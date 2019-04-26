Customer Reviews of MINI of Annapolis
Best Service!!!
by 04/26/2019on
I purchased my first car here. Everyone was helpful and sweet. They gave best advices on everything even on insurance policy. Highly recommend this dealer. AMAZING SERVICE!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mini Cooper S Purchase
by 04/15/2019on
I worked with Mike Dawson, who was great! We talked several times via the phone before I made the journey from Pennsylvania to Maryland. We were discussing 2 cars. While I was on my way to the dealership, one of the cars was purchased by another buyer. Mike called me right away to ensure I was still interested in the other car and to let me know what had happened. When I got there we test drove the car I ultimately purchased, reviewed the CarFax and talked numbers. Mike helped me in getting a great deal. Everything went super smoothly. Alexis did the paperwork and I was off to the races. Highly recommend!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great 1st Time Experience
by 04/11/2019on
My sales member was great. He kept me informed of any issues with my vehicle and no pressure to move forward. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mini Cooper Purchase
by 03/06/2019on
Great customer service given to my mom and I! We ended up buying the cutest cooper! Very satisfied with how fast they serviced us and I would 10/10 recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and thorough
by 02/08/2019on
Had a red warning indicator pop up, a rare occasion, but got it checked and found it was due to work done at non-Mini shop, so I'll go back to them and complain there! Only took 1 hour to diagnose and clear the fault.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good People (and cars) at Mini of Annapolis
by 06/05/2014on
I was deliberate and patient in my search for a new car, over a period of several months, knowing what I wanted in the end and the bounds within which I could make a purchase. Fortunately, Melissa at Mini of Annapolis was just as patient and she demonstrated considerable respect for my search process. She was most professional and helpful, and she was instrumental in helping me obtain the car I was searching for and in considering all options to make it happen. At the appropriate time, others on the Mini of Annapolis team entered the process to make sure the purchase was exactly what I wanted. This is a professional, helpful, accommodating and very informative group. To be clear, the negotiation for and purchase of a new car is not my idea of fun. For me, it was born of necessity. But in the end, I dealt with some very good people at a quality dealership and obtained the Mini that I needed and wanted in terms of excellence, performance and the style that only Mini can provide. They worked with me and made it happen. I trust, and am hopeful, that this will prove beneficial for years to come as a Mini owner. Happy motoring!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
GREAT EXPERIENCE!!!
by 05/13/2014on
Very comfortable experience from beginning to end. Very helpful sales people & very nice manager. NOT PUSHY! Felt at home towards the end of the sale. Melissa L is the person to go to if you want a Mini Cooper.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/24/2010on
I was very jaded after my bad experience with Mini of Towson, but the Mini of Annapolis turned out to be very professional, polite and helpful. We needed a car that very same day but my wife and I couldn't decide exactly which Mini we want. The sales folks were extremely patient and worked with us for 4/5 hours to help us find the Mini we both could love. Also, the sales people NOT pushy at all.
Definitely Purchase Your Mini from Mini of Annapolis
by 05/20/2008on
After being ignored at another Mini dealership, we visited Mini of Annapolis and were immediately greeted by Mark (salesman) who asked what we were looking for. We told him a new Mini "S" with automatic transmission and that was our only requirement. He got the keys for several of the Mini's and began showing them to us. He then explained that he had another appointment and did not want to keep us waiting and introduced us to another salesman (William) who sent us on a test drive and upon returning we picked out our color and purchased the car. This was approximtely 7:00 pm (the dealership closed at 8:00 pm). We were going to leave a deposit and come back the next day to pick-up the car but they suggested we go to dinner (and Mark even gave us an recommendation for a local restaurant) and the car would be ready to drive home that night. William spent extra time (even though it was well past their closing time) explaining the functions of every aspect of the Mini without once complaining about the late hour. If you are in the market for a Mini (or BMW), I would recommend you only go to this dealership, even if other dealerships are more conveniently located - it is well worth the trip.
2008 Mini Cooper S Clubman
by 03/25/2008on
I was looking to purchase a loaded 2008 Mini Cooper S Clubman for my wife. Our local dealership in upstate NY was sold out of vehicles until July. Went on line and searched inventory of most of the east coast dealerships and located the exact vehicle at Tate Mini. Two days later the salesman picked us up at the Baltimore Airport and we drove the car home. Excellent Salesman - Mark Mickley.
