz. See you in three years!
Steve Burns / great experience
by 11/18/2015on
My husband and I were in the dealership on Sunday 11/15/2015 at 11am to purchase a new BMW. This is the 4th BMW we have owned and the first time we have purchased from Herb Chamber. I was upgrading my 2006 X5 and trying to decide between a new X5 vs X3. We worked with Steve Burns who was very professional, knowledgeable and very easy to work with. We never felt rushed and Steve made the experience so stress free. I would absolutely work with him again to buy another BMW. He was able to find us the car we wanted and gave us a fantastic deal.
Great experience!
by 08/16/2015on
My wife and I recently worked with Ahmed Jabrane to purchase 2013 X1. This is the 5th BMW I have purchased but the first from Herb Chambers. It was the best experience I have had yet. Ahmed seemed genuinely interested in making sure we were happy with our purchase and with our experience. Even working with the finance manager to 'close' the deal was painless. I will definitely take my business to Herb Chambers BMW again. Surprisingly, we didn't even have any issues with parking.
BMW Genius service
by 06/13/2015on
I went for a post-purchase visit with the BMW Genius. Devan Frye was great. He answered all my questions and was excellent to talk to. Thanks!
