Professional
Explained my repairs in detail
Interested and adhered to my concerns regarding my horrific experiences with previous dealerships who charge me for repairs that were not needed and they did not perform the services
Advised me of repairs that were highly recommended and those that were not needed
As of today, my vehicle is performing better
I no longer smell fumes
Better gas mileage
I feel safe
I’m pleased with the service received at Academy Ford. I hope to be able to continue to receive excellent service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
While having my car serviced I was given a loaner car. I fell in love with the Ford Escape that I was given. So much so that I went back and purchased one. Alex, the salesman was wonderful. He made sure that I understood all of the features and followed me home so that I could get both cars home safely. He also called to follow up on the purchase and to see if I needed anything.
We service our entire fleet of Ford vehicles with the service team at Academy. They are always helpful and quick to address our service needs and concerns. Our entire fleet is now Ford and we no longer have issues thanks to everyone at Academy Ford.
We had such a great experience our first time at Academy a few years back, that we were sure to come back this time. Once again, we had a great experience getting a great car at a fantastic price. The team that we worked with was very accommodating, and everything went smoothly. Even closing on the car was very efficient and fast. We will definitely be back to Academy next time.
The entire Academy Ford experience has been fantastic - from buying my Explorer three years to every routine maintenance visit. I drive about 45 minutes to get here - they’re that good. I’m never pressured, the staff is always friendly and helpful, and I get a great value. Keep it up!
I have bought a couple of cars from Academy Ford recently. Their sales personnel are a professional team that makes sure your sales experience is a positive experience. They run an efficient operation.Mr. Lopez and Mr. Young were great to work with.
Joe Dabbs
Kevin and staff were excellent as always. They found the problem, fixed it, and got back to me in a timely manner...
The only problem is the vehicle - many more problems than expected (car was towed in for a different problem yesterday). Can we say lemon?
I decided to buy a Ford Fusion Hybrid and searched the local inventory, but the offerings were either too bare-boned or too blinged-out. The closest model I wanted showed up at Academy so I came over to look at it. It was perfect except for one feature, but Academy was able to change that to what I wanted at little additional charge. Bottom line, I drove away in the exact car I was looking for, and Academy Ford made that possible.
Academy Ford serviced my car efficiently and let me know the condition of my car so that I can plan future work as it becomes necessary. The service folks welcomed me, remembered me from past visits and made me feel that my business was valued and my car well cared for.
They live up to their motto: Honesty and Integrity
by larson578 on 06/23/2017
I was in the market for a 2015/2016 compact hatchback and found this dealership through USAA's car buying service, and I couldn't be happier. The entire process was transparent, clear, informative, and helpful. The entire staff were friendly, without being pushy, sincere, without being overbearing, and courteous, without coming off as pandering. The car I chose was/is in great condition and matched the description online. My consultant, Crandon, was easy to work with and insightful. He kept in ready communication without being overwhelming. I came with my own financing and a TrueCar quote, so there wasn't any haggling. Business don't make as much money off people like me, but they still treated me with consideration and diligence. I would recommend this dealership completely. I think they live up to their motto of honesty and integrity. And what particularly impressed me was the sense of teamwork and collaboration among the employees. It was nice to see a dealership that worked together to find the customers what they need. Great company!
