2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had spent a month or two looking for a vehicle. We have a 1999 Honda CRV that we have took great care of so it would last our family over 21 years. So granted that’s why we were looking again for another Honda, just a larger one that we knew would carry us through hopefully another 20 years if needed. During May 2021 with the vehicle shortages of inventory, we had actually made two prior visits to Don Jacobs Honda in Lexington looking at vehicles. We left the dealership on May 17th without being able to come to an agreement of the bottom line price on the vehicle after meeting with the Salesman & Sales Mgr. We left with No hard feelings or disgruntlement towards anyone there. We continued looking around at other dealerships and other buying avenues for a vehicle but after not finding what we wanted, I called Don Jacobs Honda in Lexington Kentucky back again on May 29th, to see if the vehicle we had looked previously was still available. On May 29th, I spoke with the salesman that we had been dealing with since we walked onto the lot on our first visit weeks prior. I asked him, if the vehicle was still available and if the offer amount details that was on the table when we left was still valid? He took a moment to look for the folder as I was saying, I did not know if you all keep the papers, then he stated they normally keep them for a little while and then at that moment, he said “yes I do have them”. So at that moment I went over in detail what was “wrote” out when we left that day on May 17th, which included a interior & exterior protective package, glass theft package, vehicle price, tax license, etc. on the road. And he agreed, and said yes that was the amount on paperwork. I ask if they could drop price down a little more, since the vehicle internet price had been dropped since we were last there. He stated he had to speak to Mgr, after returning to phone, Salesperson said, his Mgr refused to lower price any additional amount. So at that time, I said that’s okay, it never hurts to ask, I said especially since the vehicle had been sitting on the lot now almost a month and with them lowering the price during that time. Again, I went back over each detail of the bottom line price several times with the salesman on the phone. Just to make sure there was no confusion, no misunderstanding. I did this several times verifying the total amount of the vehicle. The salesman each time stated the price details were accurate. At that time I told him we would be there Monday morning by 10:30ish. As I went to end the call; He said, do you want me to start the paperwork? and I said, yes please because being a holiday I did not want to spend the entire day there since we had already agreed on the price. So needless to say after driving the same vehicle for 22 years, I was so excited on the way to Lexington. Everyone knows how exciting buying a new car is. Well at least I thought it was going to be. The salesman greeted us at the door and he acted like he did not even know who we were. I had to remind him we spoke to him in detail two days earlier on Saturday 29th on the phone and the paperwork was to be ready for us when we arrive. He put us in his office fumbled through paperwork and then pulled out a printed document and after looking closely at it I noticed that did not include the items we had discussed on last visit in dealership or on the phone Saturday. After confronting him on that discrepancy, he got the sales manager and then they both said that was the document from our previous visit. I then said, No sir, it is not the document we went over on May 17th or the information the salesman and we discussed repeatedly on Saturday. Then my husband and I both spoke up and said it was on there when we left that day May 17 and I went over in detail on Saturday, May 29 in detail multiple times the bottom line price and what was included in our agreement and that is why we came back on May 31 to buy the vehicle. We spoke up and said, what you are now omitting really would not change the price of the payment but a small amount, but it’s the principle of the situation. So the sales mgr said your calling us “Liars”. And I said, I guess so if you’ve told me many times what price you’re honoring and what’s included and now we come through the door and you’re changing your mind hoping we would not notice it. The salesman either lied to his sales manager or they both were lying to us that day. We left on May 17 and returned on May 31 expecting this dealership to honor the agreed-upon price of the vehicle. It was their price, not ours, because they never came down when or to what we asked or added on anything more of what we wanted. We agreed to buy the vehicle on May 29th over the phone with the salesman. So to get there in Monday May 31st and then they lie to us about the agreed on price. I had always thought of Don Jacobs dealerships having a high reputation all across Kentucky, that is why we ended up going back to Lexington, since we could not find a vehicle more local to us. We could have walked out that day and I still feel deep in my gut we should have after being lied to repeatedly, but due to taking my parents to appointments that required driving we were needing a dependable reliable vehicle. I have waited almost 30 days before I wrote this review. I am just so disappointed in how we were treated by the salesman and the sales manager. I’m sure there are good people at that dealership. So to answer a question; would I recommend this dealership? I will probably have to put an exception and an explanation to that question. As I said earlier buying a brand new vehicle is supposed to be exciting and fun. How often does a person buy a brand new vehicle? For us it’s not often. We are so blessed and have worked very hard our whole lives to have exceptional credit and could’ve bought any vehicle across those three lots in Lexington…. And these two gentlemen destroyed that experience. Read more