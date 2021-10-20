Jerry's Toyota
Dishonest Sales Tactics
by 10/20/2021on
I contacted this dealer about a minivan, and they had what I wanted. The lady I spoke to over the phone was evasive on my questions about price and price adjustments, but she eventually told me to look at the website to see the price. I was happy to see it was sticker. The salesman I had when I went in immediately showed me a $5,000 adjustment over sticker. I pressed them on their fees of double charging dealer processing fee, double charging registration fee, and a thousand dollar tracking device the dealer installs on the car that I did not want to pay for. They could not answer or explain why they structured the fees they had. The dealer brought down the price of the car to sticker eventually but just bumped the fees to be higher, which they also could not explain. I did not like any of my interactions with the sales team. They were dishonest and made it seem like you were not a valued customer at all. This dealer charges the highest price adjustment I have seen in the area. Go to a different dealer and don’t waste your time at Jerry’s Toyota.
I wish I had read the reviews before trying to buy a car from Jerry's
by 09/20/2021on
If I could I would give a negative star! Be warned! Do not try to buy from this dealership! They are price gouging! Just like others on these reviews, they would not give us the internet price stating we were outside their neighborhood and therefore they had to increase the price by $3000 over the MSRP! We live 20 minutes away in Maryland! Such BS. I feel sorry for their sales staff having to lie to their customers. I see now why they have so many vehicles on their lot for over 50 days! Don't be scammed by this Dealer! We are going to a different dealership tonight to pick up our new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best thing to say is that they respond quickly....that's it, though.
by 08/26/2021on
Found the car that I would have really liked to purchase at this dealership. They contacted me right away and sent a really appealing quote via email. Note to self- read what the asterisk says on the email. When I called to set up an appointment, was told by a very arrogant sales manager that the price was only for local customers and that any out of state customers would have to pay MSRP plus $2000!!! What? No other out of state Toyota dealer I have spoken with in the last 3 days has ever done that. So here's the scoop....they only give a lower price to local customers because they probably have a sort of monopoly on servicing Toyota cars at the dealership. That's where they can continue to reap profit margins and revenue. Good business model but also just skimming the legalities of the Sherman Act with regards to third degree price discrimination. Doesn't seem like a very ethical dealership and some of the other recent reviews support that. Well, on to better things and dealers.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Beware of !
by 08/22/2021on
Simple put , my son was looking for a Vehicle ( I was helping him Buy ) Saw Advertised Price ( in Our State ) . Called about Availability of Vehicle ( which they had over 20 in Stock of This Model ) & confirm Price . After a few Questions , it seemed once they saw he was really interested , they said the Internet Price didn't apply ??? Said in was just for in state buyer ( which we were ) He explained we were , so then they ask for ZIP CODE , and and after he gave it they said that our zip code was in their local area. Said they had they vehicle but he'd have to pay MRSP Plus Fee's . Contact Toyota Customer Service . Communicated back and forth for several days . Bottom line Toyota Straight out Blamed the Dealership , but the Dealership Straight blame Toyota ( saying it was Toyota Restrictions ) around and around it went with NEITHER Resolving the Issue . Who was lying , who knows , but Jerry's Manager wrote me a nasty Email for Contacting Toyota Customer service . We were switching from buying GM to going with Toyota , would of been our First Toyota , but not after this . My wife was disappointed cause we had planned to by a Toyota Highlander ( limited ) after seeing how this first transaction went . Bottom Line Toyota / Jerry's got some suspicious activity going on , JMO
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Horrible Sales Team and Manger
by 06/13/2021on
My first time coming into the store I was ignored for an hour and never seen by the person who was assigned to me. Due to the pandemic and blows to production trying to find the SUV I wanted has been hard. I ultimately purchased my SUV with them, but the whole experience gave shady and untrustworthy car salesman vibes. My sales rep Yong He and a manager Chad Votta lied to me about several things throughou process but luckily I did my research and knew what I was talking about. They purposely show your lowest credit score trying to make the customer think they're credit is worse than what it is. Luckily, I pulled all my information ahead of time and knew where I stood. Even with great credit they were still trying to give me a bad deal and make it seem like I was crazy and didn't know what I was talking about concerning the numbers they were giving me. As a black woman with an Accounting degree, I knew better. The only saving grace was the finance director Daniel. The rest of the sales team I dealt with that day treated me as if I wasn't important and incompetent and not like a valued customer. I wouldn't recommend this place especially for black people after my experience. Toyota as a company is great but Jerry's is NOT!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrible service from their General Manager
by 06/03/2021on
