Patient Listener
by 05/07/2022on
Jesse was a salesman who impressed me from the beginning. Took excellent notes, listened carefully, offered ideas, explained the features of the car we were interested in. He matched us well with the car we eventually purchased. I say patient listener because it was about a 3-month process. We came back to a strong offer which included a trade-in. I recommend this dealership but be aware the extended warranty pitch is fast and furious. I did not enjoy that.
All Good Except for Finance Manager Adam
by 12/03/2020on
Great Car, fair price, very clean, good salesman. But don't you dare tell FM Adam you decline add-on warranty and don't want to sit still for his ten minute spiel on all the coverages and advantages of their BS warranty. Adam will explode, refuse to work further, abandon you in his office, and announce he is fetching someone else to finish his job. [non-permissible content removed].
Toshia was amazing!!
by 11/21/2019on
I flew all the way from Michigan because this dealership had the exact car I wanted. I picked up a Mazda CX-5 GT with a premium package. I wanted White so I made the trip for it. I had the best saleswoman! Toshia Gray was amazing! Not only did she get this whole deal put together from another state but was beyond generous with my random questions and photos I wanted taken. She was professional and fun to sit and talk with with I got to the dealership to pick up my car. I would hands down recommend purchasing a used car from this dealership, and 100% you should work with Toshia!
Great experience buying a used car
by 10/20/2019on
Tosh was great to work with, I was able to set up appointment via email and she worked with me through the whole process. Thank you for a great experience!
Great Price and Professional Staff
by 06/02/2019on
I was so impressed with the price of the car and the professionalism of the staff that I flew from Charleston, South Carolina to Catonsville, MD to purchase a pre-owned, very low mileage 2018 Subaru Outback. My salesperson Abbey and her Sales Manager Carlos offered me a great deal on the car I found on line. They were very honest with me from the beginning; and there was zero pressure and no stress from start to finish. The only stress I had was the 10 1/2 hour drive home back to SC. I would highly recommend Heritage Subaru in Catonsville, MD. Q. D. Fulmer
Excellent Sales Consultant - Mr. Naz Islam
by 03/02/2019on
I went to this dealership to inquire the 2019 VW Tiguan SE SUV, to replace my 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA250, and Mr. Islam asked what were my preferences, and I responded back to him exactly what I wanted. He showed me the specific vehicle in the lot and we tested drove it briefly. The professionalism of this agent, and with the right price, I took my wife back to the VW dealership the next day and we bought the vehicle.
Excellent Service for Sales
by 12/30/2018on
The service provided by this dealer is the best in the class I have received ever. Specially Ahmad from the sales team was very helpful and awesome throughout the sales process. Without his help I wouldn't have the processed the deal.
Great sales team
by 06/25/2018on
I am thoroughly impressed with the sales team at Heritage Mazda Catonsville. Patrice was very professional and a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend Heritage Mazda to friends/family
Excellent service by Patrice
by 06/23/2018on
Patrice helped me alot in explaining everything and she is good lady with lot of patience and sweetness
Great staff and beautiful new location
by 06/06/2018on
We were looking at the CX-5, but the car did not end up working for our situation. Regardless, I had to leave this review because we were treated so well by the staff, especially our sales associate, Bradlee. I would definitely recommend this location to anyone buying a Mazda.
2018 CX5
by 06/01/2018on
Just love the new facility....sales reps were very accommodating and helplful. This is why I keep going back to Heritage Mazda.
Mazda CX5 - Patrice Clark
by 05/31/2018on
Below is a description of my experience at Heritage Mazda Catonsville while leasing a CX-5 Grand Touring with Patrice Clark. No-pressure, didn't feel rushed Trustworthy She listened to me Quick and painless the dealership made the process easy Quick and clear communication No games Final price was exactly as negotiated (no last-minute surprises) Professional and polite Attentive to customer's needs She went above & beyond locating a specific vehicle, delivering vehicle to customer, staying after hours, etc.
Honest & Reputable Dealership. Tosh is Terrific Salesperson.
by 04/30/2018on
I have dealt with Heritage Mazda for many years and multiple vehicles. They are always fair and friendly and make an effort to always treat customers right from sales to service. I bought another Mazda this week. The whole process went great because I had a great sales person. Tosh Gray made sure everything went great. A big help finding the right car and getting a great deal.. When you're ready to shop Mazda, be sure to ask for Tosh at the Catonsville store. It will be a pleasure to do business.
Great first car buying experience for my 18 yr old daughter
by 09/01/2017on
We found a car online and inquired about the car that had just been traded in a few days ago. The car was in the process of being inspected, however, Lolo said it was okay for us to come in to take a visual look at the car. On Friday, we met with Rafael who showed us the car and listened to the 'wish list' we had for my daughter's first car. Rafael was attentive, made good recommendations and make the buying experience seemless. We were able to pick up the vehicle the following Monday and now my daughter is a 'happy camper' and no longer needs to borrow my car. The sales process and service were great from the moment we stepped inside the dealership until well after we drove off the lot. We also received a follow-up phone call from Lolo. Overall, this was the best car buying experience that I've had and I have purchased vehicles from various dealerships over the past 30 years.
