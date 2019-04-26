We build customer loyalty by greeting you promptly and listening to you when you tell us what you're looking for.
Best Service!!!
by 04/26/2019on
I purchased my first car here. Everyone was helpful and sweet. They gave best advices on everything even on insurance policy. Highly recommend this dealer. AMAZING SERVICE!
Review
by 06/10/2019on
My vehicle is well taken care of. I will be taking a 600 mile trip Tuesday to speak at 2 prison facilities in PA. And Mini of Annapolis is my partner in making a difference at the 2 facilities because of their expert work. Thank you
1 Comments
Service was outstanding
by 05/30/2019on
I was travelling through MD and felt my Brakes were showing signs of wear ( about 25,000 miles in) and booked a next day appt with Bryan in Service for a Free Inspection. Service Tech suggested it was time and by being proactive we saved having to replace Rotors. I authorized Front and Rear Pads and waited comfortably with Free WiFi, Snacks and Car Insurance advice ( Thanks Mike D) while the work was done in the matter of a couple of hrs. I would not hesitate to recommend Mini of Annapolis.
1 Comments
Great service, under Warranty
by 05/22/2019on
Bryan took good care of me. Fixed the faulty sensor under warranty and got me a ride there and back. Really first class!
1 Comments
Great place but expensive
by 04/29/2019on
I had my Mini Cooper serviced here. They're very professional and the place is beautiful, accommodating and comfortable. They made it really easy to get the service done and gave me a nice Mini loaner car... all great! However, the repairs were expensive... almost $2000 for a diagnostic, rear brakes and a new water pump. I may use them again because of their knowledge of Minis, but I'll definitely shop around more to compare prices.
1 Comments
Best Service!!!
by 04/26/2019on
I purchased my first car here. Everyone was helpful and sweet. They gave best advices on everything even on insurance policy. Highly recommend this dealer. AMAZING SERVICE!
1 Comments
They did maintenance on my mini
by 04/20/2019on
I purchased a mini from carmax, I want a full look over my 2013 mini cooper countryman. They found some items that need fix. I was happy with the whole maintenance. And I will be bring my car here in the future.
1 Comments
Mini Cooper S Purchase
by 04/15/2019on
I worked with Mike Dawson, who was great! We talked several times via the phone before I made the journey from Pennsylvania to Maryland. We were discussing 2 cars. While I was on my way to the dealership, one of the cars was purchased by another buyer. Mike called me right away to ensure I was still interested in the other car and to let me know what had happened. When I got there we test drove the car I ultimately purchased, reviewed the CarFax and talked numbers. Mike helped me in getting a great deal. Everything went super smoothly. Alexis did the paperwork and I was off to the races. Highly recommend!!!
1 Comments
Great 1st Time Experience
by 04/11/2019on
My sales member was great. He kept me informed of any issues with my vehicle and no pressure to move forward. Thank you
1 Comments
Excellent Service Department
by 03/29/2019on
Hands-down, Annapolis Mini Cooper service department is excellent. I do appreciate that the service manager is hands-on and is fully knowledgeable. My service today was flawless.
1 Comments
Exceptional experience
by 03/26/2019on
I scheduled and oil and filter change for my newly-acquired, previously-owned Mini Cooper Paceman. My vehicle was received at the scheduled time and my service advisor, Cory, provided an explanation of the requested work. An inspection of the vehicle revealed a worn belt, and I was given an estimate for that repair, which seemed reasonable. All of the work was completed in just under two hours, while I waited. My Paceman appeared to have been rinsed and vacuumed prior to it's returned to me, which was appreciated. I am thoroughly satisfied and will return for any future service needs.
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/25/2019on
Love Mini of Annapolis. Great quick and friendly service.
1 Comments
Amazing Service
by 03/20/2019on
The scheduling staff was really helpful in accommodating my schedule and when I went in, Cory was friendly and knowledgeable. Everything was wonderful and they were quick and efficient.
1 Comments
Never trust this service department NEVER
by 03/14/2019on
I took my 2010 mini cooper that I purchased from an auction at a great price. Wanted to make sure everything was fine with it. Long story short they charged me $590 for oil change, vehicle check and the required service for the mileage. They told me I needed a program FRM incorrect coding for $235, replace valve cover gasket for leak at $353.85, replace water pump found coolant leak at $781.84. I declined the additional recommendations. Took my car to mid Atlantic rover where I took my jaguar and they found NO ISSUES that needed to be fixed. Didn't even charge me to look at it. The FRM coding issue is a dealer fix but i will NOT use Mini of Annapolis. don't know if their deception was because I'm a woman or just greed but they lost my business or referrals.
Fast service, friendly staff
by 03/13/2019on
I took my car up for an oil change and a rear light malfunction. Upon further inspection of my vehicle, the staff noticed quite a few more things that needed attention. I got my tires replaced, rear light fixed, brake fluid replaced, and brake pads/rotors replaced and had my car back at the end of the day. All services were very competitive and reasonable. Absolutely reccomend.
1 Comments
Not happy with service
by 03/12/2019on
Took vehicle in for oil change. Received report that all was good, but front tires show signs of wear. When I went to pick up car one of the front tires was flat. That's a far cry from showing wear. The tack said it may be an impact bubble. Another far cry from showing wear. They said they fixed it and it's been fine since. Very suspicious of this service center. On another occasion my need brake service lights came on. As I had left the dealership only a week or so earlier I was surprised. When I called service about the brake service they said it was most likely a malfunction in the sensor the inspected the brakes the week prior. I took it in to get the sensor fixed and the brakes did need to be replaced. They let me drive on bad brakes telling me that had just inspected.
Efficient Service - car maintenance
by 03/06/2019on
I brought my mini in for an oil change and a problem with the ignition starter. I was promptly greeted by Cory. He documented my concerns and also recommended additional services based on the mileage. It is important to note that I haven't received car maintenance in 3 years. I was back in my car and headed home within 2 hours of my initial check in. Thank you Cory and service staff.
Mini Cooper Purchase
by 03/06/2019on
Great customer service given to my mom and I! We ended up buying the cutest cooper! Very satisfied with how fast they serviced us and I would 10/10 recommend!
1 Comments
Good mechanics, bad cleaning
by 03/05/2019on
The car feels great to drive now, mechanically it seems they did a great job. Only thing is the car was washed it seems but it looks like only half done. Windows were super dirty, and you could tell they attempted to vacuum but missed about half the car. Very strange and disappointing. It's nice going to Mini Service center for the great work they do but part of the nice service includes a nicely done wash. This was not nicely done. Also I was quoted $842.97 and was charged a flat $849 and when I asked what was the extra 6 ish dollars the woman didn't know. Just curious as to why it was a different number than my quote.
1 Comments
Great service as always
by 02/25/2019on
Two pieces of advice for you: 1) donât buy a Mini, they suck! 2) if you ignored my first advice, at least come to this dealer for services, they make having a Mini bearable by being friendly, professional, and have fair near unbeatable prices on parts.
1 Comments
Service on 2009 Mini Cooper S
by 02/21/2019on
Professional, competent service! Corey was my service manager and I plan to ask for him from now on.
1 Comments
Quick and thorough
by 02/08/2019on
Had a red warning indicator pop up, a rare occasion, but got it checked and found it was due to work done at non-Mini shop, so I'll go back to them and complain there! Only took 1 hour to diagnose and clear the fault.
1 Comments
1 Comments