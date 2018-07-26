Academy Ford Sales
Wonderful Service
by 07/26/2018on
While having my car serviced I was given a loaner car. I fell in love with the Ford Escape that I was given. So much so that I went back and purchased one. Alex, the salesman was wonderful. He made sure that I understood all of the features and followed me home so that I could get both cars home safely. He also called to follow up on the purchase and to see if I needed anything.
Academy is the best again.
by 04/08/2018on
We had such a great experience our first time at Academy a few years back, that we were sure to come back this time. Once again, we had a great experience getting a great car at a fantastic price. The team that we worked with was very accommodating, and everything went smoothly. Even closing on the car was very efficient and fast. We will definitely be back to Academy next time.
Excellent
by 03/21/2018on
Even though I had a Ford family discount, Rich made me feel like I got the family treatment. He went beyond helping me get the car I wanted. I recommend him and Academy all the time.
Academy Ford of Laurel - Outstanding Sales and Finance Team.
by 02/26/2018on
Outstanding salesman with equally outstanding sales management and finance personnel. Rare to say it was a pleasure going through the car buying process.
Academy Ford
by 11/27/2017on
My sales person was courteous and kind, the sales manager was excellent and understanding, and my new vehicle is the best one I’ve ever owned.
Good consistent sales service.
by 08/14/2017on
I have bought a couple of cars from Academy Ford recently. Their sales personnel are a professional team that makes sure your sales experience is a positive experience. They run an efficient operation.Mr. Lopez and Mr. Young were great to work with. Joe Dabbs
Academy configured the car the way I wanted it
by 07/08/2017on
I decided to buy a Ford Fusion Hybrid and searched the local inventory, but the offerings were either too bare-boned or too blinged-out. The closest model I wanted showed up at Academy so I came over to look at it. It was perfect except for one feature, but Academy was able to change that to what I wanted at little additional charge. Bottom line, I drove away in the exact car I was looking for, and Academy Ford made that possible.
They live up to their motto: Honesty and Integrity
by 06/23/2017on
I was in the market for a 2015/2016 compact hatchback and found this dealership through USAA's car buying service, and I couldn't be happier. The entire process was transparent, clear, informative, and helpful. The entire staff were friendly, without being pushy, sincere, without being overbearing, and courteous, without coming off as pandering. The car I chose was/is in great condition and matched the description online. My consultant, Crandon, was easy to work with and insightful. He kept in ready communication without being overwhelming. I came with my own financing and a TrueCar quote, so there wasn't any haggling. Business don't make as much money off people like me, but they still treated me with consideration and diligence. I would recommend this dealership completely. I think they live up to their motto of honesty and integrity. And what particularly impressed me was the sense of teamwork and collaboration among the employees. It was nice to see a dealership that worked together to find the customers what they need. Great company!
Above and beyond
by 06/16/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Ford Edge at Academy and had a tremendously positive experience. Their transparency during the sales process and customer service during and after the sale was excellent. I will definitely recommend them to everyone I know.
Friendly, professional and down to earth staff
by 05/17/2017on
I recently purchased a used vehicle and all the staff we came in contact with were great. They were professional yet very down to earth. I had the pleasure of working with Karen and her manager Michael who were both very helpful and honest in their explanation of everything I needed to know, as well as things I hadn't thought to ask. I would definitely recommend buying a car from here.
Mr.
by 02/27/2017on
Outstanding customwr service. They really show compassion for me amd my financial situation.
Outstanding Service at Academy Ford Sales
by 01/28/2017on
My wife and I visited the showroom at Academy Ford Sales in Laurel, MD on Thursday, January 5, 2017 after viewing a 2016 Escape on their website. The first person who greeted us was Nicole Smith. Nicole was friendly, outgoing, knowledgeable and most importantly ready and willing to answer all of our questions. She was extremely helpful in guiding us through all the options on various vehicles. Nicole is very customer oriented. She took the time to ensure we understood each part of the process and should be commended as she went above and beyond to assist us.
2015 Explorer Limited
by 01/09/2017on
Everyone was very accommodating to all of my questions and very helpful throughout the entire process.
Car buying experience
by 01/02/2017on
Tom, Scott, and Erick were all terrific to work with. This was my most pleasurable car buying experience ever!
Exceptional customer service displayed by your team!!
by 11/01/2016on
Nicole Smith was extremely helpful and very knowledgeable about the industry. Michael Webb worked extremely hard to get me the best possible deal...great sales manager. Brent Cleveland took care of the documents for financing loan. He explained all the documents in detail. Great customer service and professionalism was displayed by all members of your team.
Great Job.
by 07/01/2016on
Car purchased on 6-30-2016. Miles and Malcolm were terrific. There were a few wrinkles in the negotiation process (I think due me being handled by several different folks due to staff's days off) and I was concerned that I might drive 2 hours from home and have a bad sales experience (which is all to prevalent in this industry). I decided to take the risk and make the 2 hr drive after negotiating a trade and a purchase via telephone. I decided this based on the very pleasant and respectful no pressure demeanor that Miles, Malcolm, and Michael gave to me on the telephone. I was glad I made the drive. After I got to the dealership they greeted me warmly and professionally and had everything together. Jeff was so nice and was terrific at getting me through the purchase experience with a high level of respect for my time. It was smooth, quick, and painless once I arrived. Thank you for validating what I hoped was true about your dealership when I decided to drive 2 hours from home to buy a car!
