5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After being ignored at another Mini dealership, we visited Mini of Annapolis and were immediately greeted by Mark (salesman) who asked what we were looking for. We told him a new Mini "S" with automatic transmission and that was our only requirement. He got the keys for several of the Mini's and began showing them to us. He then explained that he had another appointment and did not want to keep us waiting and introduced us to another salesman (William) who sent us on a test drive and upon returning we picked out our color and purchased the car. This was approximtely 7:00 pm (the dealership closed at 8:00 pm). We were going to leave a deposit and come back the next day to pick-up the car but they suggested we go to dinner (and Mark even gave us an recommendation for a local restaurant) and the car would be ready to drive home that night. William spent extra time (even though it was well past their closing time) explaining the functions of every aspect of the Mini without once complaining about the late hour. If you are in the market for a Mini (or BMW), I would recommend you only go to this dealership, even if other dealerships are more conveniently located - it is well worth the trip. Read more