unprofessional people
by 07/02/2016on
I rarely write reviews but I forced myself to write about these people.I visited the dealership for a test drive. I entered showroom and looking around if someone could assist me. I almost waited 20 min but no one ever tried to talk with me. Then I myself interrupted a salesman and asked for the test drive, he said to wait and thats it. 10 more min passed but no one came up. I just walked out. Honestly these are the most unprofessional people I've ever seen. There is no front desk or nothing. No one to wish. Some of the people(may be managers) sitting in the cabins,had eye contact with me but no one cared about me, though I was waiting. Its just like a small auction place but not like a mazda dealer
Bought a Mazda 6 manual
by 06/08/2015on
I purchased a manual Mazda6 from Julian Barnes. Started off great. I had been dealing with him for a while, plus I could nor forget his name due to the amount of Voicemalis he left on my home phone, but he persistence, so I finally decided to hed out that way. I met with Julian late one night right before they close to drive a Mazda3 and instead of rushing me, he still took me on a timely route to get a true feel. I liked him from that point on. 2 weeks later. I brought my wife with me, but not to buy a Mazda3. Instead we decided on a Mazda6. Purchased the car, but it came from another dealership and had chips in the paint, but all in all Julian said he would take care of it and that he did. I was impressed by him and his service staff. My wife told him that we had 2 kids and will be needing cars in the near future, so dont quit the car business anytime soon. I recommend Julian because he gets it done. When you go to Russel Mazda in Catonsville. Ask for Julian
CX-5 Lease lover buyer
by 06/08/2015on
Name is Andrea. Met with Julian and CJ regarding a CX-5. Julian was able to talk me into a lease, saying that I could get more car for less of a payment. Julian and Cj were great even though I only dealt with CJ over the phone and most of my time with Julian in person. If you are truly looking for a nice salesman with a no pressure attitude. Ask for Julian when you go to Russel
Lov'n My CX-5
by 12/17/2014on
On November 19, 2014, after two months of considering and test driving the CX-5, I finally made my purchase. Julian Barnes was awesome and treated me wonderfully. He was honest and straight forth about the car I was considering and even found and picked up the car I wanted from another dealership--twice! The first time, there was a long period between him getting the car and my return so the first had to be released and sold but he got another and the second one was even better! The first didn't have the bells and whistles that I truly wanted and I was excited but not overjoyed. When I returned and saw that he had found the same model and color that I wanted with all-wheel drive and the moon roof I wanted, I was stoked! So happy to have been blessed to have this young man as my sales consultant. The purchase process was long like I remember from previous vehicles I've bought elsewhere but it was so worth it. Definitely ask for Julian when you visit Russel Mazda in Catonsville!
Bought a CX-5
by 11/01/2014on
My CX-7 wet the bed after six years so i was not very happy at all. Eric(Service) and James(Mechanic) explained the situation and the repair bill was going to exceed the value of the car. i started looking at Mazda and met Julian in sales. He answered all my questions and the experience was good. I did some homework and test drove and/or looked at honda , toyota, acura, hyndai. Mazda had the best value, looks, drive of these competitors. the toyota rav4 was pretty bland, acuras rdx was a shinier crv and the hondas were the closest. we went with the cx5. Julian and his boss Sean were nice to deal with and the price i received for my tradein and the price of the car exceeded kbbs fair value pricing so the decision was made
Don't Honor Internet Price Quotes
by 10/02/2014on
Russel Mazda quoted me a great price via email on a new Mazda Miata. I took a test drive and when I started the paperwork they came back with a price that was $3,000 more than the quoted price. The salesman and sales manager then did a song and dance indicating the price quote I received via email included all possible incentives - this was not spelled out in the price quote. I have done many internet deals and this is the first time a dealer has pulled this trick. Don't bother with them if you have to drive very far to visit their dealership.
Didn't start well, but satisfied
by 06/14/2014on
FYI: Russel Mazda quotes prices by internet that include incentives that you will not likely qualify for; in my case, it was $500 each for Mazda loyalty, military, and recent graduate. They mention this in their fine print, but they still use these to advertise a price that is only real for a fraction of 1% of buyers. So, in my case, it was an unpleasant surprise to find that the real price of the car was $1500 more than they quoted. My experience with Russel Mazda did not start well, but I walked out with a car that I like at a price that seems fair without a lot of hassle. In the winter, we stopped by without an appointment. They made us wait for more than 25 minutes before telling us that they didn't have any of the model that we wanted that we could see because they were snowed in. I understand this, but it was as if they hadn't figured out the telephone; the guy had to drive out to the lot, look around, and drive back while we waited. Meanwhile, while we waited, they did not give us brochures, they did not answer any questions, and they did not even offer us a cup of coffee. I went back in the spring, due to the low price quote mentioned above. May F was friendly and helpful. The manager, Fariz (?) (I'm sorry for butchering your name I didn't get a business card), was straightforward. We negotiated a price, with some extra equipment, that was agreeable. They did not spring extra surprise fees on me, and they did not push silly extras like paint protector, etc. There was a sticker on the car that said $100 for door edge guards, which is a stupid price for that, but they did not try to charge me for that. Beyond the first "get you in the door with incentives" ploy, I was pleased that they were straightforward with me. I bought the car, I'm happy with it, and I'd recommend Russel Mazda.