I have been dealing with Matt Bukowski which is the General Manager at Jerry's Toyota, Baltimore MD, lets start by saying that he tries to be intimidating, vague about the dealings, non informative, arrogant and now convinced that he is a fraud. I was trying to buy a Toyota 86 from Jerrys Toyota and i live in another state, which is not so easy to do since I am not physically at the dealership. Knowing this, the GM should be easier to deal with and understanding which he lacks. I contacted a company already to transport this vehicle to my state and the final transaction is to sign the paperwork with Matt the GM. Since I am paying 100% cash for this car, I simply asked to speak to the Finance Manager because I had several questions that he could answer. After calling numerous times and not being connected to the Finance Manager, i was sent back to Matt. At this point, I asked Matt to provide me a name and a number and he refused to do so. I told him that whenever I buy a car and I have a question regarding the cash transaction or financing, I always speak to the finance guy, he refused to send me to him and arrogantly said " You only deal with me until I am ready to send you to the finance guy", I mentioned that I had a question and why he refuses me to speak to anyone else is quite questionable. he then said that he did not want to sell the car to me anymore. This was quite bazaar behavior. Who says this? Does the owner at Jerry's Toyota even know what kind of individual Matt is? How can a dealership maintain their credibility or reputation if they have someone running a business like Matt B. where he lacks total customer care and does not care about the bottom line or revenues of a company.. This dealership just lost a sale. If anyone is looking to buy from this company, I would suggest go elsewhere since they dont care about potential new customers. Well at least Matt B. does not care.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Professional, knowledgeable and honest sales staff
by 03/25/2021on
We bought a RAV4 PRIME. These EV plug in models are extremely hard to come by. The staff at Jerry's worked with us through email and texts to agree to a fair price before we drove the 1.5 hours to the dealership. We were treated honestly without sales pressure to add on supplemental packages (under coating etc.). Frankly my wife and I felt this was the best car buying experience we can ever remember. Jerry's lives up to it's motto" It's About You."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
wake up
by 08/31/2020on
The staff where very nice but when I walked in it took me 5 mins to find where I needed to be and it seemed like no one was there to really help upon entering.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New (Used) Toyota
by 08/25/2020on
Got an excellent deal from Jerry's Toyota Used cars!! Thank you so much Chad and Stuart!!!
Disrespectful service for no reason
by 07/08/2020on
Great car, but subpar service. Let me start by saying that I love my vehicle. I purchased a 2016 Toyota Prius with literally all of the features that I wanted in a car. The problem arose when I attempted to gain information on "fees" that I was charged by the dealership. Make a long story short, I called the dealership trying to obtain a breakdown on the fees that I was charged and I was met with so much resistance. It was honestly a negative vibe at one point. The salesman assured me that certain fees were eliminated for my transaction. All I was trying to was find out what fees were eliminated and what fees were charged. After communicating with the sales person again, I decided to ask for a manager. And this is where things get really awkward....there seemed to be a communication breakdown between me and the manager, but I was never disrespectful in the conversation. I was talking very calm, and just trying to honestly get down to the bottom of the situation. After the manager tells me that is it company policy not to disclose the fee information, he says to me "I'm trying to be polite about this". This is where I was completely blown away and felt disrespected. If I am being a calm customer with legitimate questions, why would you be anything other than polite to me? Why would you have to "TRY" to be polite. I have been in customer service for close to 20 years and been doing tech support for almost 10 years. Telling a customer that you are "trying to be polite" should be unacceptable under any circumstances. Another thing that really upset me when speaking with the manager is that he kept saying to me "You signed the contract!", as if I was asking him to make changes to the contract. Once again, kind of disrespectful, because I am asking for a breakdown of pricing, not a change or amendment. There is no need to keep reminding me that I signed a contract, when all I am doing is asking for a breakdown of each item that I paid for. Imagine going to the supermarket and getting receipt that just had the total......and then the cashier getting mad at you because you are asking for information on how much you were charged for each item. There were other issues dealing with this location as well. When I originally went to the dealership, I was quoted $1500 for a trade in, but on purchase day, the salesman tried to change it to $1200. They gave me the original $1500 after I said no to the deal. Also, I was told over the phone that my interest rate was 4.5%. However, when I received my paperwork, I had an interest rate of 5.45%. When I asked about this change, I was told that the 4.5% must have been an estimation, because only the finance department can give an actual quote. I will admit, at the end of the conversation, the manager agreed to disclose the fees that I was charged, but that still does not change my perception of this location. I hope the management can use this as a learning experience. Never use phrases like "I am trying to be polite" with a person that is spending there hard earned money with your location. Using phrases like that is completely disrespectful, and goes against offering quality customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Stuart!
