1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My service engine light came on and the car was running rough. Tried to open the hood and found out that my release latch wasn't working. So I brought it into Herb Chambers BMW for repair. They took the car, called me later with this diagnosis/explanation: The hood latch cable had broken, pretty much as I had figured. That would cost $430. I had two bad ignition coils, $600 (which is absurd for such an easy task). And there was a problem with an O2 sensor. I have an extended warranty who they called and confirmed would cover the O2 sensor; but not until the coils were replaced because they thought the misfiring cylinders might be triggering that error. My service advisor disagreed with that assessment on the phone, but said he couldn't get approval on that repair until the coils were fixed. I told him to go ahead with the repairs. The day after I drop my car off he calls me to say work is all done. I go pick up my car, sit around for 30 minutes while they radio around about how they "have no history on" my car and don't know where it is. Eventually it shows up (dirty, I guess they don't include a wash anymore...) guy gets out and just sorta walks away. So I get in, somewhat rushed as there are several cars being picked up right behind mine and I don't wan to block them in, but as I'm driving out I realize that not only is the Service Engine Soon light still on, but now there's a brake light on too, computer is telling me I need new brake pads. They returned the car to me with MORE errors than it had when I dropped it off. So I circle the block, pull right back in and demand to know what gives. The guy tells me it's probably the bad o2 sensor triggering the SES light, and the brake light is just because my brake pads are genuinely worn (hmmm strange coincidence that it comes on while they have the car...). So at that point I'm pissed, I think that's fair. They knew the o2 sensor was bad, the guy told me it was bad. The only reason I paid $600 to replace two [non-permissible content removed] spark plugs instead of doing it myself was because they needed to be replaced in order to get the OK for the O2 sensor repair. And now this [non-permissible content removed] tells me they didn't even do that repair? What the ---- did I spend all this money for? He tells me they have to order it, I'll have to leave (having been there for 2.5 hrs at this point) without my car and pick it up tomorrow. I take my car and tell him I'll bring it back tomorrow once he has the part, he says that's fine, just keep the tags on. Next day he calls to raise the price because they charge more than the warranty's max labor rate, I tell him I won't be bringing may car back for that repair or any other. But if that story doesn't scare you away by itself, here's the real kicker. This was all two weeks ago. I brought my car to German Performance Service today to get that O2 sensor fixed. At the same time I asked them to quote me on break pads, wasn't sure if I could afford them today, but then they called a couple hours later to tell me something real interesting: my front pads don't need replacement. They're fine. You see the error was because they were removed, and when they were reinstalled the sensor was not correctly replaced with the pads. Herb Chambers BMW technicians are either complete [non-permissible content removed] or completely incompetent. I'm leaning towards the former. Read more