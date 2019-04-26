MINI of Annapolis

MINI of Annapolis

Visit dealer’s website 
31 Old Mill Bottom Rd N, Annapolis, MD 21409
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of MINI of Annapolis

4.4
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best Service!!!

by Nichachan on 04/26/2019

I purchased my first car here. Everyone was helpful and sweet. They gave best advices on everything even on insurance policy. Highly recommend this dealer. AMAZING SERVICE!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
26 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Review

by None1111 on 06/10/2019

My vehicle is well taken care of. I will be taking a 600 mile trip Tuesday to speak at 2 prison facilities in PA. And Mini of Annapolis is my partner in making a difference at the 2 facilities because of their expert work. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service was outstanding

by tommy4tor on 05/30/2019

I was travelling through MD and felt my Brakes were showing signs of wear ( about 25,000 miles in) and booked a next day appt with Bryan in Service for a Free Inspection. Service Tech suggested it was time and by being proactive we saved having to replace Rotors. I authorized Front and Rear Pads and waited comfortably with Free WiFi, Snacks and Car Insurance advice ( Thanks Mike D) while the work was done in the matter of a couple of hrs. I would not hesitate to recommend Mini of Annapolis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service, under Warranty

by Kayak203 on 05/22/2019

Bryan took good care of me. Fixed the faulty sensor under warranty and got me a ride there and back. Really first class!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great place but expensive

by Wetlands on 04/29/2019

I had my Mini Cooper serviced here. They're very professional and the place is beautiful, accommodating and comfortable. They made it really easy to get the service done and gave me a nice Mini loaner car... all great! However, the repairs were expensive... almost $2000 for a diagnostic, rear brakes and a new water pump. I may use them again because of their knowledge of Minis, but I'll definitely shop around more to compare prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Service!!!

by Nichachan on 04/26/2019

I purchased my first car here. Everyone was helpful and sweet. They gave best advices on everything even on insurance policy. Highly recommend this dealer. AMAZING SERVICE!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

They did maintenance on my mini

by Tucker11786 on 04/20/2019

I purchased a mini from carmax, I want a full look over my 2013 mini cooper countryman. They found some items that need fix. I was happy with the whole maintenance. And I will be bring my car here in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mini Cooper S Purchase

by RCB2009 on 04/15/2019

I worked with Mike Dawson, who was great! We talked several times via the phone before I made the journey from Pennsylvania to Maryland. We were discussing 2 cars. While I was on my way to the dealership, one of the cars was purchased by another buyer. Mike called me right away to ensure I was still interested in the other car and to let me know what had happened. When I got there we test drove the car I ultimately purchased, reviewed the CarFax and talked numbers. Mike helped me in getting a great deal. Everything went super smoothly. Alexis did the paperwork and I was off to the races. Highly recommend!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great 1st Time Experience

by Millerm486 on 04/11/2019

My sales member was great. He kept me informed of any issues with my vehicle and no pressure to move forward. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service Department

by Lovekeywest on 03/29/2019

Hands-down, Annapolis Mini Cooper service department is excellent. I do appreciate that the service manager is hands-on and is fully knowledgeable. My service today was flawless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional experience

by Bermudezz on 03/26/2019

I scheduled and oil and filter change for my newly-acquired, previously-owned Mini Cooper Paceman. My vehicle was received at the scheduled time and my service advisor, Cory, provided an explanation of the requested work. An inspection of the vehicle revealed a worn belt, and I was given an estimate for that repair, which seemed reasonable. All of the work was completed in just under two hours, while I waited. My Paceman appeared to have been rinsed and vacuumed prior to it's returned to me, which was appreciated. I am thoroughly satisfied and will return for any future service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by hmrtyme on 03/25/2019

Love Mini of Annapolis. Great quick and friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Amazing Service

by KL12345 on 03/20/2019

The scheduling staff was really helpful in accommodating my schedule and when I went in, Cory was friendly and knowledgeable. Everything was wonderful and they were quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Never trust this service department NEVER

by AuntPeanut on 03/14/2019

I took my 2010 mini cooper that I purchased from an auction at a great price. Wanted to make sure everything was fine with it. Long story short they charged me $590 for oil change, vehicle check and the required service for the mileage. They told me I needed a program FRM incorrect coding for $235, replace valve cover gasket for leak at $353.85, replace water pump found coolant leak at $781.84. I declined the additional recommendations. Took my car to mid Atlantic rover where I took my jaguar and they found NO ISSUES that needed to be fixed. Didn't even charge me to look at it. The FRM coding issue is a dealer fix but i will NOT use Mini of Annapolis. don't know if their deception was because I'm a woman or just greed but they lost my business or referrals.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast service, friendly staff

by Mngill97 on 03/13/2019

I took my car up for an oil change and a rear light malfunction. Upon further inspection of my vehicle, the staff noticed quite a few more things that needed attention. I got my tires replaced, rear light fixed, brake fluid replaced, and brake pads/rotors replaced and had my car back at the end of the day. All services were very competitive and reasonable. Absolutely reccomend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Not happy with service

by pisces5 on 03/12/2019

Took vehicle in for oil change. Received report that all was good, but front tires show signs of wear. When I went to pick up car one of the front tires was flat. That's a far cry from showing wear. The tack said it may be an impact bubble. Another far cry from showing wear. They said they fixed it and it's been fine since. Very suspicious of this service center. On another occasion my need brake service lights came on. As I had left the dealership only a week or so earlier I was surprised. When I called service about the brake service they said it was most likely a malfunction in the sensor the inspected the brakes the week prior. I took it in to get the sensor fixed and the brakes did need to be replaced. They let me drive on bad brakes telling me that had just inspected.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Efficient Service - car maintenance

by JessicaS on 03/06/2019

I brought my mini in for an oil change and a problem with the ignition starter. I was promptly greeted by Cory. He documented my concerns and also recommended additional services based on the mileage. It is important to note that I haven't received car maintenance in 3 years. I was back in my car and headed home within 2 hours of my initial check in. Thank you Cory and service staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mini Cooper Purchase

by Allicat17 on 03/06/2019

Great customer service given to my mom and I! We ended up buying the cutest cooper! Very satisfied with how fast they serviced us and I would 10/10 recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good mechanics, bad cleaning

by claireschum on 03/05/2019

The car feels great to drive now, mechanically it seems they did a great job. Only thing is the car was washed it seems but it looks like only half done. Windows were super dirty, and you could tell they attempted to vacuum but missed about half the car. Very strange and disappointing. It's nice going to Mini Service center for the great work they do but part of the nice service includes a nicely done wash. This was not nicely done. Also I was quoted $842.97 and was charged a flat $849 and when I asked what was the extra 6 ish dollars the woman didn't know. Just curious as to why it was a different number than my quote.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service as always

by esa50601 on 02/25/2019

Two pieces of advice for you: 1) donât buy a Mini, they suck! 2) if you ignored my first advice, at least come to this dealer for services, they make having a Mini bearable by being friendly, professional, and have fair near unbeatable prices on parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service on 2009 Mini Cooper S

by sle1600 on 02/21/2019

Professional, competent service! Corey was my service manager and I plan to ask for him from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Quick and thorough

by Miniac8608 on 02/08/2019

Had a red warning indicator pop up, a rare occasion, but got it checked and found it was due to work done at non-Mini shop, so I'll go back to them and complain there! Only took 1 hour to diagnose and clear the fault.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

We build customer loyalty by greeting you promptly and listening to you when you tell us what you're looking for.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes