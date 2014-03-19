Don Jacobs Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Don Jacobs Volkswagen
Second great experience!
by 03/19/2014on
Second fantastic experience at Don Jacobs! This is no hassle car buying. In both experiences, I've picked out a car online, worked out a deal over the phone and finally came to the dealership for the shortest easiest car buying experience imaginable. Cant see myself buying a car anywhere else. Thanks Patron, Adam and Andrew, Love the GLI. -JC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and I LOVE my car
by 06/10/2013on
i had the best experience with the sales team at Don Jacobs VW. Robert and Rick were stellar, I also got to meet the service manager and sales manager, as well as the finance guy who were all very helpful. They were great with my trade in and I love my certified VW and the whole buying experience was an easy and positive one. Would recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes