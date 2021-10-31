Jim Coleman Cadillac
Stay away, they don't care!
by 10/31/2021on
Took my 2020 CT6 4dr Sedan Cadillac to Jim Coleman to have the oil changes and Tires balanced and rotated as well as a recall for the parking engagement. I noticed Oil was on the garage floor where I park. I should have taken the car back to Jim Coleman to see what the leak was from. (Guilty there!) The leak was never so bad that it caused me concern and the oil light never came on to advise of low oil pressure etc. The"Change oil light" came on and it was time for me to do another oil change. I went to another vendor to get the oil changed and asked the manager if he could look at the car to see were the oil was coming from. During the oil change the manager came to me and said that the filter was loose and the oil was leaking from that, but he said I had a bigger problem. The oil plug screw was over tightened and stripped from the last oil change. Luckily the manager had a oil plug that temporarily would fit, but I needed to get a new oil pan because of the stripped screw. I called Jim Coleman Cadillac to let them know what had been done to the oil pan and was put on hold. ZZZZZZZZZ Then I got an recorded voice message from a customer service rep. I explained to the recorder what had happened and that I just wanted to let them know. Never heard back from them. I've had issues with the service department before, i didn't expect a call back. I guess they just don't care, even though I wanted to alert them. After looking into how one can over tighten and strip the oil pan threads, is usually because the technician that changed the oil probably used a impact tool that had too much tork, which will make the oil screw spin and striped the threads on the pan.
They saved the day!!!
by 06/28/2021on
I recently had a very positive experience at Jim Coleman Cadillac that I'd like to share with everyone. I purchased my 2013 SRX from Coleman and I've had it serviced by them ever since. There have been no issues since the car was new. However, last week I noticed that my radiator fan would not turn off when the engine was off. I drove the car to their service department immediately. Even though service was closed for the day, I was able to get the problem resolved thanks to Max Zelenkov, the service manager, who was still in his office after hours. He looked at a number of possible causes and, within twenty minutes, he solved the problem! It was a bad relay switch in the area where fuses are stored. A replacement switch was found and I was on my way! Mr. Zelenkov would not accept my offer to pay. I could not be more grateful to Mr. Zelenkov and to Coleman Cadillac. (Bruce R., North Bethesda)
THEY COULD HAVE KILLED ME AND OTHER DRIVERS
by 12/20/2020on
Jim Coleman Cadillac is a negligent and dishonest business On the afternoon of 12/18/20, took my Escalade to have the wheels re-balanced (2nd time in 19 days). While driving home on 270, the rear of the car began to shake violently. I discovered that 3 of the 6 lug nuts were missing from the wheel. The remaining 3 were nearly off as well (as you can see in the picture. Their negligence could have caused serious harm, injury or worse to myself and other drivers. Jim Coleman’s website promotes their “KNOWLEDGEABLE & EXPERIENCED SPECIALISTS.” These are the same “KNOWLEDGEABLE & EXPERIENCED SPECIALISTS” who do not know how to properly mount a wheel. When I told General Sales Manager Roy Morrisey that their negligence could have killed me, he said, ‘the wheel did not fall off and you did not die, so you are talking about hypotheticals.” Jim Coleman’s website promotes their “AWARD-WINNING CUSTOMER SERVICE and says that “CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 GOAL.” Perhaps Mr. Morrisey hasn’t visited the dealership’s website recently. I purchased a 2017 CPO Platinum Escalade (VIN 1GYS4DKJXHR129617) on 11/28/20 and returned the vehicle on 12/18/20. During the 19 days that I owned this vehicle, it was in the service shop 4 times for a total of 11 days for the following issues. Jim Coleman’s website says that CPO cars undergo a 172-point inspection. Jim Coleman Cadillac sold to me a Lemon under the guise of Certified Pre-Owned 1. Replace failed running boards (driver and passenger) 2. Replace failed backup camera 3. Replace automatic trunk door close mechanism 4. Transmission flush 5. Faulty wireless charging dock 6. 3 Bluetooth headphones missing even after I asked 3 times for them Jim Coleman’s website says that they engage in “HONEST, STRAIGHTFORWARD BUSINESS.” There is nothing honest or straightforward about this dealership.
Outstanding Service
by 02/10/2017on
Used car sales team is 100% trust worthy, competent, and a pleasure to work with. Service attitude, attention to detail, knowledge, and loaner car program can't be beat! I just traded in my 2013 escalade for a 2015 escalade esv and everyone was super. This was my 3rd Cadillac from Coleman - the only place I'll buy a car from.
Great Job!
by 12/27/2016on
I received excellent, timely service, handled in a professional manner. Thank you!
they are lying and cheating
by 07/28/2016on
I recommend service department specially Martin. He is so professional, friendly and expert but I do not recommend sell department because they are cheating and lying specially the manger(Tim). So next time I will go to another dealership for getting new car but for service I will go to service department of Jim Coleman.
