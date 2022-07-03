Don Jacobs Honda
Customer Reviews of Don Jacobs Honda
Amazing!
by 03/07/2022on
Very easy car buying experience. Salespersons were very knowledgeable, helpful, and gave us space to make decisions.
Outstanding service agent.
by 03/19/2022on
Athena Simmons was an outstanding service agent who was extremely helpful. My son got a flat tire while traveling and far from home. She was understanding of the emergency situation and got him scheduled for the necessary repair. Very appreciative of Ms. Simmons, Don Jacobs Honda, and Honda Motors. Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!
by 03/07/2022on
Very easy car buying experience. Salespersons were very knowledgeable, helpful, and gave us space to make decisions.
Great experence
by 11/06/2021on
Very friendly and personal service! Very fast and painless process for paperwork! Will do a lot of the work over the phone.
Recent purchase
by 10/16/2021on
We had a great buying experience here. The dealership kept in touch with us after we contacted them about a car that sold before we could buy it. They later identified a similar model that we ended up purchasing. Our salesman was Patron Hatcher. He asked questions focused on our needs, encouraged us to ask any questions we had, and was very client-focused. Negotiations were extremely respectful and we had the best buying experience we’ve ever encountered in 35 years of car buying. The other staff at the dealership was also friendly and polite, and also seemed genuinely glad to have our business.
Gifted
by 09/16/2021on
Don Jacobs is a rare dealership available to purchase an automobile from. Gifted is the best word I can think of. The staff is knowledgeable, friendly and keep you up to date thought the buying experience.
Professional SMgr & Salesman Disappointment
by 06/25/2021on
We had spent a month or two looking for a vehicle. We have a 1999 Honda CRV that we have took great care of so it would last our family over 21 years. So granted that’s why we were looking again for another Honda, just a larger one that we knew would carry us through hopefully another 20 years if needed. During May 2021 with the vehicle shortages of inventory, we had actually made two prior visits to Don Jacobs Honda in Lexington looking at vehicles. We left the dealership on May 17th without being able to come to an agreement of the bottom line price on the vehicle after meeting with the Salesman & Sales Mgr. We left with No hard feelings or disgruntlement towards anyone there. We continued looking around at other dealerships and other buying avenues for a vehicle but after not finding what we wanted, I called Don Jacobs Honda in Lexington Kentucky back again on May 29th, to see if the vehicle we had looked previously was still available. On May 29th, I spoke with the salesman that we had been dealing with since we walked onto the lot on our first visit weeks prior. I asked him, if the vehicle was still available and if the offer amount details that was on the table when we left was still valid? He took a moment to look for the folder as I was saying, I did not know if you all keep the papers, then he stated they normally keep them for a little while and then at that moment, he said “yes I do have them”. So at that moment I went over in detail what was “wrote” out when we left that day on May 17th, which included a interior & exterior protective package, glass theft package, vehicle price, tax license, etc. on the road. And he agreed, and said yes that was the amount on paperwork. I ask if they could drop price down a little more, since the vehicle internet price had been dropped since we were last there. He stated he had to speak to Mgr, after returning to phone, Salesperson said, his Mgr refused to lower price any additional amount. So at that time, I said that’s okay, it never hurts to ask, I said especially since the vehicle had been sitting on the lot now almost a month and with them lowering the price during that time. Again, I went back over each detail of the bottom line price several times with the salesman on the phone. Just to make sure there was no confusion, no misunderstanding. I did this several times verifying the total amount of the vehicle. The salesman each time stated the price details were accurate. At that time I told him we would be there Monday morning by 10:30ish. As I went to end the call; He said, do you want me to start the paperwork? and I said, yes please because being a holiday I did not want to spend the entire day there since we had already agreed on the price. So needless to say after driving the same vehicle for 22 years, I was so excited on the way to Lexington. Everyone knows how