by 06/24/2020on
Stuart helped me with my car was really nice and helpful to me. He explained everything to me while showing me the Camry I have been dreaming of. He provided excellent customer service. Thank you for helping me with the purchase of my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Saved my Tire
by 04/24/2020on
My dumb self decided to drive through a construction zone downtown and must've hit a nail with the wheel of my 86. Took it in to Jerrys and they were able to patch it up for me to save the wheel. Didn't cost much and they had me in and out in less than an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
JERRY'S TOYOTA IS THE PLACE TO GO
by 04/17/2020on
I was in the market to buy a new, however a few bumps in my credit file made it hard. I received a letter from Jerry's Toyota made a call spoke to Tommy Thomas and same day he got me into a 2018 Toyota Camry SE with 19,000 miles and not to mention with my credit bumps. No one else could do this. I highly recommend Jerry's Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THanks Fletcher!
by 02/26/2020on
This was the easiest, most pleasant, quickest car buying experience I have ever had! Fletcher was great getting us a deal we were happy with and Jimmy made the financial part a breeze. Would highly recommend Jerry's Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good Online Shopping
by 01/27/2020on
I had inquired about a Toyota Highlander online. Ashley got in touch with me she made the buying process smooth. They are very good people definitely willing to work with you to get you the best offer they can. Highly recommend Jerry's Toyota and Ashley.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thanks Erin!
by 01/21/2020on
I took my car in for service. Erin Lober helped me. Work was done perfectly and she answered all my questions and made sure to call and text during the service. It was a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Camry, No Problems!
by 12/26/2019on
Jerry's Toyota has a great sales team and they worked with me on my trade in and the price of a brand new Camry. I would buy again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car no problems!
by 12/18/2019on
My husband was in the market for buying a new car and we were very pleased with how prompt we were given the keys to the car for a test drive and upon returning the other car was waiting with keys in hand. The business relationship we developed was great. We also realized how much we had in common personally. I recommend Jerry's to anyone in the market for buying a car and want great service. The car lol was great, clean and we bought it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 11/25/2019on
My salesman was very patient with me through the hole buying experience. As I was doing most of the sale thru text and phone calls with him because I was coming. I Couldn't have ask for a better salesman. When I arrived paperwork was ready and the car was cleaned and detailed and ready to go. Our finance guy was the friendest person and made the process easy and fast. Thank for the great service. I highly recommend those two men.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service!
by 11/18/2019on
The team at Jerry's went above and beyond to help me with my service needs. I had an appointment with Neil initially, but he was busy with another customer when I arrived. Amanda stepped in and got my car serviced quickly enabling me to get other things done that day. It was an excellent experience there. Thumbs up for Amanda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Toyota Dealer around!
by 10/24/2019on
I just bought my 3rd Rav4 from Jerrys Toyota! Paul Southard always works hard to get me in the best car for me and my budget! I am a client for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jerry’s Auto Group began in 1957 with the opening of Jerry’s Chevrolet in the Govans neighborhood of Baltimore. Our founder chose to retail Chevrolet because he was determined to sell an American product, and he admired the brand’s consistency in building a full-line up of dependable cars and trucks. If you listened to the radio at the time, you were sure to hear Jerry’s very first slogan: "5600 York at Bellona, best place to become a Chevrolet ownah!"
Two decades later, Jerry’s business was quickly outgrowing the modest dimensions of his Baltimore showroom. In 1971, Jerry’s Chevrolet relocated to where it still stands today, at the corners of Joppa Road and Perring Parkway in Baltimore County. After another decade of steady growth, our founder was looking to diversify his wares. In 1981, he chose Toyota for many of the same reasons he was drawn to Chevrolet; the Japanese automaker offered an extensive model lineup of cars and trucks with a reputation for reliability.
