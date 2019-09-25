sales Rating

If I could leave no stars I would so so. Went with my cousin by marriage, someone with whom English is a second language, and had the worst experience ever. Purchased a "Certified" Colorado that was advertised as certified at a given price. When we got to dealership they told him that certification would be an extra couple thousand. What bs? They eventually relented. Certification also includes a car that has two sets of oem keys and passes Chevrolet's high standards. They said they would owe me the extra key and two weeks later are trying to claim it was not included and if I want it, it will come from the salesperson's pocket. The car also has evidence that the windshield was repaired multiple times. As a result of that and the heat, he is now experiencing significant cracking. All we asked for was a replacement, but their answer was that I must be playing my music too loud. Yes the Ukrainian news over the iPhone must have so much bass that cracking is imminent, right? My recommendation is to run from [non-permissible content removed] that this dealership. So many dealers have turned the corner from the old days of bait and switch. Someone forgot to tell this dealer it is not 1995 anymore. We are now working with a Chevy case manger to find a solution to the predicament we are now in. Regardless, you have many car buying choices. Darcars, FitzGerald, Pohanka, Koons are just a few that my yelp search found. Call any of them, but run from Ourisman Chevy of BOWIE. Read more