Quick and Painless!!
by 06/23/2016on
I appreciate everything this dealer did for me. Miles went above and beyond, even delivering my floor mats to our home (on his day off!) when I was unable to pick them up.
Easy, no stress experience
by 06/20/2016on
Start to finish, the process was easy and stress free. They helped me find the perfect car. I have not been car shopping in 15 years and I was pleasantly surprised with the entire process. Very knowledgable and friendly staff, genuine people...no hard sales.
THE Place To Buy!
by 02/24/2016on
I bought my 2013 Lincoln MKX here, working with Miles Washington and Sales Mgr. Scott Richmond. Both were straightforward and forthcoming with answers to my questions and info on this vehicle. They were flexible, VERY easy to work with and provided a killer deal, including the trade value of my 2009 Ford Escape. No "slick" here, folks...Just good business practices. I was so pleased with my experience that I posted a recommendation on Facebook to my 700+ FB Friends!
DO NOT USE ALEX OR BRENT AS YOUR SALES ASSOCIATE
by 12/19/2015on
First I must say over the past decade I have bought many used cars through this dealership; escort, 2 focus, cargo van, fusion, explorer, and villager van used. It was my go to ford dealership. NOT ANY MORE. This group of sales staff and manager can not compare to the staff in the past. I started with Miles who had been with Academy only 4 months. I came in to look at 2 cars I'd pulled off the internet. He first got us interested in the wrong car. Then discovered the 2 cars I wanted to see were not on the lot, since managers took them home and did not bring them back on a Saturday. Even after Jackie called me to say both cars were there and come on in. Then when we asked him to explain some features of other cars he didn't know the answers. Needless to say it was a waste of time. We went back Monday and were greeted by the Sales Manager of the used car department, Brent, who had specically hand picked Alex, who Brent trained himself, to work with us. We decided to buy the black SE escape but it needed a front wheel alignment. No problem Brent told us it only takes 15 minutes. Brent told us the car would be ready on Tuesday. Tuesday came and no call from Academy until 3:00. Alex asked why I hadn't come to pick up the car. I asked if it was ready. He didn't remember the conversation from the night before. He had to check, no the car wasn't ready but it would be on Wednesday 9:00. Ok. I went to pick up the car at 1:30 Wednesdayfour hours later . Alex was no where around. Brent went to check on the car. It's not ready, didn't Alex call you and explain the situation?. Now it seems that if a car exceeds 1,000 miles after its first inspection it needs to be inspected again. Since a manager had the car it had 3,000 miles over the first inspection. Now it needs a new front light. Academy doesn't have the light in stock. WHY DIDN'T BRENT THE MANAGER OF ALL USED CARS KNOW THAT. HE HAS BEEN WITH ACADEMY FOR 5 YEARS. A communication problem he tells me, they will work on that. As a courtesy, Brent offered me a loaner car to be returned tomorrow when I pick up my car. I told him no. I had been to the dealership 3 times. The car would be delivered to me at my home. HE SAID OK. Wednesday night Alex calls and tells me he is bringing the car over. I tell him no the car is being delivered tomorrow I won't be home tonight. He said it's his day off but call his cell and he would work it out. Thursday I call Alex at 1:45 and say I will be home until 5:00. He doesn't remember our conversation the night before. I should go pick up the car. Brent calls me 45 minutes later and says it's my fault for not taking the car the night before, even though I wasn't home. He doesn't remember the previous conversation either. A communication problem again he tells me. Regardless, a driver did bring the car to my home. That driver is the only employee at Academy Ford I would recommend. He was polite, courteous, and friendly. A retired gentlemen whose trade was in journalism and now drives for Academy. PLEASE READ THIS POSTING SO IF YOU GO TO ACADEMY FORD IN LAUREL YOU WILL ASK FOR A SALES CONSULTANT THAT HAS BEEN THERE FOR MANY YEARS. THOSE ASSOCIATES MAY KNOW HOW TO WORK WITH A CUSTOMER AND PROVIDE SUPPORT, COMMUNICATION AND KNOWLEDGE THROUGH OUT THE TRANSACTION, DO NOT USE ALEX OR BRENT. TOM WOODS SHOULD BE AWARE OF HIS CURRENT SALES ASSOCIATES LACK OF TRAINING.
"Academy Ford "Honesty and Integrity" [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/28/2014on
My wife and I recently purchased a vehicle from academy ford in Laurel, MD. We spent an entire day at this dealership just to purchase one vehicle. They are very dishonest the salesman will tell you one thing but the finance manager will write the contract up differently. We didn't bother to read the details of the contract shame on us thinking that a dealer that claims HONESTY AND INTEGRITY would actual do so. Don't deal with Bernard the finance manage there he is a very dishonest intentional [non-permissible content removed]!!! There internet prices are a scam to get you in the door they change the price when the final contract is written up. A typical Ford Dealer Scam I should have known better.
