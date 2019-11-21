sales Rating

FYI: Russel Mazda quotes prices by internet that include incentives that you will not likely qualify for; in my case, it was $500 each for Mazda loyalty, military, and recent graduate. They mention this in their fine print, but they still use these to advertise a price that is only real for a fraction of 1% of buyers. So, in my case, it was an unpleasant surprise to find that the real price of the car was $1500 more than they quoted. My experience with Russel Mazda did not start well, but I walked out with a car that I like at a price that seems fair without a lot of hassle. In the winter, we stopped by without an appointment. They made us wait for more than 25 minutes before telling us that they didn't have any of the model that we wanted that we could see because they were snowed in. I understand this, but it was as if they hadn't figured out the telephone; the guy had to drive out to the lot, look around, and drive back while we waited. Meanwhile, while we waited, they did not give us brochures, they did not answer any questions, and they did not even offer us a cup of coffee. I went back in the spring, due to the low price quote mentioned above. May F was friendly and helpful. The manager, Fariz (?) (I'm sorry for butchering your name  I didn't get a business card), was straightforward. We negotiated a price, with some extra equipment, that was agreeable. They did not spring extra surprise fees on me, and they did not push silly extras like paint protector, etc. There was a sticker on the car that said $100 for door edge guards, which is a stupid price for that, but they did not try to charge me for that. Beyond the first "get you in the door with incentives" ploy, I was pleased that they were straightforward with me. I bought the car, I'm happy with it, and I'd recommend Russel Mazda. Read more