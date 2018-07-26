1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First I must say over the past decade I have bought many used cars through this dealership; escort, 2 focus, cargo van, fusion, explorer, and villager van used. It was my go to ford dealership. NOT ANY MORE. This group of sales staff and manager can not compare to the staff in the past. I started with Miles who had been with Academy only 4 months. I came in to look at 2 cars I'd pulled off the internet. He first got us interested in the wrong car. Then discovered the 2 cars I wanted to see were not on the lot, since managers took them home and did not bring them back on a Saturday. Even after Jackie called me to say both cars were there and come on in. Then when we asked him to explain some features of other cars he didn't know the answers. Needless to say it was a waste of time. We went back Monday and were greeted by the Sales Manager of the used car department, Brent, who had specically hand picked Alex, who Brent trained himself, to work with us. We decided to buy the black SE escape but it needed a front wheel alignment. No problem Brent told us it only takes 15 minutes. Brent told us the car would be ready on Tuesday. Tuesday came and no call from Academy until 3:00. Alex asked why I hadn't come to pick up the car. I asked if it was ready. He didn't remember the conversation from the night before. He had to check, no the car wasn't ready but it would be on Wednesday 9:00. Ok. I went to pick up the car at 1:30 Wednesdayfour hours later . Alex was no where around. Brent went to check on the car. It's not ready, didn't Alex call you and explain the situation?. Now it seems that if a car exceeds 1,000 miles after its first inspection it needs to be inspected again. Since a manager had the car it had 3,000 miles over the first inspection. Now it needs a new front light. Academy doesn't have the light in stock. WHY DIDN'T BRENT THE MANAGER OF ALL USED CARS KNOW THAT. HE HAS BEEN WITH ACADEMY FOR 5 YEARS. A communication problem he tells me, they will work on that. As a courtesy, Brent offered me a loaner car to be returned tomorrow when I pick up my car. I told him no. I had been to the dealership 3 times. The car would be delivered to me at my home. HE SAID OK. Wednesday night Alex calls and tells me he is bringing the car over. I tell him no the car is being delivered tomorrow I won't be home tonight. He said it's his day off but call his cell and he would work it out. Thursday I call Alex at 1:45 and say I will be home until 5:00. He doesn't remember our conversation the night before. I should go pick up the car. Brent calls me 45 minutes later and says it's my fault for not taking the car the night before, even though I wasn't home. He doesn't remember the previous conversation either. A communication problem again he tells me. Regardless, a driver did bring the car to my home. That driver is the only employee at Academy Ford I would recommend. He was polite, courteous, and friendly. A retired gentlemen whose trade was in journalism and now drives for Academy. PLEASE READ THIS POSTING SO IF YOU GO TO ACADEMY FORD IN LAUREL YOU WILL ASK FOR A SALES CONSULTANT THAT HAS BEEN THERE FOR MANY YEARS. THOSE ASSOCIATES MAY KNOW HOW TO WORK WITH A CUSTOMER AND PROVIDE SUPPORT, COMMUNICATION AND KNOWLEDGE THROUGH OUT THE TRANSACTION, DO NOT USE ALEX OR BRENT. TOM WOODS SHOULD BE AWARE OF HIS CURRENT SALES ASSOCIATES LACK OF TRAINING. Read more