18Oct15
by 10/25/2015on
I went in for a battery and tires while replacing the tires the mechanic realized that brakes and rotars were also needed. I was then notified by my representative of this and was asked if OK to proceed with replacing brakes and rotars. while sitting in the waiting area, Mr. Price (the saleman who sold me the vehicle in 20008, and my brother his vehicle in 20011 and my sister-in-law in 20013) remembered me and had a great conversation. Besides spending more money than expected it was an overall good experience. ,I went in for a battery and tires while replacing the tires the mechanic realized that brakes and rotars were also needed. I was then notified by my representative of this and was asked if OK to proceed with replacing brakes and rotars. while sitting in the waiting area, Mr. Price (the saleman who sold me the vehicle in 20008, and my brother his vehicle in 20011 and my sister-in-law in 20013) remembered me and had a great conversation. Besides spending more money than expected it was an overall good experience.
Better waiting room experience needed...
by 10/13/2015on
Surprised that they did not offer free water bottles, sodas in the waiting room...like Jim Coleman Infinity. Also wished they had coupons available for repeat customers...via email or postcards...like Jim Coleman Infinity. May switch to Infiniti or Lindsay Cadillac for next car.
USAMRIID
by 06/12/2015on
My service representatives were very knowledgeable and accommodating. They understood what I needed and made sure that all my request for services were carried out. I am very satisfied.
Review Title
by 05/28/2015on
I came in for an oil change and the oil was actually changed. Staff made sure everything was very pleasant and professional. The experience was appreciated.
Cesar Cuyun in the service dept is great!
by 05/26/2015on
I have had my 2012 Escalade in for servicing a couple of times this year. Even though the dealership is being renovated, and the service dept is in temporary quarters, they have really stepped up their game. In particular, Cesar Cuyun deserves exceptional kudos. He communicates extremely well, and gets me in-and-out quickly. I cant say enough nice things about Cesar and his attention to detail!
2011 CTSV Coupe Service at Coleman Cadillac
by 03/18/2015on
Coleman was operating from temporary quarters (Toyota) while the Cadillac showroom was under refurbishment. Service was still excellent and the loaner car provided was much appreciated.
2015 January review
by 02/02/2015on
I had two cars in for service and both were taken care of in an excellent fashion. Seat heat on 2005 STS taken care of and tire replaced on 2011 along with a short fixed in ONStar connection.
cadillac
by 01/28/2015on
enjoyed working with Glenn Price, my sales person. He was not a "hard sell" and was always congenial when I was looking at alternatives. the actual sale, with signing papers, was very quick in my experience.
Good experience
by 12/30/2014on
The service rep I dealt with left for several years and since returned. I am glad he is back because of his professional, courteous, and knowledgeable attributes. The service representative is Caesar Cuyan
Love my ATS
by 12/19/2014on
As usual, I get the VIP treatment my service writer the personnel that service my car and all others that I come in contact with show me that they are more than just an employee. When I come to receive my vehicle after repairs are complete, they make sure that i'am completly satisfied.
Excellent Service
by 12/19/2014on
Outstanding service! The manager is always courteous and welcoming, explains what needs to be done clearly, including costs, and estimated time that the service will take to complete. And all of the work that has thus far been completed on my car has been done well and as specified.
Best Service Manager
by 11/16/2014on
Mr.Pallente was very courteous, helpful and knowledgeable. He is the best, I certainly would like to congratulate him and encourage him to keep up the good work.
Jim Coleman Cadillac, Bethesda, MD - Worth the Drive!
by 10/29/2014on
My husband had been researching a CTS VSport for over a year. I finally agreed to test drive and decided to go to Miller Cadillac in Ellicott City b/c it close to our home. Long-story-short I suggested we call Jim Coleman. My husband agreed b/c he found the exact car he wanted (except for the color). We were about an hour away so I called and Mr. Darrell Landon answered the phone. He said he would have the car already for us to test drive. Mr. Landon made the hour trip worth the drive. Mr. Landon was extremely professional and courteous. Moreover, he provided the exact test drive we wanted and he knew how to operate the CUE. My husband and I never make a purchase this large without a few days of thinking about it. However, because of Mr. Landon, I decided in 24 hrs. I now consider Darrell a friend and I have already recommended him to 3 people! Furthermore, the whole Jim Coleman Cadillac team has been fantastic! It's worth the drive to Bethesda to visit Jim Coleman and especially Mr. Darrell Landon!
Great Experience
by 10/03/2014on
I recently went to Jim Coleman to look at a used vehicle. I was greeted by Richard Mallon and he took me to see the SUV I was interested in. Richard was extremely knowledgeable about this GM vehicle yet he was not pushy at all. I bought the vehicle and had an equally great experience on the finance side with Stew Mallon. I have purchased many vehicles over the years and this was probably one of the best sales experiences I've had.
Leased a New ATS
by 07/27/2013on
Even before I got to the dealership my sales associate Nana was extremely professional in his emails and setting up an appointment. At the dealership the managers and staff were very accommodating and helpful. Nana knew a lot about the car and walked me through the features and functions of the ATS and CUE system. It was a very pleasant buying experience and I would recommend people to this dealership.
