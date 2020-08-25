New (Used) Toyota
by 08/25/2020on
Got an excellent deal from Jerry's Toyota Used cars!! Thank you so much Chad and Stuart!!!
by 08/31/2020on
The staff where very nice but when I walked in it took me 5 mins to find where I needed to be and it seemed like no one was there to really help upon entering.
Disrespectful service for no reason
by 07/08/2020on
Great car, but subpar service. Let me start by saying that I love my vehicle. I purchased a 2016 Toyota Prius with literally all of the features that I wanted in a car. The problem arose when I attempted to gain information on "fees" that I was charged by the dealership. Make a long story short, I called the dealership trying to obtain a breakdown on the fees that I was charged and I was met with so much resistance. It was honestly a negative vibe at one point. The salesman assured me that certain fees were eliminated for my transaction. All I was trying to was find out what fees were eliminated and what fees were charged. After communicating with the sales person again, I decided to ask for a manager. And this is where things get really awkward....there seemed to be a communication breakdown between me and the manager, but I was never disrespectful in the conversation. I was talking very calm, and just trying to honestly get down to the bottom of the situation. After the manager tells me that is it company policy not to disclose the fee information, he says to me "I'm trying to be polite about this". This is where I was completely blown away and felt disrespected. If I am being a calm customer with legitimate questions, why would you be anything other than polite to me? Why would you have to "TRY" to be polite. I have been in customer service for close to 20 years and been doing tech support for almost 10 years. Telling a customer that you are "trying to be polite" should be unacceptable under any circumstances. Another thing that really upset me when speaking with the manager is that he kept saying to me "You signed the contract!", as if I was asking him to make changes to the contract. Once again, kind of disrespectful, because I am asking for a breakdown of pricing, not a change or amendment. There is no need to keep reminding me that I signed a contract, when all I am doing is asking for a breakdown of each item that I paid for. Imagine going to the supermarket and getting receipt that just had the total......and then the cashier getting mad at you because you are asking for information on how much you were charged for each item. There were other issues dealing with this location as well. When I originally went to the dealership, I was quoted $1500 for a trade in, but on purchase day, the salesman tried to change it to $1200. They gave me the original $1500 after I said no to the deal. Also, I was told over the phone that my interest rate was 4.5%. However, when I received my paperwork, I had an interest rate of 5.45%. When I asked about this change, I was told that the 4.5% must have been an estimation, because only the finance department can give an actual quote. I will admit, at the end of the conversation, the manager agreed to disclose the fees that I was charged, but that still does not change my perception of this location. I hope the management can use this as a learning experience. Never use phrases like "I am trying to be polite" with a person that is spending there hard earned money with your location. Using phrases like that is completely disrespectful, and goes against offering quality customer service.
Thanks Stuart!
by 06/24/2020on
Stuart helped me with my car was really nice and helpful to me. He explained everything to me while showing me the Camry I have been dreaming of. He provided excellent customer service. Thank you for helping me with the purchase of my car.
Saved my Tire
by 04/24/2020on
My dumb self decided to drive through a construction zone downtown and must've hit a nail with the wheel of my 86. Took it in to Jerrys and they were able to patch it up for me to save the wheel. Didn't cost much and they had me in and out in less than an hour.
JERRY'S TOYOTA IS THE PLACE TO GO
by 04/17/2020on
I was in the market to buy a new, however a few bumps in my credit file made it hard. I received a letter from Jerry's Toyota made a call spoke to Tommy Thomas and same day he got me into a 2018 Toyota Camry SE with 19,000 miles and not to mention with my credit bumps. No one else could do this. I highly recommend Jerry's Toyota.
THanks Fletcher!
by 02/26/2020on
This was the easiest, most pleasant, quickest car buying experience I have ever had! Fletcher was great getting us a deal we were happy with and Jimmy made the financial part a breeze. Would highly recommend Jerry's Toyota!
