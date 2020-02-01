Academy Ford Sales

13401 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Academy Ford Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Ford Protect Maintenance Plan Service

by Dcarlo1 on 01/02/2020

Made appointment for 10,000 check up. Everything went well. Found out that I needed lug nuts for wheels on a Fusion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My experience

by ABrooks on 10/11/2019

Professional Explained my repairs in detail Interested and adhered to my concerns regarding my horrific experiences with previous dealerships who charge me for repairs that were not needed and they did not perform the services Advised me of repairs that were highly recommended and those that were not needed As of today, my vehicle is performing better I no longer smell fumes Better gas mileage I feel safe I’m pleased with the service received at Academy Ford. I hope to be able to continue to receive excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Adrian C. on 07/26/2018

While having my car serviced I was given a loaner car. I fell in love with the Ford Escape that I was given. So much so that I went back and purchased one. Alex, the salesman was wonderful. He made sure that I understood all of the features and followed me home so that I could get both cars home safely. He also called to follow up on the purchase and to see if I needed anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Academy Ford Service is the greatest !!!!

by Tom Layden on 06/27/2018

We service our entire fleet of Ford vehicles with the service team at Academy. They are always helpful and quick to address our service needs and concerns. Our entire fleet is now Ford and we no longer have issues thanks to everyone at Academy Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Long term customer

by Kathryn66 on 05/01/2018

Great service wonderful family atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Hiskyy54 on 04/11/2018

Service was quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Academy is the best again.

by LaurelNate on 04/08/2018

We had such a great experience our first time at Academy a few years back, that we were sure to come back this time. Once again, we had a great experience getting a great car at a fantastic price. The team that we worked with was very accommodating, and everything went smoothly. Even closing on the car was very efficient and fast. We will definitely be back to Academy next time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by digush42 on 04/06/2018

The service was excellent. My only critique is that now the TPMS alert. When they rotated the tires they forgot re-calibrate the TPMS (Tire Pressure) system.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by mamos18 on 03/21/2018

Even though I had a Ford family discount, Rich made me feel like I got the family treatment. He went beyond helping me get the car I wanted. I recommend him and Academy all the time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Academy Ford of Laurel - Outstanding Sales and Finance Team.

by JayJaymes on 02/26/2018

Outstanding salesman with equally outstanding sales management and finance personnel. Rare to say it was a pleasure going through the car buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Awesome Academy Ford

by Doug_in_VA on 12/22/2017

The entire Academy Ford experience has been fantastic - from buying my Explorer three years to every routine maintenance visit. I drive about 45 minutes to get here - they’re that good. I’m never pressured, the staff is always friendly and helpful, and I get a great value. Keep it up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Academy Ford

by Sford150 on 11/27/2017

My sales person was courteous and kind, the sales manager was excellent and understanding, and my new vehicle is the best one I’ve ever owned.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ms

by mschristine3 on 10/16/2017

The customer service representative Jennifer was excellent in communicating with me. She listened without rushing me. She was very pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent team

by johnedge on 09/23/2017

The team on site is very polite and helpful. They were professional and did exactly what was requested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honest Service

by Chelle2385 on 08/27/2017

Very courteous and I honest about what was going on with my truck. I would definitely recommend to others and glad I have a service center close to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience

by dopkick on 08/14/2017

The service department and body shop at Academy Ford was excellent - very communicative, friendly, and helpful. They did a great job and the work was done promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good consistent sales service.

by IBEWLocal26 on 08/14/2017

I have bought a couple of cars from Academy Ford recently. Their sales personnel are a professional team that makes sure your sales experience is a positive experience. They run an efficient operation.Mr. Lopez and Mr. Young were great to work with. Joe Dabbs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service - skeptical on car itself

by nasaken on 07/16/2017

Kevin and staff were excellent as always. They found the problem, fixed it, and got back to me in a timely manner... The only problem is the vehicle - many more problems than expected (car was towed in for a different problem yesterday). Can we say lemon?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Academy configured the car the way I wanted it

by scottwing on 07/08/2017

I decided to buy a Ford Fusion Hybrid and searched the local inventory, but the offerings were either too bare-boned or too blinged-out. The closest model I wanted showed up at Academy so I came over to look at it. It was perfect except for one feature, but Academy was able to change that to what I wanted at little additional charge. Bottom line, I drove away in the exact car I was looking for, and Academy Ford made that possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Regular Service, Oil Change

by pabstange on 06/30/2017

Academy Ford serviced my car efficiently and let me know the condition of my car so that I can plan future work as it becomes necessary. The service folks welcomed me, remembered me from past visits and made me feel that my business was valued and my car well cared for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

They live up to their motto: Honesty and Integrity

by larson578 on 06/23/2017

I was in the market for a 2015/2016 compact hatchback and found this dealership through USAA's car buying service, and I couldn't be happier. The entire process was transparent, clear, informative, and helpful. The entire staff were friendly, without being pushy, sincere, without being overbearing, and courteous, without coming off as pandering. The car I chose was/is in great condition and matched the description online. My consultant, Crandon, was easy to work with and insightful. He kept in ready communication without being overwhelming. I came with my own financing and a TrueCar quote, so there wasn't any haggling. Business don't make as much money off people like me, but they still treated me with consideration and diligence. I would recommend this dealership completely. I think they live up to their motto of honesty and integrity. And what particularly impressed me was the sense of teamwork and collaboration among the employees. It was nice to see a dealership that worked together to find the customers what they need. Great company!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
