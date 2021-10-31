1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my 2020 CT6 4dr Sedan Cadillac to Jim Coleman to have the oil changes and Tires balanced and rotated as well as a recall for the parking engagement. I noticed Oil was on the garage floor where I park. I should have taken the car back to Jim Coleman to see what the leak was from. (Guilty there!) The leak was never so bad that it caused me concern and the oil light never came on to advise of low oil pressure etc. The"Change oil light" came on and it was time for me to do another oil change. I went to another vendor to get the oil changed and asked the manager if he could look at the car to see were the oil was coming from. During the oil change the manager came to me and said that the filter was loose and the oil was leaking from that, but he said I had a bigger problem. The oil plug screw was over tightened and stripped from the last oil change. Luckily the manager had a oil plug that temporarily would fit, but I needed to get a new oil pan because of the stripped screw. I called Jim Coleman Cadillac to let them know what had been done to the oil pan and was put on hold. ZZZZZZZZZ Then I got an recorded voice message from a customer service rep. I explained to the recorder what had happened and that I just wanted to let them know. Never heard back from them. I've had issues with the service department before, i didn't expect a call back. I guess they just don't care, even though I wanted to alert them. After looking into how one can over tighten and strip the oil pan threads, is usually because the technician that changed the oil probably used a impact tool that had too much tork, which will make the oil screw spin and striped the threads on the pan.