Good Online Shopping
by 01/27/2020on
I had inquired about a Toyota Highlander online. Ashley got in touch with me she made the buying process smooth. They are very good people definitely willing to work with you to get you the best offer they can. Highly recommend Jerry's Toyota and Ashley.
Thanks Erin!
by 01/21/2020on
I took my car in for service. Erin Lober helped me. Work was done perfectly and she answered all my questions and made sure to call and text during the service. It was a great experience!
New Camry, No Problems!
by 12/26/2019on
Jerry's Toyota has a great sales team and they worked with me on my trade in and the price of a brand new Camry. I would buy again.
New car no problems!
by 12/18/2019on
My husband was in the market for buying a new car and we were very pleased with how prompt we were given the keys to the car for a test drive and upon returning the other car was waiting with keys in hand. The business relationship we developed was great. We also realized how much we had in common personally. I recommend Jerry's to anyone in the market for buying a car and want great service. The car lol was great, clean and we bought it.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/25/2019on
My salesman was very patient with me through the hole buying experience. As I was doing most of the sale thru text and phone calls with him because I was coming. I Couldn't have ask for a better salesman. When I arrived paperwork was ready and the car was cleaned and detailed and ready to go. Our finance guy was the friendest person and made the process easy and fast. Thank for the great service. I highly recommend those two men.
Great Service!
by 11/18/2019on
The team at Jerry's went above and beyond to help me with my service needs. I had an appointment with Neil initially, but he was busy with another customer when I arrived. Amanda stepped in and got my car serviced quickly enabling me to get other things done that day. It was an excellent experience there. Thumbs up for Amanda.
Best Toyota Dealer around!
by 10/24/2019on
I just bought my 3rd Rav4 from Jerrys Toyota! Paul Southard always works hard to get me in the best car for me and my budget! I am a client for life!
It's About Me!
by 10/22/2019on
I want to say that Jerry's Toyota on Belair Rd is great to deal with. I got a great suv for a great price - but I cannot say enough for all employees that work there. They are the friendliest people to deal with - everyone of them. But I cannot say enough for two salesmen that I dealt with - Will Johnson and Herman Jones. These two are amazing. I have never dealt with two such nice kind people in my life. I am not saying this lightly. I am sure that the other salesman are great but I dealt with these two and I will never forget them. They will work with you till the end. I was blessed to have met them.
Total Recall
by 09/24/2019on
Had my vehicle to Jerry's Toyota for a Toyota Recall Repair and the service received was very good. From start to finish, the staff were pleasant and my Service Leader Angelle was great to work with and explained things so I could understand clearly. The work was completed in a timely fashion.
Jordan was fabulous!
by 09/08/2019on
We needed to buy a pre-owned car somewhat quickly to replace an old Prius that had sudden repairs not worth fixing. Jordan was so helpful, kind, and trustworthy. He was able to pick up my husband from his work across town so that he could test drive the car and came up with a payment that fit within our budget right away--there was no haggling or negotiation! This was the easiest car buying experience we've ever had.
Awesome service free coffee!
by 08/26/2019on
I've been dealing with Jerry's Toyota for several years, first taking my daughter's car for service as needed, now The service is unsurpassed, the personnel is knowledgeable and friendly, and the coffee is free!!! It is a pleasure doing business with them and I highly recommend this dealership.
Tacoma Takata
by 08/12/2019on
Always a great experience. They handled the service and the recall as planned and even went the extra mile and made sure my truck was washed. Highly recommend the service department!
Part of the Family !!!
by 07/25/2019on
I am very impressed with the professionalism and courtesy that I was given. There was absolutely zero pressure. They were helpful, friendly , honest and efficient. What a great experience with these guys. I have 4 children to buy cars for with in the next 4 years we will definitely be coming back. ! This Will be the only place for my family. Thank you jerrys toyota !!!
MY Toyota dealer
by 07/22/2019on
My fam has been coming here for about 3 years now! The staff is consistently pleasant and very helpful! I always work with Fletcher but Keith was a pleasure to work with as well!
