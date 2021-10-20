2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great car, but subpar service. Let me start by saying that I love my vehicle. I purchased a 2016 Toyota Prius with literally all of the features that I wanted in a car. The problem arose when I attempted to gain information on "fees" that I was charged by the dealership. Make a long story short, I called the dealership trying to obtain a breakdown on the fees that I was charged and I was met with so much resistance. It was honestly a negative vibe at one point. The salesman assured me that certain fees were eliminated for my transaction. All I was trying to was find out what fees were eliminated and what fees were charged. After communicating with the sales person again, I decided to ask for a manager. And this is where things get really awkward....there seemed to be a communication breakdown between me and the manager, but I was never disrespectful in the conversation. I was talking very calm, and just trying to honestly get down to the bottom of the situation. After the manager tells me that is it company policy not to disclose the fee information, he says to me "I'm trying to be polite about this". This is where I was completely blown away and felt disrespected. If I am being a calm customer with legitimate questions, why would you be anything other than polite to me? Why would you have to "TRY" to be polite. I have been in customer service for close to 20 years and been doing tech support for almost 10 years. Telling a customer that you are "trying to be polite" should be unacceptable under any circumstances. Another thing that really upset me when speaking with the manager is that he kept saying to me "You signed the contract!", as if I was asking him to make changes to the contract. Once again, kind of disrespectful, because I am asking for a breakdown of pricing, not a change or amendment. There is no need to keep reminding me that I signed a contract, when all I am doing is asking for a breakdown of each item that I paid for. Imagine going to the supermarket and getting receipt that just had the total......and then the cashier getting mad at you because you are asking for information on how much you were charged for each item. There were other issues dealing with this location as well. When I originally went to the dealership, I was quoted $1500 for a trade in, but on purchase day, the salesman tried to change it to $1200. They gave me the original $1500 after I said no to the deal. Also, I was told over the phone that my interest rate was 4.5%. However, when I received my paperwork, I had an interest rate of 5.45%. When I asked about this change, I was told that the 4.5% must have been an estimation, because only the finance department can give an actual quote. I will admit, at the end of the conversation, the manager agreed to disclose the fees that I was charged, but that still does not change my perception of this location. I hope the management can use this as a learning experience. Never use phrases like "I am trying to be polite" with a person that is spending there hard earned money with your location. Using phrases like that is completely disrespectful, and goes against offering quality customer service. Read more