exciting buying a new car is. Well at least I thought it was going to be. The salesman greeted us at the door and he acted like he did not even know who we were. I had to remind him we spoke to him in detail two days earlier on Saturday 29th on the phone and the paperwork was to be ready for us when we arrive. He put us in his office fumbled through paperwork and then pulled out a printed document and after looking closely at it I noticed that did not include the items we had discussed on last visit in dealership or on the phone Saturday. After confronting him on that discrepancy, he got the sales manager and then they both said that was the document from our previous visit. I then said, No sir, it is not the document we went over on May 17th or the information the salesman and we discussed repeatedly on Saturday. Then my husband and I both spoke up and said it was on there when we left that day May 17 and I went over in detail on Saturday, May 29 in detail multiple times the bottom line price and what was included in our agreement and that is why we came back on May 31 to buy the vehicle. We spoke up and said, what you are now omitting really would not change the price of the payment but a small amount, but it’s the principle of the situation. So the sales mgr said your calling us “Liars”. And I said, I guess so if you’ve told me many times what price you’re honoring and what’s included and now we come through the door and you’re changing your mind hoping we would not notice it. The salesman either lied to his sales manager or they both were lying to us that day. We left on May 17 and returned on May 31 expecting this dealership to honor the agreed-upon price of the vehicle. It was their price, not ours, because they never came down when or to what we asked or added on anything more of what we wanted. We agreed to buy the vehicle on May 29th over the phone with the salesman. So to get there in Monday May 31st and then they lie to us about the agreed on price. I had always thought of Don Jacobs dealerships having a high reputation all across Kentucky, that is why we ended up going back to Lexington, since we could not find a vehicle more local to us. We could have walked out that day and I still feel deep in my gut we should have after being lied to repeatedly, but due to taking my parents to appointments that required driving we were needing a dependable reliable vehicle. I have waited almost 30 days before I wrote this review. I am just so disappointed in how we were treated by the salesman and the sales manager. I’m sure there are good people at that dealership. So to answer a question; would I recommend this dealership? I will probably have to put an exception and an explanation to that question. As I said earlier buying a brand new vehicle is supposed to be exciting and fun. How often does a person buy a brand new vehicle? For us it’s not often. We are so blessed and have worked very hard our whole lives to have exceptional credit and could’ve bought any vehicle across those three lots in Lexington…. And these two gentlemen destroyed that experience.
Great Sales Team
by 05/14/2021on
Joe was very helpful and easy to deal with, great experience.
Friendly and helpful staff
by 04/26/2021on
We absolutely loved our car buying experience. Clay Mcdonald was very helpful and was able to work out a deal within a few hours. We negotiated entirely over the phone and were able to pick up the car without any hassle. We highly recommend Clay for your car buying needs.
Great Experience
by 03/26/2021on
Knowledgeable friendly staff. Especially Michelle.
Great Experience!
by 03/21/2021on
Fast and easy experience. Everyone treated me great!
Abandoned customer
by 12/11/2020on
This turned out to be the worst customer experience I have ever had. Bought a used car and all customer service ended after the sale. The dealership took my tags to transfer them and haven't seen them in two months, and no one there is providing any help. I would not recommend buying a car there
The Best
by 06/04/2020on
No pressure honest car dealer. Allison didn’t fudge the numbers and kept it straight on every aspect of the deal.
The best experience ever...
by 09/30/2019on
I guess after leasing 15 cars in the last 30 years, I can say I have some experience at it. My experience at Don Jacobs Honda was the best!My salesperson Mary was extremely knowledgeable, professional,and understood exactly what I wanted to accomplish. I got an incredible deal and drove my new car off the lot in record time. I highly recommend this dealer.
dishonest high pressure
by 03/31/2019on
they change price from internet price by $3000 more. they then tried to pressure me by pretending anther person was interested in the vehicle. Save your time don't even go there.
