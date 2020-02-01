sales Rating

I was in the market for a 2015/2016 compact hatchback and found this dealership through USAA's car buying service, and I couldn't be happier. The entire process was transparent, clear, informative, and helpful. The entire staff were friendly, without being pushy, sincere, without being overbearing, and courteous, without coming off as pandering. The car I chose was/is in great condition and matched the description online. My consultant, Crandon, was easy to work with and insightful. He kept in ready communication without being overwhelming. I came with my own financing and a TrueCar quote, so there wasn't any haggling. Business don't make as much money off people like me, but they still treated me with consideration and diligence. I would recommend this dealership completely. I think they live up to their motto of honesty and integrity. And what particularly impressed me was the sense of teamwork and collaboration among the employees. It was nice to see a dealership that worked together to find the customers what they need. Great company!