Dishonest Clip Joint
by 01/14/2019on
Don Jacobs refuses to fix the airbags on my Honda Element, despite the fact that Honda admits there's a problem with their airbags. I have been twice for the airbag recall. They have replaced some actuators, but the airbag light remains on. They claim it isn't covered under the recall. If Honda admits there's a problem with the airbags, why won't they fix my airbag? They want $130 diagnostic fee. DJH says it could be $250-$1500 to fix. This is absurd and dishonest.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don Jacobs Honda Service Dept. is Wonderful!
by 12/08/2018on
So wonderful in fact that I’d never want to go anywhere else. I’ve been with my customer service agent Cameron Adams for years with my 2012 Honda CRV and he is honest, helpful, and super nice. I recommend Don Jacobs service to everyone. Thanks Cameron Adams and the fantastic service department for always taking care of me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They will low ball your trade
by 08/28/2018on
Looked at a used truck. Wanted to trade my truck in, They quoted me a cash buy offer on my truck and not the trade in value which is about $3000 less. When questioned about the low offer they just said that is what it is. They did not bother to say I will recheck it. They need to understand that some people do their homework and know the numbers and not treat them like their stupid,
Completely Satisfied
by 01/29/2018on
Our experience at Don Jacobs Honda was pleasant, resulting in our purchasing a vehicle with a trade-in. The sales representative was professional and knowledgeable, making the tough task of finalizing a purchase as smooth as possible. We felt they went the "extra mile" to provide satisfaction, and loyalty with future business. We would not hesitate returning for a future purchase. Neither my husband or I enjoy the task of choosing a vehicle, and walking through the paperwork process, so we entered into the situation guarded. However, we did not feel pressured to make a decision we were not comfortable with. We will recommend them to anyone needing a vehicle.
Terrible service, "pass the buck mentality"
by 01/20/2017on
Had an appointment to have my truck worked on and MADE THEM AWARE IT WAS BEING Dropped off by tow truck. Called after the appointment time they didn't know whose truck it was and didn't bother to ask. 2 reps played dumb. Finally manager gets on phone and says we will get on it. They come back with a quote for $900 when they initially quoted me $800. Nothing changed. I asked why they said diagnostics. I said that's not right esp when I told you it was the alternator to begin with. I had so many people not take ownership it was unreal. Had I not called my truck would have never been worked on that day. I had it towed to Midas and they replaced for $600.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The absolute worse car buying experience
by 09/26/2016on
The absolute worst car buying experience. After going to them originally for a used Honda CR-V, the sales man made me comfortable with the idea of leasing. I had not yet consulted my insurance company regarding quotes, also we couldn't reach an agreement on a monthly payment. I thanked them for their time and they told me they would be in touch. After several phone calls over the course of a week advising me they had received some "new incentives" and getting me to my price point was 100% achievable, I rescheduled an appointment. Now, this being my second time here and having already discussed my price point and being told it was "100% achievable" I expected this to be an in and out situation. Boy was I wrong. They haggled with me about the monthly payment for over an hour. First tried to finesse me into a Accord- when that is something we never discussed- FINALLY we agreed on the monthly payment, shook hands on the deal, I picked out my car, AND ONLY THEN did they check my credit and say that I would have to have a co-signer. When I told them that wasn't an option they said there was nothing they could do. They tried to guilt my papaw, who was with me, into co-signing. It was just an all around deplorable experience. I am unbelievably disappointed in my experience with Don Jacobs. I believe what they saw was a young girl who was obviously excited about a new car and thought that her papaw would do whatever he could to ensure she got what she wanted. I understand that my credit was non-existent, due to me being young and just simple having not credit history. I would not feel this way had they been upfront and honest with be about the process and had not tried and back me into a corner thinking I was going to fold.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wonderful Service Experience
by 12/30/2015on
In the absence of Kenny, my service advisor, Cameron took care of my Honda Accord for the scheduled service. Near the end of the time allotted for service, Cameron informed me that I needed a battery. I surprised him when I set install one! I have been left in parking lots unable to start my car because of a dead battery. A battery that is dying gives no warning. The cost of service was explained to me and my bill was as expected. No surprises. No one services my Honda but Don Jacobs. I do not trust anyone with my Honda. Once I brought a Honda to them from over 100 miles away on the back of a flatbed truck. Nobody touches my Honda but Don Jacobs! Kenny worked in the service, bay area and knows more about what is wrong with my car than anyone in the Service area. I chose him as my service person because he can tell you what is wrong with the car in a way that I can understand. I tell all my friends about the wonderful service that I get at Don Jacobs. My car has over 227,000 miles and I plan to drive it until it cannot be resuscitated! JoAnn M. Wever, RN
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments